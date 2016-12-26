₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by saints2(m): 8:27pm
President Buhari receives Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau in State House on 28th December, 2016.
With President Buhari are Director Cabinet of Prime Minister Mr Djalo Pires, Prime Minister Gen. Umar Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo and Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hajia Khadija Bukar Ibrahim . See more pictures below..
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:48pm
Buhari's facial expression is a reflection of his heart
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by saints2(m): 8:50pm
Lalasticlala..
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Noblesoul123: 9:02pm
,
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Lordsocrates: 9:02pm
All Hail. The terror of the corrupt and Vanquisher of BH
God Bless Us all
God Bless PMB
God Bless the federal Republic of Nigeria
Itôñg Úwém, Ásõñg mbufo eti eti, Akwa Abasi Ibom Adiong Idung Unyin
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by veekid(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by YANDE800(m): 9:03pm
GREAT
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Ehins22(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:03pm
buhari neck sha....
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:04pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by ichidodo(m): 9:04pm
Stupido Presidio do dollardinho LA Daura nincompoop.
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by peculiar3(m): 9:04pm
...looking at the woman in that pics, I feel really sorry for women born into a conc Islamic homes.
...i'm yet to see an Islamic feminist
Islam have a way of humbling their women
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by seeme2: 9:04pm
Let him be receiving yeye Heads of States all around while his mates are playing host to American, Russian, UK leaders.
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:04pm
...
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by shammah1(m): 9:05pm
President Buhari, kindly keep all your promises and reduce the level of hardship on average Nigerians. Receiving or visiting other world leaders isn't yielding any good result. Thanks sir
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Evinsco(m): 9:05pm
Next pls....
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Atiku2019: 9:05pm
Nice
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Bowwow11: 9:07pm
ok anther state visit that is Buari will jet out of the country before this weekend runs out too
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by ArcFrisky(m): 9:07pm
i like his name tho...
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Pamela9os(f): 9:07pm
Baba himself
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by thepeople2020: 9:08pm
NEXT.....
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Iscoalarcon: 9:08pm
Shi wannan buharin shikenan yafi kowa tsayi kenan Ban taba ganin sun tsaya da wani an fi shi tsayi ba this is Kwarapshion
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Psyrus(m): 9:10pm
Like I care
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by twilliamx: 9:10pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:Lol
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Kingkamal(m): 9:10pm
I was there.
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:10pm
Is he here to learn how throw his nation into recession?
Cuz dats one thing Buhari knows how to do properly
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Caseless: 9:12pm
eezeribe:so?
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by Justice28(m): 9:14pm
Let me come and be going.
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by VickyRotex(f): 9:15pm
Bubu
|Re: Buhari Receives Umaro Sissco Embalo, Prime Minister Of Guinea Bissau (photos) by phynofino: 9:16pm
NotMyPresident
