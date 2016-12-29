₦airaland Forum

P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
You all asked for it well, you all can have it there's always a reason to thank God happy bank alert new year in advance #bankalert (G version) enjoy and share to your love ones welldone @geejay_eu_stargurl Gbagam!!!!

P-Square wraps up the years with a Gospel remix of their Smashing Sing ” Bank Alert ” which they promised after Gee Jay released an Instagram remix.
Download HERE



Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 10:59pm On Dec 28
On repeat

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by KingRex1: 11:03pm On Dec 28
A very good one. Op has she been officially signed?

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Alondra(f): 11:12pm On Dec 28
I wish I care smiley
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by iamVirus(m): 11:25pm On Dec 28
KingRex1:
A very good one. Op has she been officially signed?
maybe!
not official

cc: lalasticlala
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by GudluckIBB(m): 12:03am
Psquare should take that lady to the bank and give her her share of the proceeds. Not the other room pls

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by rokiatu(f): 2:57am
Can't wait for the official video.

This is d..o..p...e.

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by comradespade(m): 6:22am
*sigh**cough* hmmm.....but

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by ItzHoludex(m): 7:26am
heard it yesterday, they tried
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Abbeyme: 12:05pm
I don see alert
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by veekid(m): 12:05pm
interesting
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:06pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy we go all receive alert soon pls dont forget to check my signature
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by EdoNation(f): 12:06pm
NICE
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by ellacute45(f): 12:07pm
Woww nice

Her voice is golden cheesy

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Karratkid: 12:07pm
lovely
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by LizbethDharmiy: 12:08pm

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by rebornvictor(m): 12:08pm
Dope song... Has been on repeat since morning

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Divay22(f): 12:08pm
If they won't sign her,then it's nothing.......


Nice one though
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by lifestyle1(m): 12:09pm
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by adonbilivit: 12:09pm
MMM go knack us bank alerts for january

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by tintingz(m): 12:13pm
Nice

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by cocoberry(f): 12:14pm
She go soon blow
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Masquerade7: 12:14pm
I saw it coming.
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Francis95(m): 12:15pm
this days I don't download anyhow
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Yarduni: 12:15pm
Nigerian music is wack

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Haute: 12:15pm
Alondra:
I wish I care smiley

So what are you doing here, have you no fear of pear-eating, deer-chasing bears? What am I even saying.

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by solidbizcash: 12:15pm
Wow,God finally picked that lady's call ,I believed she was just doing her tin wen she first released the remix on instagram, now her bank alert must be smiling cheesy

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Haute: 12:16pm
Yarduni:
Nigerian music is wack
Then go back to your odd time signature Malawian music. undecided

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by fyneguy: 12:17pm
They should release it on January 14.

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by Muzanga(f): 12:17pm
Yarduni:
Nigerian music is wack
abeg shift make people see road.

Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by sandrahnaub(f): 12:18pm
Another call has bin picked wink grin
Re: P-square Releases 'Bank Alert' Gospel Version With Gee Jay by brostheo(m): 12:18pm
Original copy nor blow na con photocopy?

