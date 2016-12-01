Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hospital To Throw Out Prince James Uche In New Year - Son Cries Out (10010 Views)

Read below...



Living a happy life of contentment was our family's greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed.



Our lives and that of dad has been under the mercy of some Good Samaritans who has assisted us all these while in paying dad's hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day; but today we're helpless as the Samaritans says they've also ran out of resources to continue dad's treatment.



Now we're homeless and helpless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January the 3rd 2017 if no one harken to our cry. We are only kids and can't help the situation; even going to school is a thing of the dreams to us now but We call on the good people of Abia State and our great nation Nigeria for help!....



SIGNED UCHE JNR PRINCE JAMES.....



PLS HELP PAY TO---PRINCE JAMES UCHE-- ACCT NO ZENITH BANK I001063788 .. info call TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU 08023200557. OR EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374....#chiefejirookur



......

Prince James who has been battling Diabetes and High blood pressure for 8 years has gone blind as a result of his illness.



God will send helpers. 5 Likes

This world na wa ooooooo....he be like say dem give people warning say make dem no help this man... This man don sick tey oooooo...Hmmmmmm!!!! I recommend prophet TB Joshua to them oooooo... God still works wonders. 5 Likes

It is well with them 3 Likes

and somewhere one kind tall lizard neck man wants to buy Mercedes s class for obasanjo



but its non of my business 6 Likes

silver and Gold I have not @ least not yet

but I pray you receive your healing man in Jesus name. 5 Likes



It is well with you in Jesus name Some people will come here and start praying for the man now,after they just read the man needs MONEY aka MONI for treatment.It is well with you in Jesus name 6 Likes







Bashers come after me After the son used his school fees to play bet9ja abi??Bashers come after me 1 Like

Somebody somewhere just purchased a car worth 80 million... 1 Like

Is this what sickness reduced this man to?

Let's send our donation to this man

That situation I think need more of prayer now. it's a pity

God will send helpers in Jesus name! Be strong, & hold on!!

There are Nollywood actresses going on first class to Dubai week in week out. Buying stupid expensive clothes. Yet one of them is wasting away somewhere. I Smh for Nollywood. 2 Likes

This world na wa ooooooo....he be like say dem give people warning say make dem no help this man... This man don sick tey oooooo...Hmmmmmm!!!! I recommend prophet TB Joshua to them oooooo... God still works wonders. Lol, someone still believe in m"iracles"

What the man need is financial help from real people, not imaginary characters Lol, someone still believe in m"iracles"What the man need is financial help from real people, not imaginary characters 1 Like

8years... Lord have mercy!

God still heals...... Maybe u guys need to take him to any of these pastors who show us great signs and wonders on TV.

I prefer to see him walk and his sight restored than BORING 2017 'political guesses' otherwise called "prophecies or predictions"...

Dont worry your dad will live LONG just like you

God will send a helper.

Pls do sumtin if u can..wat is na y oh..oh I wish I could help..but eh All Nolywood Actors and Actress dey calabar d enjoy y Dr person dey die..! maybe d want mk em die so dem go do wake keepi..come dey dance..nonsense; Nigeria Nollywood shame on you people!

Somebody somewhere just purchased a car worth 80 million... That one good na shebi na moto him buy ,what then ll u say of the guy that bought Sony Ade 's guitar for fifty eight mill? and no be say he go play am o so ........... That one good na shebi na moto him buy ,what then ll u say of the guy that bought Sony Ade 's guitar for fifty eight mill? and no be say he go play am o so ...........

And Davido is buying 2026 Range Rover!!

This world na wa ooooooo....he be like say dem give people warning say make dem no help this man... This man don sick tey oooooo...Hmmmmmm!!!! I recommend prophet TB Joshua to them oooooo... God still works wonders. Wish they can see this. Wish they can see this.

Unbelievable.. Dis is serious. All those celebrities buying expensive stuffs shuld come and help their colleague. Cc davido, linda ikeja and others.

God will send helpers.

and what are you? and what are you?

GOOD NEWS TO YOU ALL

Hope on the very words of psalm 121

I recently lost my swt mum through dis deadly disease diabetes after all d money spent on her lately to cure her.. It will only take d grace of God for this Man to live.. All he needs now is d grace of God.. I strongly believe that we should take good care of our health, what we consume and take when young.. I pray for God's intervention upon this man... To my lovely mum i love u, rip 1 Like

Unbelievable.. Dis is serious. All those celebrities buying expensive stuffs shuld come and help their colleague. Cc davido, linda ikeja and others. Those names you mentioned are not member of nollywood but they can still help if they want to... Those names you mentioned are not member of nollywood but they can still help if they want to...

