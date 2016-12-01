₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by RoyalMail: 7:48pm
That moment when father and son both rocked same outfit and they both look stunning. Whats your take on their outfit?
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/when-father-and-son-both-rock-same.html
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by RoyalMail: 7:48pm
Whats your take? Rate them
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/when-father-and-son-both-rock-same.html
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by IamLEGEND1: 7:50pm
Too much ajebutterness in one place.
back then when bad mwan been dey rep the streets...we dey snap pinshure with no shoe under hot sun.
Thunder fire civilisation.
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by 21bc: 8:04pm
This pic is just too fresh
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Morhziez(m): 8:04pm
Fabulous
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by januzaj(m): 8:04pm
Na this culture white men wan kill for us...see dem fresh... Suit no fit fit dem like this..thank God our forefathers no gree for them
I give this one to the father
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by kenonze(f): 8:04pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by smartag: 8:05pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by phemmyajib(m): 8:05pm
SON jawe
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Ireboya(m): 8:05pm
Both
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by free2ryhme: 8:05pm
my take on this outfit is that father and son wore the same outfit
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by amdoyin82(m): 8:05pm
The father rocks it better.
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:05pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by barayci(m): 8:05pm
twinning with sonny..dope
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by WestAB(m): 8:05pm
Oya See Ilefo For this Recession!! issokay
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by unclezuma: 8:06pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Boywiszy: 8:06pm
D son garit
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Mimienudles(f): 8:06pm
Oh my! So cute! They both rock it well!
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by veekid(m): 8:06pm
The son rocks it better
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by manuel80(m): 8:07pm
Hmm Both look good Strong Genes
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Ichel(f): 8:07pm
plz who is the father and who is the son?
cuz am not understanding
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by holamiday(m): 8:07pm
This is perfect. I love it.
Chicken will start to grow teeth before i fail to do this same thing when i have a son.
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by kskpoundz(m): 8:08pm
the father jor! even visible to the blind & audible to the deaf that the father rock it well well o.the kid ain't bad too
life yaf shange o,during our own time we use to rock short & danshiki then.they go manage use 2 yards for us.they go add another material on top the short so that e go reach us well..........agbada was an asset then,u can use it to borrow money sef
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Cousim(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by factorial1(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by peeparty(m): 8:09pm
Killit son.......
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by polite2(m): 8:09pm
Both, bother, bothest. I mean father and son
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by factorial1(m): 8:09pm
The father all the way.
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by oluwayimika123: 8:10pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by soath(m): 8:10pm
Son.
But picture with shoes would have been cuter.
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Tberry01(f): 8:10pm
|Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by polite2(m): 8:11pm
Jealousy
