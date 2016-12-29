₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,490 members, 3,280,374 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay (5893 Views)
MUSIC: P-square Ft. Gee Jay – “bank Alert” (remix) (gospel Version) / DOWNLOAD MP3: P-square – Bank Alert (gospel Version) Ft. Gee Jay / P'square - "Bank Alert" (Official Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
He wrote:
You all asked for it well, you all can have it there's always a reason to thank God happy bank alert new year in advance #bankalert (G version) enjoy and share to your love ones welldone @geejay_eu_stargurl Gbagam!!!!
P-Square wraps up the years with a Gospel remix of their Smashing Sing ” Bank Alert ” which they promised after Gee Jay released an Instagram remix.
Download HERE
Source: http://360jamng.net/music-p-square-ft-gee-jay-bank-alert-gospel-version/ [/b]
2 Shares
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
On repeat
2 Likes
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by KingRex1: 11:03pm On Dec 28
A very good one. Op has she been officially signed?
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Alondra(f): 11:12pm On Dec 28
I wish I care
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 11:25pm On Dec 28
KingRex1:maybe!
not official
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by GudluckIBB(m): 12:03am
Psquare should take that lady to the bank and give her her share of the proceeds. Not the other room pls
2 Likes
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by rokiatu(f): 2:57am
Can't wait for the official video.
This is d..o..p...e.
3 Likes
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by comradespade(m): 6:22am
*sigh**cough* hmmm.....but
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by ItzHoludex(m): 7:26am
heard it yesterday, they tried
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Abbeyme: 12:05pm
I don see alert
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by veekid(m): 12:05pm
interesting
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:06pm
we go all receive alert soon pls dont forget to check my signature
http://www.nairaland.com/3523168/nairaland-beach-party-2016-come
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by EdoNation(f): 12:06pm
NICE
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by ellacute45(f): 12:07pm
Woww nice
Her voice is golden
2 Likes
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Karratkid: 12:07pm
lovely
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by LizbethDharmiy: 12:08pm
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by rebornvictor(m): 12:08pm
Dope song... Has been on repeat since morning
In other news
Ultimate cycler is a scheme that you start with 12500 and then get back 50,000
Before registration, u shld have ur 12k5 ready, because as soon as u are done, u'll be paired wit someone to pay
Get the person's contact, call to get account details, then after paying call to confirm.
Once U are confirmed? U are good to go
The admins assigns 4 pple to u 12k5 each, making 50k This takes a min or 2 weeks
Ordinarily u need 2 downlines who needs 2 and so on. But with the help of this group u'll get ur referrals in no time. And build up to get paid in no time.
So after registration u will have only 48hrs to pay who u have been assigned to. After paying and u are confirmed ur referral link will also be given out and u'll be eligible to get paid...
https:///04Dcf4nJYJKF6xkjtN5iU5
08160659350
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Divay22(f): 12:08pm
If they won't sign her,then it's nothing.......
Nice one though
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by lifestyle1(m): 12:09pm
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by adonbilivit: 12:09pm
MMM go knack us bank alerts for january
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by tintingz(m): 12:13pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by cocoberry(f): 12:14pm
She go soon blow
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Masquerade7: 12:14pm
I saw it coming.
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Francis95(m): 12:15pm
this days I don't download anyhow
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Yarduni: 12:15pm
Nigerian music is wack
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Haute: 12:15pm
Alondra:
So what are you doing here, have you no fear of pear-eating, deer-chasing bears? What am I even saying.
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by solidbizcash: 12:15pm
Wow,God finally picked that lady's call ,I believed she was just doing her tin wen she first released the remix on instagram, now her bank alert must be smiling
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Haute: 12:16pm
Yarduni:Then go back to your odd time signature Malawian music.
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by fyneguy: 12:17pm
They should release it on January 14.
1 Like
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Muzanga(f): 12:17pm
Yarduni:abeg shift make people see road.
3 Likes
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by sandrahnaub(f): 12:18pm
Another call has bin picked
|Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by brostheo(m): 12:18pm
Original copy nor blow na con photocopy?
Hot New Naija Female Artist (Chelle) - Please Rate Her Song / Artistes That Have No Business In The Music Industry / Top 5 Whack Rappers In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: naijamakossa(m), naijaobi(m), tobiuseful(m), metrix360(m), kazibra, Mekateka, accountbalance, Luketen, SweetJoystick(m), walcut(m), Testerfuze(m), anonymousey, calyto, Onahsundaymark, Jifem(m), ruoma, glowithdan(m), Aridunnuoluwa(m), depiero(m), Gratefulsoul(m), MoSEXELLENCY, ninochukwubrown(m), hotmum, richyblink1(m), GreatOlu1, reflx(m), ONeMAnMOPOL, mrsmith11(m), ndlife, kunty, viceldo(m), ICEFLAME419ja(m), Infidan, debssy(m), Zackpraise(m), MyHeroFred(m), billante(m), worldman(m), eduson002(m), ddonolu, danwilliams4u(m), chrischike(m), olylove and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7