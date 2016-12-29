Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Suzette Wike And Her Children (4864 Views)

Mercy Aigbe’s 14-year-old Daughter, Michelle, Shares Lovely Photo; Fans React / Davido To Pay Abubakar's School Fees (lovely Photo) / Top 5 Beautiful State First Ladies In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Rivers state first lady, Justice Suzette Wike shared the photo on social media this morning.









https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/12/29/justice-suzette-nyesom-wike-lovely-photo-of-rivers-state-first-lady-and-her-children/ Rivers state first lady, Justice Suzette Wike shared the photo on social media this morning.

Cool sweet family 3 Likes

1 Like







WIKE come and see oh



Amaechi is threatening your son oh Why the guy on red do face like Say Amaechi won flog amWIKE come and see ohAmaechi is threatening your son oh 6 Likes

hmm

Its like they forced the one on red to snap 2 Likes

The children at the extremes, are they twins?

Hmm...abi d money no the reach the children 1 Like

Slayer of Amaechi's family. 1 Like 1 Share

Sweet mummy 1 Like 1 Share

Fine children with demonic father 2 Likes

booked 2 Likes

is deir biz ooo 1 Like

Preca:

Its like they forced the one on red to snap hmmmm hmmmm

lovely 1 Like 1 Share

Money is good 2 Likes

We don c them, anything else 3 Likes

Their father is a Tout 3 Likes

see as she be like bread wey dem soak for water. 3 Likes

Ugly family 4 Likes 2 Shares

t b h, APC WUNT LIKE THIS





BTW WHO WIKE EPP













WIKE DON BAFF













































































[follow me on IG : itskings9



TW @ ITSKINGS9





I on gv a Bleep I on gv a Bleep

Sensie:

afta viewing ur profile , 'BURST' (which isnt correctly spelt just to avoid being banned) made me feel like nyesom wike . afta viewing ur profile , 'BURST' (which isnt correctly spelt just to avoid being banned) made me feel like nyesom wike .

Wike say make we go polling booth resist Amaechi and the federal touts but him pikin dey snap picture inside garden. No wahala.



Na on top poor mam head rich man dey kuku break coconut. 1 Like

Lovely family 1 Like 1 Share









Weytn i do wey una ban me?





Una wn carry dis stup1d character enter new year? I juz tire for mod for nairaland ooWeytn i do wey una ban me?Una wn carry dis stup1d character enter new year? 1 Like

OK

dukie25:

Slayer of Amaechi's family. we love you wike we love you wike 1 Like 1 Share