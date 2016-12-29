₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by WhiteHouseNaija: 1:01pm
Rivers state first lady, Justice Suzette Wike shared the photo on social media this morning.
https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/12/29/justice-suzette-nyesom-wike-lovely-photo-of-rivers-state-first-lady-and-her-children/
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by INTROVERT(f): 1:03pm
Cool sweet family
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Sensie(f): 1:11pm
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by pyyxxaro: 1:37pm
Why the guy on red do face like Say Amaechi won flog am
WIKE come and see oh
Amaechi is threatening your son oh
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by fran6co(m): 1:48pm
hmm
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Preca(f): 1:59pm
Its like they forced the one on red to snap
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by angelTI(f): 2:13pm
The children at the extremes, are they twins?
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ruggedtimi(m): 2:59pm
Hmm...abi d money no the reach the children
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by dukie25: 4:17pm
Slayer of Amaechi's family.
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Janetessy(f): 4:18pm
Sweet mummy
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by goslowgoslow: 4:19pm
Fine children with demonic father
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by SexyNairalander: 4:19pm
booked
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ofesko121(m): 4:19pm
is deir biz ooo
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Femich18(m): 4:19pm
Preca:hmmmm
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by michresa(m): 4:20pm
lovely
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by John02kez: 4:20pm
Money is good
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by barrybanbi: 4:20pm
We don c them, anything else
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Philistine(m): 4:20pm
Their father is a Tout
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ddippset(m): 4:20pm
see as she be like bread wey dem soak for water.
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ShitHead: 4:20pm
Ugly family
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by itskings1: 4:21pm
t b h, APC WUNT LIKE THIS
BTW WHO WIKE EPP
WIKE DON BAFF
[follow me on IG : itskings9
TW @ ITSKINGS9
I on gv a Bleep
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Greedgod: 4:21pm
Sensie:afta viewing ur profile , 'BURST' (which isnt correctly spelt just to avoid being banned) made me feel like nyesom wike .
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by OkoYibo: 4:22pm
Wike say make we go polling booth resist Amaechi and the federal touts but him pikin dey snap picture inside garden. No wahala.
Na on top poor mam head rich man dey kuku break coconut.
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Chikelue2000(m): 4:22pm
Lovely family
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Tjohnnay: 4:23pm
I juz tire for mod for nairaland oo
Weytn i do wey una ban me?
Una wn carry dis stup1d character enter new year?
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by priceaction: 4:23pm
OK
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by ripbubu(m): 4:23pm
dukie25:we love you wike
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Karratkid: 4:26pm
|Re: Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children by Agulimah: 4:27pm
Beautiful woman
