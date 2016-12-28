₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by RoyalMail: 7:37pm
In R-Kelly's voice, The storm is truly over. We bring to you exclusive pictures of our troops in Sambisa forest where they celebrate their Christmas. See more pictures below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/photos-of-nigerian-troops-enjoying.html
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by RoyalMail: 7:38pm
God bless our army and millitary..
More pictures here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/photos-of-nigerian-troops-enjoying.html
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 7:48pm
You guys leave your different homes/families to protect other people's family.
You born being great
May Allah protect all Nigerian Soldiers and make your enemies repent and if not Waste their lives at war front (amin).
Rip to all those who died being a SOLDIER.
Second time FTC I guess.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:48pm
Merry Christmas to our gallant soldiers. May the good Lord bless you and protect you and your families. As you are on the battle field protecting Nigerians, GOD will protect your families as well.
As for the ones that has lost their life's in this long battle , GOD will console your families.
The government should also provide scholarship to the children of the fallen heroes and provide financial support to their loved ones left behind as their bread winners have gone
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 7:48pm
My Christmas wish to our gallant soldiers
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by igbarasdynasty: 7:48pm
Where is the ENJOYMENT?......
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ButterFrost212(f): 7:48pm
And that is enjoyment
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:48pm
well-done soldiers
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by agboskipool(m): 7:49pm
God bless our hard wrking army
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ceeethru: 7:49pm
2016, has been a year of mixed feelings. The year started with a great expectations from the change political class . We thank God of the never die spirit of Nigerians. What does 2017 holds? APC has indeed failed Nigeria, Nigerians and humanity. Lets continue to pray for our dear country. God bless you all.
God bless the Nigeria army.
Have the best of 2017.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by googlepikins: 7:49pm
OK
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 7:49pm
The Nigerian Army have proven they are a force in Africa, maybe it's time we start paying tribute to our troops. These men are the true celebrities.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:49pm
Good one
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ReverseEngineer: 7:49pm
Okay. God protect them.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Deem: 7:49pm
Awesome
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:49pm
Long live you guys
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:50pm
good one
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Pvin: 7:50pm
easy oo
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:50pm
That's my homeboy in the first picture
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by nizelgirl(f): 7:50pm
May God continue to protect them all
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:50pm
Good one
Am here with my 1759 celebrating also
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by HITTED(m): 7:50pm
These guys are far, far, far away from home yet they still manage to feel at home by staying together and joining forces to protect our lives and property.
God will bless them all.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:50pm
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 7:50pm
Their body go don full,any woman wey dem touch must get belle and born dat day
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by adonbilivit: 7:50pm
sarrki:na akure u dey?
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by NOC1(m): 7:50pm
this one na the rushed military men.
my gallant soldier I throway salute, walahi if i de milatry this one na my cartel.
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 7:50pm
kkk
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by obaival(m): 7:51pm
Stil lukin 4 d enjoyment bt anyway.......
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by yomz1e(m): 7:51pm
Well done to the Gallant officers! May your demise not come thru these SOBs BH. men how these guys risk their lives for this country is nothing but pure courage and love. Upon all the cutrs and mismanagement of army funds, they still wake up , carry outdated weapons to fight BH and all the commander in chief and his cronies lavish in ill-gotten gains... walahi i celebrate them. May the lord guard and protect all of them from foreign and national enemies
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by julioralph(m): 7:51pm
thank God for the media outcry about the quality of rations provided to these men, that drew the attention of the big generals in abuja. otherwise ehnn
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by banjul01: 7:51pm
God bless NA. Higher! Higher!
|Re: Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) by Benjom(m): 7:52pm
All work and no play...
