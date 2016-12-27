Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid, 2Face And Other Stars Show Support For TV Host With Kidney Failure (16497 Views)

Linda Ikeji Helps Emma Ugolee Who Has Kidney Failure / Leo Mezie Down With Kidney Failure (photos) / Muna Obiekwe Dies Of Kidney Failure (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to people who know him, he has battled kidney disease for five years and now requires financial support to have a kidney transplant.



As a result, music stars, Wizkid and 2face Idibia have led the charge asking Nigerians to support the movement to raise N50m for him.



Starboy posted a message on Twitter:



My people!! While we enjoy with family and friends dont forget to give! This man needs us… One love my people! Love to Emma Ugolee. pic.twitter.com/NZUBKI5JQV



— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 27, 2016





2face on his part dropped an appeal on his Instagram:





My brother, my friend Emma Ugolee needs your support. He has battled this kidney problem by himself for 5years and needs us now. I have known him for over 20years. He is a great inspiration to me and I do not want to loose him. Please show this love for my sake. Give what you can. God bless you as you do so. Thank you. One love.



A photo posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:47pm PST







Other entertainers who’ve promoted the movement via social media include, D’banj, Sammie Okposo, Timaya, Ibinabo Fiberesima and more.



We implore you to do whatever you can to keep him stay strong and alive.



Contribute to the fund raising campaign by crediting his bank account: 1002786554 (Emmanuel Ugolee, Zenith Bank).



As at the time of this report, 109 people have donated $4,451 out of $100,000 on his Gofundme account in five days.



http://mojidelano.com/2016/12/wizkid-2face-other-stars-shows-support-for-tv-host-in-need-of-n50m-for-kidney-surgery/



cc: lalasticlala Seun TV host, Emma Ugolee needs to undergo kidney surgery but can’t afford the cost.According to people who know him, he has battled kidney disease for five years and now requires financial support to have a kidney transplant.As a result, music stars, Wizkid and 2face Idibia have led the charge asking Nigerians to support the movement to raise N50m for him.Starboy posted a message on Twitter:My people!! While we enjoy with family and friends dont forget to give! This man needs us… One love my people! Love to Emma Ugolee. pic.twitter.com/NZUBKI5JQV— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 27, 20162face on his part dropped an appeal on his Instagram:My brother, my friend Emma Ugolee needs your support. He has battled this kidney problem by himself for 5years and needs us now. I have known him for over 20years. He is a great inspiration to me and I do not want to loose him. Please show this love for my sake. Give what you can. God bless you as you do so. Thank you. One love.A photo posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:47pm PSTOther entertainers who’ve promoted the movement via social media include, D’banj, Sammie Okposo, Timaya, Ibinabo Fiberesima and more.We implore you to do whatever you can to keep him stay strong and alive.Contribute to the fund raising campaign by crediting his bank account: 1002786554 (Emmanuel Ugolee, Zenith Bank).As at the time of this report, 109 people have donated $4,451 out of $100,000 on his Gofundme account in five days.cc: lalasticlala Seun

only tubaba can do dat only dbanj cough can do dat naa only wiZzy can do dat naaaonly tubaba can do datonly dbanj cough can do dat naa 7 Likes 1 Share

Make all the celebrities contribute 100,100 thousand from the over one million they charge per show.

Wizkid,Davido,Psquare charge over N5million per show and the least they get per week is 2 shows.

Nollywood and the entertainers shud join forces to raise d money.

Davido just bought for himself a 2017 range Rover.

I wish I get,I for give. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Only wizkid self fit pay the 50 million. God bless me with money and the heart to help.







So since last year na today una come push am to fp abi? Any way happy new year to all the nairalanders. Today don finish be that ooo 2017 don dey go be that. E remain 364 days now





Ok oo





It is well





But where emoney the self? 11 Likes

Kidney , again!!!!! Hmmmmm!!!!! People need serious lecture for wetin dey cause this kidney wahala in order to no how to avoid am oooooo... 9 Likes

Nice one frm 2baba and wizkid. They shuld provide him with all d help he needs. Remeber prince james uche too. God bless u all.

God will help the guy.

firstclassmumu:

Only wizkid self fit pay the 50 million. God bless me with money and the heart to help





Except the guy fit turn to Mercedes Benz Maybach, Wizzy go dole out the money.....But, if na kidney failure, Wizzy wont dole such! 6 Likes

God's speed in his quest for financial aid...



Wishing him quick recovery.

hmmm

Hmm

...If they can't release their personal money they should host a show/concert and the money realised can be donated to the guy...





Abeg stop twitter-eyeservice.





Bisi has given you guys some piece of advice on Insurance and planning for the raining days...



#UseYourTimeWell. 11 Likes

Vital organs are really vital. 3 Likes

GOD will keep him

Happy New year everyone 1 Like

E be like say thunder go need fire 2face and WizKid. no be them dey sing say dem don buy Bugatti ati Porsche cayanna after then them pass USA enter Canada then connect south Africa to Dubai, pop the best champaign club has to offer, now to raise 50m dem dey beg Nigerians to come save their friend. They better call davido, psquare, don jazzy and any other they can beg, raise the 50m and save their friend or else Na die the guy dey o. Na change we dey. 4 Likes





The indomie generation may not know him but this man is one of the people who revolutionized our music industry. He put the likes of 2baba, sound sultan, eldee etc on the map with his shows. He critiqued their music constructively and gave a good lot of them airplay at the time the airways was flooded with foreign music. He aroused our interest in naija music. Posterity must never forget him.



Get well soon Emma Former MBI top 10 host, made my Wednesday nightsThe indomie generation may not know him but this man is one of the people who revolutionized our music industry. He put the likes of 2baba, sound sultan, eldee etc on the map with his shows. He critiqued their music constructively and gave a good lot of them airplay at the time the airways was flooded with foreign music. He aroused our interest in naija music. Posterity must never forget him.Get well soon Emma 1 Like

What's with these Guys and kidney failure sef....it seems kidney failure na celebs major sickness... Anyway, I wish him speedy contribution and recovery.. 1 Like

The more I hear about this, the more I think it's a scam or publicity stunt. You mean to tell me 2Face, WizKid and so many celebs cannot contribute enough money to save this man's life? Are celebrities really so cruel towards each other....SHAME! 5 Likes 1 Share

marshalcarter:

only wiZzy can do dat naaa only tubaba can do dat only dbanj cough can do dat naa

Dbanj donated a Big sum of Money to him without making noise..Got it from close sources..Even he's fellow celebrities where surprised.. Dbanj donated a Big sum of Money to him without making noise..Got it from close sources..Even he's fellow celebrities where surprised..

shamecurls:









Except the guy fit turn to Mercedes Benz Maybach, Wizzy go dole out the money.....But, if na kidney failure, Wizzy wont dole such!

Everybody needs help. He can't help everybody. Even Bill gates can't help everybody. For the fact that they put their brand behind for support. is a very good way to support.



I have followed this guy since the days of DBN.



I have supported my little token. Have you? Everybody needs help. He can't help everybody. Even Bill gates can't help everybody. For the fact that they put their brand behind for support. is a very good way to support.I have followed this guy since the days of DBN.I have supported my little token. Have you?

This is better Dan spending money on Olosho

Get well soon





Exactly what Bisi Alimi was talking about and everybody only focused on the fact that he is gay,like been gay stopped him from been human.



This celebrities needs to invest in Health insurance because only God knows what's with celebrities and Kidney disease.



Helpers will arise for him,the likes of Dangote,Otedola can take care of this bills,celebrities like Wizkid and co and only help, they aren't as bouyant as they appear on social media.



May God heal this man 1 Like

abbey621:

The more I hear about this, the more I think it's a scam or publicity stunt. You mean to tell me 2Face, WizKid and so many celebs cannot contribute enough money to save this man's life? Are celebrities really so cruel towards each other....SHAME! 1 Like 1 Share





Well, its their money and they can choose to spend it on whatever they like.

These so-called celebs needs to take their body and health more serious

When money dey, nah everything wey dem see dem dey put into their body system. Won't be surprised to see some of the ppl contributing now in the same shoes later cox they don't learn from each other's health issues and causes



I wish him quick and better recovery... When it comes to health issues, they show support by contributing and looking for contributors, but when its about buying the latest expensive rides, they buy dem without making noise online.Well, its their money and they can choose to spend it on whatever they like.These so-called celebs needs to take their body and health more seriousWhen money dey, nah everything wey dem see dem dey put into their body system. Won't be surprised to see some of the ppl contributing now in the same shoes later cox they don't learn from each other's health issues and causesI wish him quick and better recovery... 3 Likes

abbey621:

The more I hear about this, the more I think it's a scam or publicity stunt. You mean to tell me 2Face, WizKid and so many celebs cannot contribute enough money to save this man's life? Are celebrities really so cruel towards each other....SHAME! no be only stunt na gymnastic. They not donating doesn't make the issue false alarm. The man has been suffering from kidney for five years, and all you can do is say poo. no be only stunt na gymnastic. They not donating doesn't make the issue false alarm. The man has been suffering from kidney for five years, and all you can do is say poo. 7 Likes 2 Shares

50m for this recession period? e no go easy walahi

abbey621:

The more I hear about this, the more I think it's a scam or publicity stunt. You mean to tell me 2Face, WizKid and so many celebs cannot contribute enough money to save this man's life? Are celebrities really so cruel towards each other....SHAME!

Bros no be so..They also have bills to.pay..They've got familes too..Alsoyou know how much fellow Nigerians collect from them on a daily basis?They are okay financially with lots of investments However they might not be able to boast of 50Million naira in cash at once..This is Nigeria and not America..They also save towards properties they buy..No be say them buy am at once..For example wizzy's house in California is to.be paid over a period of time...Na so he be.. Bros no be so..They also have bills to.pay..They've got familes too..Alsoyou know how much fellow Nigerians collect from them on a daily basis?They are okay financially with lots of investments However they might not be able to boast of 50Million naira in cash at once..This is Nigeria and not America..They also save towards properties they buy..No be say them buy am at once..For example wizzy's house in California is to.be paid over a period of time...Na so he be.. 1 Like