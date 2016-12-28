Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Enjoying Christmas In Sambisa Forest (Photos) (20741 Views)

In R-Kelly's voice, The storm is truly over. We bring to you exclusive pictures of our troops in Sambisa forest where they celebrate their Christmas.







God bless our army and millitary.

You guys leave your different homes/families to protect other people's family.



May Allah protect all Nigerian Soldiers and make your enemies repent and if not Waste their lives at war front (amin).





Rip to all those who died being a SOLDIER.



Merry Christmas to our gallant soldiers. May the good Lord bless you and protect you and your families. As you are on the battle field protecting Nigerians, GOD will protect your families as well.

As for the ones that has lost their life's in this long battle , GOD will console your families.

The government should also provide scholarship to the children of the fallen heroes and provide financial support to their loved ones left behind as their bread winners have gone 23 Likes 2 Shares

My Christmas wish to our gallant soldiers 41 Likes 3 Shares

well-done soldiers 1 Like

God bless our hard wrking army 2 Likes

2016, has been a year of mixed feelings. The year started with a great expectations from the change political class . We thank God of the never die spirit of Nigerians. What does 2017 holds? APC has indeed failed Nigeria, Nigerians and humanity. Lets continue to pray for our dear country. God bless you all.

God bless the Nigeria army.

Have the best of 2017. 5 Likes

The Nigerian Army have proven they are a force in Africa, maybe it's time we start paying tribute to our troops. These men are the true celebrities. 14 Likes



Okay. God protect them. 1 Like

Awesome 2 Likes

Long live you guys 2 Likes

That's my homeboy in the first picture 1 Like

May God continue to protect them all 2 Likes

Am here with my 1759 celebrating also 1 Like

These guys are far, far, far away from home yet they still manage to feel at home by staying together and joining forces to protect our lives and property.



God will bless them all. 14 Likes 1 Share

Their body go don full,any woman wey dem touch must get belle and born dat day 2 Likes

Am here with my 1759 celebrating also na akure u dey? na akure u dey?

this one na the rushed military men.

my gallant soldier I throway salute, walahi if i de milatry this one na my cartel. 1 Like

Stil lukin 4 d enjoyment bt anyway....... 2 Likes

Well done to the Gallant officers! May your demise not come thru these SOBs BH. men how these guys risk their lives for this country is nothing but pure courage and love. Upon all the cutrs and mismanagement of army funds, they still wake up , carry outdated weapons to fight BH and all the commander in chief and his cronies lavish in ill-gotten gains... walahi i celebrate them. May the lord guard and protect all of them from foreign and national enemies 1 Like

thank God for the media outcry about the quality of rations provided to these men, that drew the attention of the big generals in abuja. otherwise ehnn

God bless NA. Higher! Higher! 1 Like