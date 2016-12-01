₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by TunezMedia: 2:27pm
Its the Christmas season and there is songs of good tidings in the air but not for the household of veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, whose son has come out to plead with Nigerians that the hospital that has been housing his father has threatened to throw them out.
Read below...
Living a happy life of contentment was our family's greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed.
Our lives and that of dad has been under the mercy of some Good Samaritans who has assisted us all these while in paying dad's hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day; but today we're helpless as the Samaritans says they've also ran out of resources to continue dad's treatment.
Now we're homeless and helpless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January the 3rd 2017 if no one harken to our cry. We are only kids and can't help the situation; even going to school is a thing of the dreams to us now but We call on the good people of Abia State and our great nation Nigeria for help!....
SIGNED UCHE JNR PRINCE JAMES.....
PLS HELP PAY TO---PRINCE JAMES UCHE-- ACCT NO ZENITH BANK I001063788 .. info call TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU 08023200557. OR EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374....#chiefejirookur
......
Prince James who has been battling Diabetes and High blood pressure for 8 years has gone blind as a result of his illness.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/hospital-threatens-to-throw-out-ailing.html
1 Like
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by BlackDBagba: 2:42pm
God will send helpers.
5 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Came: 3:01pm
This world na wa ooooooo....he be like say dem give people warning say make dem no help this man... This man don sick tey oooooo...Hmmmmmm!!!! I recommend prophet TB Joshua to them oooooo... God still works wonders.
5 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by angelTI(f): 3:05pm
It is well with them
3 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by lilmax(m): 3:11pm
and somewhere one kind tall lizard neck man wants to buy Mercedes s class for obasanjo
but its non of my business
6 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by petrov10: 3:15pm
silver and Gold I have not @ least not yet
but I pray you receive your healing man in Jesus name.
5 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Greatzeus(m): 3:25pm
Some people will come here and start praying for the man now,after they just read the man needs MONEY aka MONI for treatment.
It is well with you in Jesus name
6 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by JayIlych(m): 3:50pm
After the son used his school fees to play bet9ja abi??
Bashers come after me
1 Like
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by veekid(m): 3:50pm
? Na wha o
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by dillycool(f): 3:52pm
Somebody somewhere just purchased a car worth 80 million...
1 Like
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by ZUBY77(m): 3:52pm
Is this what sickness reduced this man to?
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Mujaheeeden: 3:52pm
Let's send our donation to this man
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by obataokenwa(m): 3:53pm
That situation I think need more of prayer now. it's a pity
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by discman2k2(m): 3:54pm
God will send helpers in Jesus name! Be strong, & hold on!!
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Maximus85(m): 3:54pm
There are Nollywood actresses going on first class to Dubai week in week out. Buying stupid expensive clothes. Yet one of them is wasting away somewhere. I Smh for Nollywood.
2 Likes
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by benzics(m): 3:54pm
Came:Lol, someone still believe in m"iracles"
What the man need is financial help from real people, not imaginary characters
1 Like
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by DirtyGold: 3:55pm
8years... Lord have mercy!
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by kulrunsman79(m): 3:57pm
God still heals...... Maybe u guys need to take him to any of these pastors who show us great signs and wonders on TV.
I prefer to see him walk and his sight restored than BORING 2017 'political guesses' otherwise called "prophecies or predictions"...
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by SolexxBarry(m): 3:57pm
Dont worry your dad will live LONG just like you
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by fivestarrealty: 3:59pm
God will send a helper.
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by SamuelGeorgeA: 3:59pm
Pls do sumtin if u can..wat is na y oh..oh I wish I could help..but eh All Nolywood Actors and Actress dey calabar d enjoy y Dr person dey die..! maybe d want mk em die so dem go do wake keepi..come dey dance..nonsense; Nigeria Nollywood shame on you people!
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by frestyyy: 4:00pm
dillycool:That one good na shebi na moto him buy ,what then ll u say of the guy that bought Sony Ade 's guitar for fifty eight mill? and no be say he go play am o so ...........
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by leofab(f): 4:00pm
And Davido is buying 2026 Range Rover!!
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by victorazy(m): 4:01pm
Came:Wish they can see this.
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Silentscreamer(f): 4:01pm
Unbelievable.. Dis is serious. All those celebrities buying expensive stuffs shuld come and help their colleague. Cc davido, linda ikeja and others.
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by chynie: 4:05pm
BlackDBagba:
and what are you?
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by BibiBabe133(f): 4:09pm
GOOD NEWS TO YOU ALL
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by modaink333: 4:14pm
Hope on the very words of psalm 121
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by ninochukwubrown(m): 4:15pm
I recently lost my swt mum through dis deadly disease diabetes after all d money spent on her lately to cure her.. It will only take d grace of God for this Man to live.. All he needs now is d grace of God.. I strongly believe that we should take good care of our health, what we consume and take when young.. I pray for God's intervention upon this man... To my lovely mum i love u, rip
1 Like
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by saipn: 4:17pm
Silentscreamer:Those names you mentioned are not member of nollywood but they can still help if they want to...
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by Promismike(m): 4:17pm
.no
|Re: Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out by SweetJoystick(m): 4:18pm
It is well
It is well
