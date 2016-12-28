₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by ELVISHOT(m): 6:18pm
Nigeria's Newest Media Girl Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate One Year On YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utHJzi6td4k
Dear Friends, as Northerners always win Jaaruma Empire GiveAways, this GiveAway is #ONLY for Nigerians from the East, West and South of Nigeria.
To be eligible, you have to subscribe on YouTube and follow @Jaaruma_Empire on instagram and on #TWITTER however, ALL JAARUMA EMPIRE GIVEAWAYS ARE ONLY ON TWITTER
Happy Holidays People. Love @Jaaruma_Empire
https://mobile.twitter.com/jaaruma_empire
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by DeAvenger: 6:22pm
Chanta matse musu a matse-matsin matsalan su
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by buygala(m): 7:04pm
Who this?
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by Mimienudles(f): 7:05pm
Good for her but I don't grab the fun abi point sef
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by danidee10(m): 7:07pm
Those who give a fvck are over there... in za oza room
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by omhor(f): 7:07pm
Good for her. But for this recession?? Hmm, she try o.
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by lifestyle1(m): 7:08pm
Publicity stunt
It's very easy to be a celebrity in Nigeria.
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by Ajusshi: 7:09pm
Even olosho dea form saint mother Theresa these days.
Folks go still swarm her handles like bees..
Na Buhari i blame
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by mhisbliss(f): 7:12pm
whos she
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by barrybanbi: 7:15pm
Take am
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by COdeGenesis: 7:15pm
Watch them jealous haters storm the thread
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by MilesLamar(m): 7:17pm
We no sabi her
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by gqboyy(m): 7:17pm
DeAvenger:hahaha matse matsin matsatsatsin tsaka tsakin tsantsar matsalar su
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by Abdul3391: 7:21pm
who 1m epp for this Buhari time
|Re: Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On Youtube by DeAvenger: 7:22pm
gqboyy:
Kai maza! wannan tsa tsa tsa din se wanda suka ji hausa sosai
