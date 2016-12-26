President Buhari receives Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau in State House on 28th December, 2016.With President Buhari are Director Cabinet of Prime Minister Mr Djalo Pires, Prime Minister Gen. Umar Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo and Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hajia Khadija Bukar Ibrahim . See more pictures below..Source:

All Hail. The terror of the corrupt and Vanquisher of BH God Bless Us all God Bless PMB God Bless the federal Republic of Nigeria Itôñg Úwém, Ásõñg mbufo eti eti, Akwa Abasi Ibom Adiong Idung Unyin