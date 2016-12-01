Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) (35300 Views)

Flavour’s Babymama, Anna Banner Lashes Out At A Fan Who Called Him A Tout / Davido Replies A Girl Who Called Him Disgusting Gorilla / Amber Rose Walks Out Of Dbanj’s Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/angry-dele-momodu-walks-out-of-event.html It seems Davido is definately going beyond his boundary. According to media reports, Bob Dee was at a concert together with Davido and as he was performing on stage, Davido sang the part that says, 'Dele na boy', Dele Momodu cant take it any more, he just walked out of the venue to savage the situation. Watch the video belowSource: 3 Likes 1 Share





http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/angry-dele-momodu-walks-out-of-event.html





Lalasticlala Watch the video below...Lalasticlala

Why be mad sir



Not like you trade marked "Dele"



their are millions of dele in Nigeria so calm down. 36 Likes 4 Shares

he's too arrogant for my liking. Davido's father needs to call his son to order before den go turn am to didirinhe's too arrogant for my liking. 185 Likes 10 Shares

.

Davido is a very mad somebody. Money intoxicates Davido is a very mad somebody. Money intoxicates 48 Likes

lol, is Dele truly his boy? Afonja and disrespect be like ....abeg where that pics 27 Likes 2 Shares

His is not an old story

Davido sef 1 Like

B





As an artiste , if I ever featured davido, he must say something about dele in our song..





He talk dele for osinachi, osinachi blow

He talk feel for BBB, DAT one too blow..





Abeg " Dele na boy jare That was OLIC 3As an artiste , if I ever featured davido, he must say something about dele in our song..He talk dele for osinachi, osinachi blowHe talk feel for BBB, DAT one too blow..Abeg " Dele na boy jare 10 Likes 4 Shares

insult

Hmmmmm... But thats also bad of David... As a yoruba boy that he is... We all know yoruba are very good in according Respect to elder ones 46 Likes 5 Shares

Davido should be given 20 lashes for his frequent displays of insolence. 3 Likes

9 Likes





a lady above 30 still thinking with her anus.. cos of fame and attention spread her filthy legs for a kid who is not even supposed to know what a lady's private part looks like yet.



Dele fit be him boy sha.. who dia two epp see what stupid Sophie caused a whole bossman like Dele Momodua lady above 30 still thinking with her anus.. cos of fame and attention spread her filthy legs for a kid who is not even supposed to know what a lady's private part looks like yet.Dele fit be him boy sha.. who dia two epp 85 Likes 3 Shares

I see

See nonsense.



I actually pity the millenials who are the target market for these "shake your bom bom" artistes. These are the type of over the top musicians that are destroying the year 2000 babies. I believe times are changing when these idiots would only make music for their ears because people would be fed up to listen to lefulefu music. 27 Likes 2 Shares



Shió Omo tón pè ni David mà pajé.Shió 2 Likes

Yoruba always claim they respect elders 7 Likes 1 Share

Kid will always be kid.

Opakan2:

see what stupid Sophia caused a whole bossman like Dele Momodu isu eni lo ma n ti owo eni bo epo + omo osan loma n je kan ko po n po bo iya e u knw. isu eni lo ma n ti owo eni bo epo + omo osan loma n je kan ko po n po bo iya e u knw. 5 Likes

Ok

When Mr Dele should submit Davido's file to the seniors and they start working on him.. they won't know is "dele na my boy" wey cause am 3 Likes

bigtt76:

Davido's father needs to call his son to order before den go turn am to didirin he's too arrogant for my liking.

Eh go be am like Indian film. I for like make dem ko lo gbon die. Eh go be am like Indian film. I for like make dem ko lo gbon die.

f

This young man is actually not making any sense to me any longer, he refused to grow up, i downloaded one of his songs recently and deleted it immediately without any remorse for my data(mb). i used to be a fan of his maybe my philosophy has outgrown his tho...











am open to #counterquoting 19 Likes 1 Share

space for sale, i've got two adjoining plots

Na wa o. THERE should be limits now 3 Likes

Hahahahahahaha [