|Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by conductor1: 6:25pm
A video of a female fan collapsing while a male fan wept uncontrollably as 5 Star singer Kcee performed in Tanzania has been watched over 10,000 times on Instagram.
The event was the Wasafi Festival at SAMORA Stadium, Iringa, Tanzania on Tuesday night. Some people are of the opinion that the act looked staged.
What do you think? Watch the video and tell us:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zZGgbkhNcM
Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2016/12/video-fan-faints-on-stage-as-kcee.html
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by sKeetz(m): 7:06pm
1 Like
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Richie0974: 7:06pm
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Toheeb31(m): 7:07pm
Kcee
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by shammah1(m): 7:07pm
K Cee of all people? Persin wey we don see finish for Naija? Imagine if na me dey stage... D babe fit die be dat
Meanwhile, I'm currently working on a big record with Tanzania's number one superstar Platinum Diamond.
Sammy Gyang
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Toheeb31(m): 7:07pm
Lol
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by LecciGucci: 7:07pm
Nawao.. Anyways even touts like Lilkesh get die hard fans so why won't kcee .
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Mimienudles(f): 7:08pm
Jesu... what is happening to our youths? No more cry na faint. Berrrra stop that nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by exploreright: 7:08pm
mumu dey worry ds Tanzania people o.
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Janetessy(f): 7:08pm
Hmmm
NdI Iberibe
Umu nzuzu
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by emvico(m): 7:08pm
FTC means faith that conquer
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by cruz419(m): 7:08pm
She need deliverance
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by peculiar3(m): 7:08pm
...a crying guy
Tanzanian weed must be verrrrrrrrry strong
1 Like
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Akinlekanwr(m): 7:08pm
The guy looks so much like Akpororo.
Meanwhile kcee is gon be feeling like pastor chris
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Stupedinluv(f): 7:09pm
stupidity
Ive not seen the nigerian celebrity that would wow me not to talk of fainting
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Afam4eva(m): 7:10pm
Kcee is the true African Michael jackson.
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by mclorenzo(m): 7:10pm
The guy wey dey cry smoke weed ni?
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by MedicalSamwise(m): 7:11pm
Faint for kcee??
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by LecciGucci: 7:12pm
Janetessy:
Jeeeeez! Is dat u?
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by MilesLamar(m): 7:13pm
for kcee??
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by wristbangle(m): 7:13pm
When no be michael jackson.
Some countries sef
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by phlio666(m): 7:14pm
faint? wen his not holyspirit
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Nimblemind(m): 7:14pm
Am only concerned about the kind of weed they have in tanzania.. E be like say e go make sense!
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by klax(m): 7:15pm
Micheal Jackson started it all but alas that goddess that gave him the fame that make people cryies faints, collapsed etc whenever he opened his mouth ends him frustrated, lonely, broke and killed him.
My people small small jazz ooo make una take it easy their is always payment for all these at long run I know some ignorant will say what is he saying *those who belong know where we do meet and we all know how it all goes*
Good luck kcee. The more you look the less you see. Hustle continue. I don't know what you are singing that could make someone collapsed.
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by labienyce(m): 7:15pm
Ordinary KCEE ?
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by danjudchi: 7:16pm
9ja let respect our own like State do
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Shortyy(f): 7:16pm
Faint?? Why? Don't temme it's cos of Kcee?
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by wayne4loan: 7:16pm
W
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by Kingtim(m): 7:16pm
Lol.... What song does this guy have?
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by yinkslinks(m): 7:17pm
When i visited tanzania, they dream and eat nigeria so well. Nigerians are king to them
|Re: Fan Faints On Stage As Kcee Performs In Tanzania (video) by passionate88: 7:18pm
