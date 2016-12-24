₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by boman2014: 8:07am
The 2017 budget, christened budget of growth and recovery,
presented to the National Assembly by
President Buhari on December 14, shows that the State House budget for the fiscal year would be N42 billion, with expenditure on food, cooking gas and kitchen utensils expected to gulp well over N850 million.
Specifically, N100, 820,300 would be spent for the purchase of kitchen utensils such as forks and knives for use in Aso Rock.
The budget document indicated three expenditure items that relate to food and feeding, namely, food stuff and catering materials, purchase of canteen and kitchen equipment and cooking gas.
The breakdown of the budget for Aso Rock come 2017 shows that expenditure on kitchen utensils will be N431 million, food stuff and catering materials will swallow N360 million while cooking gas is expected to take N63 million; making a total of N850 million.
For president’s office, N114,967,140.00 has been voted for food stuff, kitchen utensils or equipment to take N100,820,300 while cooking gas will consume N21,600,000 million.
The budget breakdown further shows that the Office of the Vice President will spend N53, 494,992 million on food stuff, N12,470,000 on kitchen utensils while N246,000 million would be spent on cooking gas.
The expected food related expenditure for office of the Chief of Staff is N16,282,000 while Lagos Liaison Office of the Presidency will devote N140,418,300 on food and food related items in the 2017 fiscal year.
The maintenance of infrastructure and technical facilities in the Defence House and other Safe Houses would gulp N367.980 million, while the rehabilitation and infrastructure of security quarters in the Villa would take N284.587 million.
Perhaps, in line with the determination of President Muhammadu to root out corruption in the country, N17.202 billion is allocated to
the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), making it the largest single allocation among the agencies under the Presidency.
www.sunnewsonline.com/2017-budget-fg-to-spend-n100m-on-kitchen-utensils-for-aso-rock/
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by 2dugged(f): 8:13am
I guess the zombies of the federal Republic of Nigeria do not have a problem with this, they can as well use gold plated utensils,while the hardship bites harder on the streets, I have always said it, this corruption fight will only have a great impact if the change begins with our leaders starting from aso rock and not with Nigerians as this government keeps singing in our ears
These polithiefians only care about themselves, that's why they fall over themselves to get power, imagine someone who has no clue on how to rule the country contesting 4 times and making promises like a man ontop of a woman promising to give her the moon, so he can be using 100 million to buy utensils, smh
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by faaz24: 8:14am
Ha !!!
Mogbe ! Moku !! Modaran !!!
Kitchen Utensils
Eberu olohun o
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by sunshineV(m): 8:14am
First to comment
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Oyetboy(m): 8:14am
Buhari has failed!
No bastard should quote me
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by emmygzy(m): 8:15am
Budget of corruption! When Nigerians are hungry, Buhari is a punishment God sent upon Nigerians.
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by ENGINEous(m): 8:15am
Utensils 100 million ?
So the change he promised was for the utensils.
The ones there before, what will happen to them?
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Divay22(f): 8:16am
Jesus....is that not too much
And person will be telling me about recession
Abeg am going back to my village
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by jeftalene(m): 8:16am
Padding everywhere.
Don't let them cheat you. See how dubious contractors also pad estimates here>
http://engineerosaz.blogspot.com/2016/11/padded-boq-highest-bid-may-not.html
Be smart!
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by orjikuramo(m): 8:16am
Hmmmm, anyway, if the are gaan be made in Nigeria, then I don't have a problem. No be today we Don dey rant wey e still no dey change budget.
Lemme kuku save my strength to just be observing
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Jombojombo(f): 8:16am
May it never be well with all those that contributed in bringing this dreaded govt on board
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by emmasege: 8:16am
Thought this old fool said he was going to lead by example. Where is "change" in all of these when a large chunk of our commonwealth is being spent by an endangered opportunist who now steals for his children and grandchildren? The thief wants to spend 100m on kitchen utensils when millions of Nigerians cannot afford half bag of rice. It's so disgusting that some hopeless individuals still defend this "WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING, DEMON IN ANGEL'S GARMENT & THIEF WITH INNOCENT OUTLOOK.
And another old fool tells me "change begins with me". To hell with you, your change and change agents!
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Atiku2019: 8:16am
That's on the high Side
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by AngelsAndStars(m): 8:16am
changi
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by baski92(m): 8:16am
Jesus na food ooo
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:16am
GOD save your people
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by derespect: 8:16am
Wetin now?
Na from heaven dem wan go buy am?
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by sammyj: 8:16am
For what Are they buying diamond kitchen equipment from the MARS There is no difference between this government and the last administration
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by gamomvs: 8:16am
Aah !! Buhari want to buy robot in the kitchen
APC people and their grand style of syphoning money
There is God ooooooooooooo
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by TechEnthusiast(m): 8:17am
When people are staving and struggling to survive in this harsh economy,they want to spend 100 million on kitchen utensils,when 200 thousand will be more than enough.
They will keep enjoying at the expense of peoples suffering.All my life i havent work for earning 100 million.
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by whirlwind7(m): 8:17am
In Nigeria, in Africa, that's how we roll.
I mean, we are so rich, we can afford to spend hundreds of millions every year to purchase knives, spoons and forks! That's right!
Little wonder the outside world looks at us, and detests the very ground we stand upon.
See, it isn't Buhari or the present government's fault. We, the people of this cursed nation, are hell bent on self destruction. We run the sort of government that is so glaringly wasteful and non productive, yet, we are hoping that somehow, by an uncertain miracle, our quality of life will improve and transform for the better.
Can even the world's richest country, or the world's wealthiest individual spend a million bucks every year, to buy utensils and cutleries?? Do such silver wares expire and rot in a few months, that they needed replacement every year?
If Buhari has any atom of integrity left in him, he should tear up that disgusting budget and resolve to use his own personal, good old utensils and cutleries. Let him at least begin the change we hope he would bring, and shame his critics.
This sort of wastefulness cannot continue. Haba!
Are we so cursed that doing the right thing is absolutely alien to us??
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Omolola1(f): 8:17am
Ha!!!
Kitchen utensils alone??
It is well
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Bangx(m): 8:17am
Ok...e good
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by KingGeorgey(m): 8:18am
God have mercy... And some people can't eat once a day.... I weep for my nation
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by Iyaju(m): 8:18am
All is well o but the thunder wey blast una sha no be for here o
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by PigMeat: 8:19am
For only kitchen? What are they cooking? Nigeria has become a stonethrow from hell under this "change" govt. Buhari doesn't have any iota of shame at all. So after trying for 4 for consecutive times until he finally succeeded to become the president of nigeria, buhari can not prove any thing positive to nigeria?
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by DrDope(m): 8:19am
Haaa Na gold they want they chop ni For ds recession. I reserve my comment Over to you wailers
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by adeoye27(m): 8:20am
Misplaced priority!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by yongnoble(m): 8:20am
What happened to the utensils bought last year? Dem expire
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by AnonyNymous(m): 8:20am
Smh
If this is true then I'm dissapointed
Taxpayers are working from 9 to 5 to literally buy silver spoons for the government to eat from
|Re: 2017 Budget: FG To Spend N100m On Kitchen Utensils For Aso Rock by avasjude1436(m): 8:20am
This govt. Ready finish us
