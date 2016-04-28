₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Truth234: 8:09am
The ministry of foreign affairs has budgeted about N48.90 billion for 115 foreign missions in 2017 budget.
According to the 2017 budget proposal, Nigeria’s Foreign Mission in New York led the list with the highest allocation of N1.877 billion.
Washington followed with an allocation of N1.05 billion; London received an allocation of N1.433 billion; Berlin, N743.880 million; and Madrid, N682. 286 million.
On the flip side, Nigeria Foreign Mission in Columbo, Sri Lanka, received the least allocation of N259.16 million, followed by the Mission in Lome, with N252.6 million.
Others in this category are Freetown N260.61 million and Spain, with a total allocation of N267. 84 million.
The total allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its agencies is N66.664 billion, comprising recurrent expenditure of N56.869 billion and capital expenditure of N9.795 billion.
http://investorsking.com/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-budgeted-n49bn-for-115-foreign-missions/
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by ephi123(f): 8:14am
Hmm. The one in London is owing parking fines running into millions due to it not being paid on time
Meanwhile no accountability, I am sure these missions do not provide any breakdown of how the monies were "spended"
Zero transparency. Zero accountability
3 Likes
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by WizBLANCE(m): 8:14am
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 2017 edition.
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Draei: 8:14am
Always budgeting this & that in billions & trillions.
So recession never stops or affects budget huh, ohk.
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by oladele239(m): 8:15am
Land for sale
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by laurel03: 8:17am
oladele239:hope you get c of o
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Atiku2019: 8:18am
Watching.. ................
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by ceeethru: 8:19am
Misplace priority. Bubu worse pass devil
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by DonFreshmoney(m): 8:19am
How does the budget epp me or anyone in Nigeria except the thieving cabal? Abeg, next topic
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by leksmedia: 8:19am
I didn't know those mission get that much allocation.
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by three: 8:19am
The real koko is will this 'budget' reach the foreign missions it is intended for? No be today dem dey budget for Foreign Missions and no be today d 'funds' dey get leg waka
#WhereDidAllTheMoneyGo? #NoChangeHere
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/04/28/nigerian-missions-abroad-broke-cant-meet-obligations/
http://dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/119-foreign-missions-to-spend-n32-5bn-in-2016/131668.html
1 Like
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by obynocute(m): 8:20am
Hmmmmm mmm.
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by avasjude1436(m): 8:20am
This our budget of recovery eh
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Pavore9: 8:21am
Most will not render service as they should to Nigerians within missions!
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Rita1982(f): 8:24am
What are the mansions For?
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by slap1(m): 8:28am
SMH
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Femich18(m): 8:28am
ceeethru:I hope you won't run mad in the new year due to your hating. The Successful man doesn't even know you exist
ephi123:Nice point from you unlike that baboon that is hating PMB
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Martinola(m): 8:29am
Our government has gone mad again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by PigMeat: 8:30am
Democracy is too expensive to run, especially for countries like nigeria.
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by jericco1(m): 8:32am
fūck even Tom Cruise won't need such for a mission. babaric
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:33am
They should have outlined the mission so that we can understand better also for the sake of accountability.
All these foreign Ministries self who them epp
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by Noneroone(m): 8:39am
And IPOB is winning them in the diplomatic front
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by rozayx5(m): 8:40am
thats how the Ambassador with us in tanzania
came back to Nigeria a multi Millionaire as of 1998
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by emymeeky: 8:57am
The change chanters , the broom wavers
Voted to depart from the norm
The use and throwaway government
Yearly they use and throwaway pots and forks
Yearly they demolish and build Aso rock
The change Messiah who promised us frugality
Is no different from the rejected cornerstone
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions by alphaconde(m): 9:11am
Very sad
(0) (Reply)
