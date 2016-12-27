₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lexiconkabir: 4:48pm On Dec 28
BEFORE
NOW
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 4:58pm On Dec 28
Slight changes
Observing
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hanastazia(f): 7:26pm On Dec 28
They tried...
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Johntitus: 9:01pm On Dec 28
My alma mater I sing!....
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by youngsahito(m): 10:51pm On Dec 28
advance secondary school
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ednut1(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
youngsahito:keep kwayet. beta by far for live
4 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by youngsahito(m): 11:01pm On Dec 28
ednut1:correct English u can speak.unilorin product
4 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by FriendChoice(m): 11:14pm On Dec 28
youngsahito:
Can Or Can't ? Lets not play holy.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by dassylegend(f): 11:34pm On Dec 28
In Love, Peace and Harmony, We shall build d tower
Standing, firm in wisdom In knowledge and in truth We honour your virtues Unilorin
Our Alma mater we sing!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by shollay09(m): 12:05am
dassylegend:learning, winning, building, praying, showing the way for all who cares,
making the future for the ones who follow
rising high
Ilorin,Unilorin
your torch as guided us upward n onward
Ilorin, Unilorin
our alma mater we sing
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by majour(m): 12:10am
dassylegend:I sight u plenty, what set?
By the way, I love my school, 2015 set presenting, OP u for snap the zoo too na
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Haute: 12:13am
Hehe...Face Tanke.
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by IME1: 12:25am
I beg make Govt or whoever re-tar the road right from pipeline to the park inside the school, the road is not smooth na.
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by gentleman100(m): 2:19am
....and? We're just deceiving ourselves. UniIslam.
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lexiconkabir: 4:07am
youngsahito:
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by olasaad(f): 5:38am
Probitas doctrinal
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by olasaad(f): 5:43am
team probitas doctrinal
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Temmiey(m): 6:38am
it was even worse than the first pix posted by the ops in the late 90s but admittedly, it's a model of higher institution in Nigeria by miles
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Oyind17: 6:45am
youngsahito:Kettle calling pot black
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by shollish(m): 7:03am
Number one school in Nigeria.. No strike no delay better by far!!!
lexiconkabir:
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ednut1(m): 7:37am
youngsahito:see ya life. poo happens when u type fast. take or leave it unilorin remains the best Federal uni in Nigeria. graduated in less than 3 years 8 months. all this una asun abi na ASUU infested unis wey no wan make una graduate quick should learn from unilorin. so says ednut1
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:39am
youngsahito:Advanced
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:49am
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ajbf: 8:49am
How times fly.
Someone should help me with that of University of Ibadan.
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by AdAhm(m): 8:50am
youngsahito:
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Justice28(m): 8:50am
Let me come and be going
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Neyoor(m): 8:52am
That's my school.... ..
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hawk05(m): 8:53am
olasaad:Per excellence.. We own the Probity, we tutor the doctrine.
2 Likes
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Yishah(f): 8:54am
Proudly a Unilorite.
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lielbree: 8:54am
No charge
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Zadok407(m): 8:54am
Better by far.
1 Like
|Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hawk05(m): 8:55am
Probitas Doctrina Per excellence.. We own the probity, we tutor the doctrine..
