Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions (1695 Views)

FG Shuts Nine Foreign Missions, Rationalises Staff / Jibrin's '50 Questions For NOI' Was Actually Written By This Man For 115 Million / Buhari Moves To Close Unessential Nigerian Foreign Missions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the 2017 budget proposal, Nigeria’s Foreign Mission in New York led the list with the highest allocation of N1.877 billion.



Washington followed with an allocation of N1.05 billion; London received an allocation of N1.433 billion; Berlin, N743.880 million; and Madrid, N682. 286 million.



On the flip side, Nigeria Foreign Mission in Columbo, Sri Lanka, received the least allocation of N259.16 million, followed by the Mission in Lome, with N252.6 million.



Others in this category are Freetown N260.61 million and Spain, with a total allocation of N267. 84 million.



The total allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its agencies is N66.664 billion, comprising recurrent expenditure of N56.869 billion and capital expenditure of N9.795 billion.



http://investorsking.com/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-budgeted-n49bn-for-115-foreign-missions/ The ministry of foreign affairs has budgeted about N48.90 billion for 115 foreign missions in 2017 budget.According to the 2017 budget proposal, Nigeria’s Foreign Mission in New York led the list with the highest allocation of N1.877 billion.Washington followed with an allocation of N1.05 billion; London received an allocation of N1.433 billion; Berlin, N743.880 million; and Madrid, N682. 286 million.On the flip side, Nigeria Foreign Mission in Columbo, Sri Lanka, received the least allocation of N259.16 million, followed by the Mission in Lome, with N252.6 million.Others in this category are Freetown N260.61 million and Spain, with a total allocation of N267. 84 million.The total allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its agencies is N66.664 billion, comprising recurrent expenditure of N56.869 billion and capital expenditure of N9.795 billion.

Hmm. The one in London is owing parking fines running into millions due to it not being paid on time



Meanwhile no accountability, I am sure these missions do not provide any breakdown of how the monies were "spended"



Zero transparency. Zero accountability 3 Likes

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 2017 edition. 1 Like

Always budgeting this & that in billions & trillions.

So recession never stops or affects budget huh, ohk. 1 Like

Land for sale

oladele239:

Land for sale hope you get c of o hope you get c of o

Watching.. ................

Misplace priority. Bubu worse pass devil 1 Like 1 Share

How does the budget epp me or anyone in Nigeria except the thieving cabal? Abeg, next topic





For your website design , Online branding, social media management, blog design etc . Contact Leksmedia Concept visit I didn't know those mission get that much allocation.For your website design , Online branding, social media management, blog design etc . Contact Leksmedia Concept visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370

The real koko is will this 'budget' reach the foreign missions it is intended for? No be today dem dey budget for Foreign Missions and no be today d 'funds' dey get leg waka



#WhereDidAllTheMoneyGo? #NoChangeHere



http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/04/28/nigerian-missions-abroad-broke-cant-meet-obligations/



http://dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/119-foreign-missions-to-spend-n32-5bn-in-2016/131668.html 1 Like

Hmmmmm mmm.

This our budget of recovery eh

Most will not render service as they should to Nigerians within missions!

What are the mansions For?

SMH

ceeethru:

Misplace priority. Bubu worse pass devil I hope you won't run mad in the new year due to your hating. The Successful man doesn't even know you exist ephi123:

Hmm. The one in London is owing parking fines running into millions due to it not being paid on time



Meanwhile no accountability, I am sure these missions do not provide any breakdown of how the monies were "spended"



Zero transparency. Zero accountability Nice point from you unlike that baboon that is hating PMB I hope you won't run mad in the new year due to your hating. The Successful man doesn't even know you existNice point from you unlike that baboon that is hating PMB

Our government has gone mad again 1 Like 1 Share

Democracy is too expensive to run, especially for countries like nigeria.

fūck even Tom Cruise won't need such for a mission. babaric



All these foreign Ministries self who them epp They should have outlined the mission so that we can understand better also for the sake of accountability.All these foreign Ministries self who them epp

And IPOB is winning them in the diplomatic front







thats how the Ambassador with us in tanzania







came back to Nigeria a multi Millionaire as of 1998 thats how the Ambassador with us in tanzaniacame back to Nigeria a multi Millionaire as of 1998

The change chanters , the broom wavers

Voted to depart from the norm

The use and throwaway government

Yearly they use and throwaway pots and forks



Yearly they demolish and build Aso rock

The change Messiah who promised us frugality

Is no different from the rejected cornerstone 1 Like 1 Share