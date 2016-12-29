₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,701 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:46 PM

Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children (4864 Views)

Mercy Aigbe’s 14-year-old Daughter, Michelle, Shares Lovely Photo; Fans React / Davido To Pay Abubakar's School Fees (lovely Photo) / Top 5 Beautiful State First Ladies In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by WhiteHouseNaija: 1:01pm




Rivers state first lady, Justice Suzette Wike shared the photo on social media this morning.




https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/12/29/justice-suzette-nyesom-wike-lovely-photo-of-rivers-state-first-lady-and-her-children/
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by INTROVERT(f): 1:03pm
Cool sweet family grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Sensie(f): 1:11pm
embarassed

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by pyyxxaro: 1:37pm
Why the guy on red do face like Say Amaechi won flog am embarassed


WIKE come and see oh

Amaechi is threatening your son oh cry

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by fran6co(m): 1:48pm
hmm
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Preca(f): 1:59pm
Its like they forced the one on red to snap

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by angelTI(f): 2:13pm
The children at the extremes, are they twins?
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ruggedtimi(m): 2:59pm
Hmm...abi d money no the reach the children

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by dukie25: 4:17pm
Slayer of Amaechi's family.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Janetessy(f): 4:18pm
Sweet mummy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by goslowgoslow: 4:19pm
Fine children with demonic father

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by SexyNairalander: 4:19pm
booked

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ofesko121(m): 4:19pm
is deir biz ooo

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Femich18(m): 4:19pm
Preca:
Its like they forced the one on red to snap
hmmmm
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by michresa(m): 4:20pm
lovely

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by John02kez: 4:20pm
Money is good

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by barrybanbi: 4:20pm
We don c them, anything else

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Philistine(m): 4:20pm
Their father is a Tout

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ddippset(m): 4:20pm
see as she be like bread wey dem soak for water.

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ShitHead: 4:20pm
Ugly family

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by itskings1: 4:21pm
t b h, APC WUNT LIKE THIS


BTW WHO WIKE EPP






WIKE DON BAFF






































[follow me on IG : itskings9

TW @ ITSKINGS9



I on gv a Bleep

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Greedgod: 4:21pm
Sensie:
embarassed
afta viewing ur profile , 'BURST' (which isnt correctly spelt just to avoid being banned) made me feel like nyesom wike .
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by OkoYibo: 4:22pm
Wike say make we go polling booth resist Amaechi and the federal touts but him pikin dey snap picture inside garden. No wahala.

Na on top poor mam head rich man dey kuku break coconut.

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Chikelue2000(m): 4:22pm
Lovely family

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Tjohnnay: 4:23pm
I juz tire for mod for nairaland oo



Weytn i do wey una ban me?


Una wn carry dis stup1d character enter new year? angry

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by priceaction: 4:23pm
OK
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ripbubu(m): 4:23pm
dukie25:
Slayer of Amaechi's family.
we love you wike

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Karratkid: 4:26pm
wink
Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Agulimah: 4:27pm
Beautiful woman

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Obama Experience / Make 10 Pounds In 5 Minutes, 50 Pounds Each Day Or More / Woman Granted Amnesty From Life Jail, Laments Early Menopause

Viewing this topic: kelly4sure2005, factsayer, hishaqmann(m), Bota, yemexy(m), gfus, A7(m), glacius, fran6co(m), experience11, Lakeside247(m), papadee93(m), Elisean(m), FRIII, okon37, ejirocaro, adblack10(m), AngelsAndStars(m), Kenchukky(m), redcliff, WhoDeyThere(m), gbolly707(m), OakPearl(m), eolme, engrvicky(m), leofab(f), CaptainRahl(m), cynic411(f), clickwtB(m), boldtiger, cephass(f), datron2944, Fowobi84, janeteubena, babatunx(m), femimat(m), Ayoemmanuel55(m), uniknet, humilityd, queenesthr(f), bluaero(m), goro525, Adesquare2(f), RuggedArab(m), baby124, lozanni(m), ngbede1984, seunkeji5(f), Kandaha, ebukasoso(m), felixtare(m), free2blast(m), smartlawochetin, CSTR13, blehsyn(f), vicsnikky, Cherishjane(f), kingBeeblous(m), crisycent, Smartademu(m) and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.