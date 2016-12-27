₦airaland Forum

UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lexiconkabir: 4:48pm On Dec 28
BEFORE



NOW

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 4:58pm On Dec 28
Slight changes







Observing
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hanastazia(f): 7:26pm On Dec 28
They tried...
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Johntitus: 9:01pm On Dec 28
My alma mater I sing!....
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by youngsahito(m): 10:51pm On Dec 28
advance secondary school

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ednut1(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
youngsahito:
advance secondary school
keep kwayet. beta by far for live

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by youngsahito(m): 11:01pm On Dec 28
ednut1:
keep kwayet. beta my far for live
correct English u can speak.unilorin product

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by FriendChoice(m): 11:14pm On Dec 28
youngsahito:
correct English u can speak.unilorin product

Can Or Can't ? Lets not play holy.

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by dassylegend(f): 11:34pm On Dec 28
In Love, Peace and Harmony, We shall build d tower




Standing, firm in wisdom In knowledge and in truth We honour your virtues Unilorin



Our Alma mater we sing!!!!!

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by shollay09(m): 12:05am
dassylegend:
In Love, Peace and Harmony,
We shall build d tower





Standing, firm in wisdom
In knowledge and in truth
We honour your virtues
Unilorin




Our Alma mater we sing!!!!!
learning, winning, building, praying, showing the way for all who cares,

making the future for the ones who follow
rising high



Ilorin,Unilorin

your torch as guided us upward n onward

Ilorin, Unilorin

our alma mater we sing

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by majour(m): 12:10am
dassylegend:
In Love, Peace and Harmony,
We shall build d tower





Standing, firm in wisdom
In knowledge and in truth
We honour your virtues
Unilorin




Our Alma mater we sing!!!!!
I sight u plenty, what set?

By the way, I love my school, 2015 set presenting, OP u for snap the zoo too na
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Haute: 12:13am
Hehe...Face Tanke.
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by IME1: 12:25am
I beg make Govt or whoever re-tar the road right from pipeline to the park inside the school, the road is not smooth na.
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by gentleman100(m): 2:19am
....and? We're just deceiving ourselves. UniIslam.

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lexiconkabir: 4:07am
youngsahito:
advance secondary school

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by olasaad(f): 5:38am
Probitas doctrinal

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by olasaad(f): 5:43am
team probitas doctrinal
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Temmiey(m): 6:38am
it was even worse than the first pix posted by the ops in the late 90s but admittedly, it's a model of higher institution in Nigeria by miles
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Oyind17: 6:45am
youngsahito:
correct English u can speak.unilorin product
Kettle calling pot blackgrin
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by shollish(m): 7:03am
Number one school in Nigeria.. No strike no delay better by far!!!
lexiconkabir:
BEFORE



NOW

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ednut1(m): 7:37am
youngsahito:
correct English u can speak.unilorin product
see ya life. poo happens when u type fast. take or leave it unilorin remains the best Federal uni in Nigeria. graduated in less than 3 years 8 months. all this una asun abi na ASUU infested unis wey no wan make una graduate quick should learn from unilorin. so says ednut1

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:39am
youngsahito:
advance secondary school
Advanced

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:49am
grin

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by ajbf: 8:49am
How times fly.
Someone should help me with that of University of Ibadan.
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by AdAhm(m): 8:50am
grin grin grin
youngsahito:
correct English u can speak.unilorin product
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Justice28(m): 8:50am
Let me come and be going

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Neyoor(m): 8:52am
That's my school.... cheesy grin.. grin cheesy
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hawk05(m): 8:53am
olasaad:
team probitas doctrinal
Per excellence.. We own the Probity, we tutor the doctrine.

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Yishah(f): 8:54am
Proudly a Unilorite.
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by lielbree: 8:54am
No charge
Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by Zadok407(m): 8:54am
Better by far.

Re: UNILORIN Before And Now (photos) by hawk05(m): 8:55am
Probitas Doctrina Per excellence.. We own the probity, we tutor the doctrine..

