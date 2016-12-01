Helen Paul, Bob Manuel, Rachel Oniga, Aneke twins, Hilda Dokobo, Shan George, Vitalis Ndubuisi and other Nollywood stars visited Governor Ayade at his office today in these military-like outfits amidst the ongoing Calabar Festival.See more photos below...

Where are the A listers?

Who? Only Bob is.

If na me wear dat camouflage, army for arrest me and label me boko haram escapee. Since na dem dem no qualms.

Hilda Dokobo that woman too fine infact she's the finest

Is there any automated fvck giving machine around here... The one in my area is not dispensing fvcks ooo

Hilda is pretty....never knew Helen Paul is this short

Ayade must have spent a million ➕ sake of this visit

Who are they?

where is my last fukk self

There is a mad number man on the loose up there? Mods face your work

There is a mad number man on the loose up there? Mods face your work

There is a mad number man on the loose up there? Mods face your work

I smell heavy ban by lalasticlala and seun

Celebrity doesn't give you the right to wear military regalia. # respect the armed forces.

how does dis help sick nigeria