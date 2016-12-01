₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,137 members, 3,279,296 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 09:45 PM

Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) (19220 Views)

Obituary Of Mother And Son Who Died On The Same Day (Photo) / Photo Of Emese Doktor With Her Husband And Son / Father And Daughter Die In Peacemass Accident: Wife Shares Heartbreaking Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by RoyalMail: 7:48pm
That moment when father and son both rocked same outfit and they both look stunning. Whats your take on their outfit?


Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/when-father-and-son-both-rock-same.html

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by RoyalMail: 7:48pm
Whats your take? Rate them

More pictures here...

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/when-father-and-son-both-rock-same.html
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by IamLEGEND1: 7:50pm
Too much ajebutterness in one place.
back then when bad mwan been dey rep the streets...we dey snap pinshure with no shoe under hot sun.

Thunder fire civilisation.

25 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by 21bc: 8:04pm
This pic is just too fresh

14 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Morhziez(m): 8:04pm
Fabulous
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by januzaj(m): 8:04pm
Na this culture white men wan kill for us...see dem fresh... Suit no fit fit dem like this..thank God our forefathers no gree for them

I give this one to the father

8 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by kenonze(f): 8:04pm
None
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by smartag: 8:05pm
What are you wanting for? ..... CLICK here to join our whatsapp group
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by phemmyajib(m): 8:05pm
SON jawe

2 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Ireboya(m): 8:05pm
Both
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by free2ryhme: 8:05pm
my take on this outfit is that father and son wore the same outfit

3 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by amdoyin82(m): 8:05pm
The father rocks it better.

4 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:05pm
......

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by barayci(m): 8:05pm
twinning with sonny..dope
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by WestAB(m): 8:05pm
Oya See Ilefo For this Recession!! issokay
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by unclezuma: 8:06pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Boywiszy: 8:06pm
D son garit
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Mimienudles(f): 8:06pm
Oh my! So cute! They both rock it well!

4 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by veekid(m): 8:06pm
The son rocks it better

4 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by manuel80(m): 8:07pm
Hmm Both look good Strong Genes
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Ichel(f): 8:07pm
plz who is the father and who is the son?
cuz am not understanding

3 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by holamiday(m): 8:07pm
This is perfect. I love it.

Chicken will start to grow teeth before i fail to do this same thing when i have a son.

1 Like

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by kskpoundz(m): 8:08pm
the father jor! even visible to the blind & audible to the deaf that the father rock it well well o.the kid ain't bad too






life yaf shange o,during our own time we use to rock short & danshiki then.they go manage use 2 yards for us.they go add another material on top the short so that e go reach us well..........agbada was an asset then,u can use it to borrow money sef

5 Likes

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Cousim(m): 8:09pm
21bc:
This pic is just too fresh
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by factorial1(m): 8:09pm
IamLEGEND1:
Too much ajebutterness in one place.
back then when bad mwan been dey rep the streets...we dey snap pinshure with no shoe under hot sun.

Thunder fire civilisation.
tongue
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by peeparty(m): 8:09pm
Killit son.......
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by polite2(m): 8:09pm
Both, bother, bothest. I mean father and son
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by factorial1(m): 8:09pm
The father all the way.

1 Like

Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by oluwayimika123: 8:10pm
Wow wow wow
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by soath(m): 8:10pm
Son.

But picture with shoes would have been cuter.
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by Tberry01(f): 8:10pm
cool shocked grin
Re: Father And Son Rock Same Outfit (pictured) by polite2(m): 8:11pm
kenonze:
None

Jealousy

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Should A Woman Change Her State Of Origin After Marriage? / Are Kids Of Nowadays Growing Up Too Fast? / My Registry & Traditional Wedding

Viewing this topic: aparata, MbaanabaraAgu(m), Fiscabally(m), Lukay99, adeaks(m), Henrybright(m), Tobycharles, ezealaifeanyi(m), Davec2fly, AgbaNgohile(f), highwaist, odunH(f), ugolandy, Dammiesugar(f), Gloria007(f), LEGITLAYO, mooretes, ajibowo11(m), Xensity(m), oluwabigloba, omodeoye, witsel4(m), iamAgunechemba, Abuchiski14, Dmcool(m), davonny, Gashala1, Ddaji(m), Transformer999, lizchi1(f), Natcho, xender(m), brennyB, sleekynanz(f), Talibanis, neonly, matrix4(m), legitcastro(m), ObiChiz08(m), hadi200(f), Mollydee88, bellalove(f), Actinlastborn(m), CecyAdrian(f), favoured247(m), blogbaby(f), rukygold001, bethylove, xtratagem(m), Godsate, ogunsj, Abagana56, chux677, Henrypraise, stuff46, holywoman, kaajemaina, Heeyhun(f), NevetsIbot, ToluO, Hongbenga(m), ifada123, Kunleskey(m), Ohllapardey, Ahmed99(m), ayourlerweezo(m), 9jawhite, gokuu(m), Readonee35L(m), handsomebenze(m), Vicslove, realtalk19(f), cucumbar, Cetona(f), chelseaboi(m), warajaina(f), kemmdy, Ishaq717(m), rugged7(m), bishopdesignate, Jackpat, Esetim(f), Spetzzy7(m), Woke4all(m), clily, khaykay15(f), toyad(m) and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.