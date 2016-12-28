₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Number2(m): 4:30pm
two days ago I was sitting down on my own in church when one of our pastors in my youth church called me out, only for this man to say that I should go and clear my beards... I asked him why, and he was like, 'have you seen the General Overseer of this church keeping beards,' is not good for Christians to keep beards and that I should go and clear my well shaved beards, the same pastor told my younger bro that he don't want to see him with beards again or else....
'no be say the tin rough o like mad man own o'.. hmm. na wa oo... and it got me wondering, what has beard got to do with my salvation... Dats how some churches loose their youths to another church over little things... God help us
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Ziggiman: 4:31pm
Tell the pastor this...
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by TheOtherRoom: 4:39pm
There is no part in the bible where keeping beards is a sin... In fact you are told not to cut you beard in Leviticus 19:27 .David, Jesus and many others had a beard.
The beard is a direct gift form Jehova and that is why not everyone has it. If your pastor is preaching against keeping a beard that means he is preaching against the bible and against Christ himself(Isaiah 50:6)
P.s am atheist
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by saxwizard(m): 4:41pm
ask him for money to cut it.
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by megainvest: 4:49pm
Erroneous teaching. Study the bible for yourself and refuse to be put in bondage by those who desire to control men rather than be led by the Spirit.
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Emescot(m): 4:50pm
Highly spiritual...
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Number2(m): 4:51pm
saxwizard:lol..
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Shezhawt(f): 5:15pm
Pic of the beard, It's probably not worth keeping
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by joceey(m): 5:20pm
That your church una dey use bible?if yes go through your Bible lev 19:27, Isaiah 50:6 Act of the Apostle in the new testament most church claim they follow the Apostles were all beard.....na wa oo soon na skin you go dey tell Barber to give you Pls change your church
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by LordZero(m): 5:23pm
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by xtivin(m): 5:24pm
Beards keeping is not a sin, however it has so disadvantages in the society we find ourselves, the pastor was just trying to put you in a good looking path but he should have told you the implications of keeping beards, one of them is safety from police especially on highway.
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Number2(m): 5:32pm
xtivin:but bro, I don't keep long beards, I make sure I keep it low always... .. he wants me to completely shave it off
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Number2(m): 5:33pm
Shezhawt:As in?
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by xtivin(m): 5:39pm
Number2:it's better it's off, I guess it's redeem, I used to be like you till I understand the reasons,
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Splinz(m): 6:58pm
Shezhawt:
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by favourmic: 7:05pm
Why you too dey keep
Must every thing on nairaland
GOD help us
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by OlajumokeBread(f): 7:05pm
What type of drugs is the pastor on ?? Stupidity pills ??
Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind
I will never go to a church or any religious place of worship in my life
What is written in that bible you guys read ?? Samson never shaved his beard or hair, what of Moses and Abraham ?? They never shaved their hair, What about that your imaginary God and Jesus ?? They didn't shave their beard
What is bad about keeping beard ??
I don't blame the pastor, i blame you for choosing to sit down and listen to a crazy guy
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by free2ryhme: 7:05pm
Number2:
So why are you reporting your pastor to us?
You want us to flog him?
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by BarryX(m): 7:05pm
I always get these sort of talks from people too about my beards
I ignore them. I think it is just being human, different strokes for different folks!
Personally, I'm not comfortable with the weird mohawk or punk style. That's doesn't make me change anything about people who do
I rock my full sidebeards and a goatee to match! I no find trouble!!
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Ishilove: 7:11pm
Number2:It is written
In vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men-Mark 7 vs 7
He is foisting his personal beliefs on you. Ask him to show you what parts of the scriptures forbids men from keeping beards. If he can't then tell him to swerve and keep swerving.
If you feel comfortable allowing someone dictate to you how you should keep your facial hair then, by all means continue in the church, but if not, find another bible believing church to attend.
Today's churches have lost their bearing.
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by wooleyboi(m): 7:12pm
OP Pls don't mind the pastor. If go no go, change ur church. Personally I hate beards and don't keep even moustache, but if u like it, what's his headache? No be by force to come church o, after all most na business centre.
xtivin:Could you please enlighten me on reason, no sarcasm intended, u can send to my personal email or phone. I will appreciate we learn everyday.
TheOtherRoom:I agree with you to an extent.
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by jericco1(m): 7:12pm
I keep beards.. one of the reasons I stopped going to church. degrading pastors...
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Lasskeey: 7:12pm
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by tafrica(f): 7:13pm
Number2:
I will not blame the pastor that asked you to cut your beards because G.O. doesn't keep it, I will be angry at you if only you cut it because your pastor ordered you to do that.
Why do some pastors like making personal preferences as general standards? Pastors aren't God, don't follow them blindly; use your head, consult your bible privately also. Don't just digest all they tell you every time.
I am a christian but I can't allow any pastor (I mean no pastor) dictate how I live my life, it's personal for me.
If I don't like beards, why should I ask my church members also not to keep it, how is it a sin please?
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by Lasskeey: 7:13pm
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:13pm
NKST?
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by dfrost: 7:14pm
Picture of the beard so we can check your assertion of well-shaved or not. Waiting...
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by dlox147(m): 7:14pm
Show your pastor this.....
Some men of God though..smh
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by MedicalSamwise(m): 7:16pm
A pastor once approached my cousin asking him why he is keeping his teddy... . Ordinary teddy don turn sin again??
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by dfrost: 7:16pm
free2ryhme:
The thing tire me
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by holluphemydavid(m): 7:18pm
Shezhawt:U might be right
|Re: My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards by dpete1(m): 7:18pm
Show the pics make we examine it
E fit be like obuko(He-goat) own
