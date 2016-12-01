That moment when father and son both rocked same outfit and they both look stunning. Whats your take on their outfit?Source:

Too much ajebutterness in one place. back then when bad mwan been dey rep the streets...we dey snap pinshure with no shoe under hot sun. Thunder fire civilisation.

Na this culture white men wan kill for us...see dem fresh... Suit no fit fit dem like this..thank God our forefathers no gree for them I give this one to the father

This is perfect. I love it. Chicken will start to grow teeth before i fail to do this same thing when i have a son.