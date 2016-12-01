₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by saints2(m): 7:16pm
It seems Davido is definately going beyond his boundary. According to media reports, Bob Dee was at a concert together with Davido and as he was performing on stage, Davido sang the part that says, 'Dele na boy', Dele Momodu cant take it any more, he just walked out of the venue to savage the situation. Watch the video below
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/angry-dele-momodu-walks-out-of-event.html
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by saints2(m): 7:18pm
Watch the video below...
Lalasticlala
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by LifeofAirforce1(m): 7:19pm
Why be mad sir
Not like you trade marked "Dele"
their are millions of dele in Nigeria so calm down.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by bigtt76(f): 7:23pm
Davido's father needs to call his son to order before den go turn am to didirin he's too arrogant for my liking.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by DeeMarh(f): 7:28pm
.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Goldenheart(m): 7:29pm
Davido is a very mad somebody. Money intoxicates
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Adaowerri111: 7:29pm
lol, is Dele truly his boy? Afonja and disrespect be like ....abeg where that pics
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Pamela9os(f): 7:29pm
His is not an old story
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by benjamin007: 7:29pm
Davido sef
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by tobiit(m): 7:29pm
B
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by ClassCaptain(m): 7:30pm
That was OLIC 3
As an artiste , if I ever featured davido, he must say something about dele in our song..
He talk dele for osinachi, osinachi blow
He talk feel for BBB, DAT one too blow..
Abeg " Dele na boy jare
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Gibz02: 7:30pm
insult
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Princess4ng(f): 7:30pm
Hmmmmm... But thats also bad of David... As a yoruba boy that he is... We all know yoruba are very good in according Respect to elder ones
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Olakunle007(m): 7:30pm
Davido should be given 20 lashes for his frequent displays of insolence.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by ojmaroni247(m): 7:30pm
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Opakan2: 7:30pm
see what stupid Sophie caused a whole bossman like Dele Momodu
a lady above 30 still thinking with her anus.. cos of fame and attention spread her filthy legs for a kid who is not even supposed to know what a lady's private part looks like yet.
Dele fit be him boy sha.. who dia two epp
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by godwin120alex: 7:30pm
I see
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Yarduni: 7:30pm
See nonsense.
I actually pity the millenials who are the target market for these "shake your bom bom" artistes. These are the type of over the top musicians that are destroying the year 2000 babies. I believe times are changing when these idiots would only make music for their ears because people would be fed up to listen to lefulefu music.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Brymo: 7:30pm
Omo tón pè ni David mà pajé.
Shió
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Logician: 7:30pm
Yoruba always claim they respect elders
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by justicejay(m): 7:30pm
Kid will always be kid.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by ychris: 7:30pm
Opakan2:isu eni lo ma n ti owo eni bo epo + omo osan loma n je kan ko po n po bo iya e u knw.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by niyi20(m): 7:30pm
Ok
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by iambabaG: 7:31pm
When Mr Dele should submit Davido's file to the seniors and they start working on him.. they won't know is "dele na my boy" wey cause am
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Seun360(m): 7:31pm
bigtt76:
Eh go be am like Indian film. I for like make dem ko lo gbon die.
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by MRXELA(m): 7:31pm
f
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by felzylix(m): 7:31pm
This young man is actually not making any sense to me any longer, he refused to grow up, i downloaded one of his songs recently and deleted it immediately without any remorse for my data(mb). i used to be a fan of his maybe my philosophy has outgrown his tho...
am open to #counterquoting
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by felzylix(m): 7:31pm
space for sale, i've got two adjoining plots
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by COdeGenesis: 7:31pm
Na wa o. THERE should be limits now
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by drezo: 7:31pm
Hahahahahahaha [
|Re: Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) by Splinz(m): 7:31pm
That boy got no respect for his elders. Too bad...
