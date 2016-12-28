Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / My Pastor Said I Should Stop Keeping Beards (1998 Views)

two days ago I was sitting down on my own in church when one of our pastors in my youth church called me out, only for this man to say that I should go and clear my beards... I asked him why, and he was like, 'have you seen the General Overseer of this church keeping beards,' is not good for Christians to keep beards and that I should go and clear my well shaved beards, the same pastor told my younger bro that he don't want to see him with beards again or else....



'no be say the tin rough o like mad man own o'.. hmm. na wa oo... and it got me wondering, what has beard got to do with my salvation... Dats how some churches loose their youths to another church over little things... God help us 2 Likes

Tell the pastor this... 1 Like

There is no part in the bible where keeping beards is a sin... In fact you are told not to cut you beard in Leviticus 19:27 .David, Jesus and many others had a beard.

The beard is a direct gift form Jehova and that is why not everyone has it. If your pastor is preaching against keeping a beard that means he is preaching against the bible and against Christ himself(Isaiah 50:6)



P.s am atheist 8 Likes 3 Shares

ask him for money to cut it. ask him for money to cut it.

Erroneous teaching. Study the bible for yourself and refuse to be put in bondage by those who desire to control men rather than be led by the Spirit.

Highly spiritual...

saxwizard:

ask him for money to cut it. lol.. lol.. 1 Like

Pic of the beard, It's probably not worth keeping

That your church una dey use bible?if yes go through your Bible lev 19:27, Isaiah 50:6 Act of the Apostle in the new testament most church claim they follow the Apostles were all beard.....na wa oo soon na skin you go dey tell Barber to give you Pls change your church

Beards keeping is not a sin, however it has so disadvantages in the society we find ourselves, the pastor was just trying to put you in a good looking path but he should have told you the implications of keeping beards, one of them is safety from police especially on highway.

xtivin:

Beards keeping is not a sin, however it has so disadvantages in the society we find ourselves, the pastor was just trying to put you in a good looking path but he should have told you the implications of keeping beards, one of them is safety from police especially on highway. but bro, I don't keep long beards, I make sure I keep it low always... .. he wants me to completely shave it off but bro, I don't keep long beards, I make sure I keep it low always... .. he wants me to completely shave it off

Shezhawt:

Pic of the beard, It's probably not worth keeping As in? As in?

Number2:

but bro, I don't keep long beards, I make sure I keep it low always... .. he wants me to completely shave it off it's better it's off, I guess it's redeem, I used to be like you till I understand the reasons, it's better it's off, I guess it's redeem, I used to be like you till I understand the reasons,

Shezhawt:

Pic of the beard, It's probably not worth keeping 1 Like

Why you too dey keep bread beards



Must every thing on nairaland



GOD help us





What type of drugs is the pastor on ?? Stupidity pills ??



Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind



I will never go to a church or any religious place of worship in my life



What is written in that bible you guys read ?? Samson never shaved his beard or hair, what of Moses and Abraham ?? They never shaved their hair, What about that your imaginary God and Jesus ?? They didn't shave their beard



What is bad about keeping beard ??



I don't blame the pastor, i blame you for choosing to sit down and listen to a crazy guy 2 Likes

Number2:

So why are you reporting your pastor to us?



You want us to flog him? So why are you reporting your pastor to us?You want us to flog him? 1 Like



I ignore them. I think it is just being human, different strokes for different folks!



Personally, I'm not comfortable with the weird mohawk or punk style. That's doesn't make me change anything about people who do



I rock my full sidebeards and a goatee to match! I no find trouble!! I always get these sort of talks from people too about my beardsI ignore them. I think it is just being human, different strokes for different folks!Personally, I'm not comfortable with the weird mohawk or punk style. That's doesn't make me change anything about people who doI rock my full sidebeards and a goatee to match! I no find trouble!!

Number2:

It is written



In vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men -Mark 7 vs 7



He is foisting his personal beliefs on you. Ask him to show you what parts of the scriptures forbids men from keeping beards. If he can't then tell him to swerve and keep swerving.



If you feel comfortable allowing someone dictate to you how you should keep your facial hair then, by all means continue in the church, but if not, find another bible believing church to attend.



Today's churches have lost their bearing. It is written-Mark 7 vs 7He is foisting his personal beliefs on you. Ask him to show you what parts of the scriptures forbids men from keeping beards. If he can't then tell him to swerve and keep swerving.If you feel comfortable allowing someone dictate to you how you should keep your facial hair then, by all means continue in the church, but if not, find another bible believing church to attend.Today's churches have lost their bearing.



xtivin:



it's better it's off, I guess it's redeem, I used to be like you till I understand the reasons, Could you please enlighten me on reason, no sarcasm intended, u can send to my personal email or phone. I will appreciate we learn everyday.



TheOtherRoom:

There is no part in the bible where keeping beards is a sin... In fact you are told not to cut you beard in Leviticus 19:27 .David, Jesus and many others had a beard.

The beard is a direct gift form Jehova and that is why not everyone has it. If your pastor is preaching against keeping a beard that means he is preaching against the bible and against Christ himself(Isaiah 50:6)



P.s am atheist I agree with you to an extent. OP Pls don't mind the pastor. If go no go, change ur church. Personally I hate beards and don't keep even moustache, but if u like it, what's his headache? No be by force to come church o, after all most na business centre.Could you please enlighten me on reason, no sarcasm intended, u can send to my personal email or phone. I will appreciate we learn everyday.I agree with you to an extent.

I keep beards.. one of the reasons I stopped going to church. degrading pastors...

Number2:

I will not blame the pastor that asked you to cut your beards because G.O. doesn't keep it, I will be angry at you if only you cut it because your pastor ordered you to do that.

Why do some pastors like making personal preferences as general standards? Pastors aren't God, don't follow them blindly; use your head, consult your bible privately also. Don't just digest all they tell you every time.

I am a christian but I can't allow any pastor (I mean no pastor) dictate how I live my life, it's personal for me.



If I don't like beards, why should I ask my church members also not to keep it, how is it a sin please? I will not blame the pastor that asked you to cut your beards because G.O. doesn't keep it, I will be angry at you if only you cut it because your pastor ordered you to do that.Why do some pastors like making personal preferences as general standards? Pastors aren't God, don't follow them blindly; use your head, consult your bible privately also. Don't just digest all they tell you every time.I am a christian but I can't allow any pastor (I mean no pastor) dictate how I live my life, it's personal for me.If I don't like beards, why should I ask my church members also not to keep it, how is it a sin please?

NKST?

Picture of the beard so we can check your assertion of well-shaved or not. Waiting...

Show your pastor this.....

Some men of God though..smh

A pastor once approached my cousin asking him why he is keeping his teddy... . Ordinary teddy don turn sin again??

free2ryhme:





So why are you reporting your pastor to us?



You want us to flog him?

The thing tire me The thing tire me

Shezhawt:

Pic of the beard, It's probably not worth keeping U might be right U might be right