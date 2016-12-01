₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by badassProdigy(m): 4:53pm
Helen Paul, Bob Manuel, Rachel Oniga, Aneke twins, Hilda Dokobo, Shan George, Vitalis Ndubuisi and other Nollywood stars visited Governor Ayade at his office today in these military-like outfits amidst the ongoing Calabar Festival.
See more photos below...
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/nollywood-stars-dazzle-in-military.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by badassProdigy(m): 4:54pm
1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by rokiatu(f): 4:58pm
Where are the A listers?
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by eezeribe(m): 5:11pm
OK
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by eezeribe(m): 5:12pm
rokiatu:4th picture
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by rokiatu(f): 5:13pm
eezeribe:Who? Only Bob is.
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by maryjan8(f): 5:16pm
Nice pic
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Islamicpope(m): 5:16pm
If na me wear dat camouflage, army for arrest me and label me boko haram escapee. Since na dem dem no qualms.
3 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by olasaad(f): 5:35pm
Hilda Dokobo that woman too fine infact she's the finest
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by januzaj(m): 5:36pm
Is there any automated fvck giving machine around here...
The one in my area is not dispensing fvcks ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by ametumzy(f): 5:45pm
Hilda is pretty....never knew Helen Paul is this short
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Goldenheart(m): 6:41pm
Take 2.
Action!!!!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by handysuzy(f): 6:42pm
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Pvin: 6:42pm
Ayade must have spent a million ➕ sake of this visit
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by passyhansome(m): 6:42pm
Who are they?
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Leobrain(m): 6:43pm
v
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Goldenheart(m): 6:44pm
This woman Sabi cry Ehn....
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Kingso23(m): 6:44pm
where is my last fukk self
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Asipit7: 6:44pm
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Oildichotomy(m): 6:45pm
There is a mad number man on the loose up there?
Mods face your work
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Cooladex(m): 6:46pm
Okay.
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Shortyy(f): 6:47pm
Hilda forever young
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by ibroh22(m): 6:47pm
womenareevil:iya e,baba e
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by boolet(m): 6:48pm
Dem try
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by handysuzy(f): 6:48pm
womenareevil:
I smell heavy ban by lalasticlala and seun
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by awoo47: 6:51pm
:ov
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by wtfCode: 6:51pm
handysuzy:i swear
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by franciskaine(m): 6:51pm
Celebrity doesn't give you the right to wear military regalia. # respect the armed forces.
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by daddyyo(m): 6:51pm
how does dis help sick nigeria
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by Kdiva(f): 6:52pm
womenareevil:you're not okay at all
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars Dazzle In Military-inspired Outfits At The Calabar Festival by HarmonyDee(f): 6:57pm
It was lit.
