₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,704 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) (7298 Views)
Wizkid And Banky W At Ebute Metta Back Then [photo] / OJB Jezreel Planned To Sell His House For N50m At 4pm Today / BankyW's Mother Ejects Teebillz From His House - The Capital (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by broseme: 2:33pm
Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu hosted Banky W and Davido at his Port Harcourt residence.He assured the musicians that Gov. Wike's administration will continue to invest in the development of the entertainment industry, pointing out that the State House of Assembly will look into the issues of regulation by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu said he will continue to support the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.The State Lawmaker said:
"My commitment to building the entertainment industry in the state is total. I will continue to work with established stars to encourage our musicians in the state ".
Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu is reputed for his investments in the entertainment industry, which stands him out in the state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/rivers-state-lawmaker-hosts-davido.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by Came: 3:25pm
Am holding you like my boy. Hahahahah...
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by LifeofAirforce1(m): 3:29pm
Dele Na my boy dele Na my boy.
You dare not call Rivers man "your boy" they will track you and treat your fuckup.
Rivers peeps got no joy .. If Na lie ask Wike.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by Larablink(f): 3:54pm
See my crush, banky w.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by LecciGucci: 3:54pm
THE 3HEADIES
See as cap dey shallow for their head.
Head no gree say make cap cover Dem.
Sturbon HEADS...
Money dey flow shaa.
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by veekid(m): 3:54pm
And this is news?
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by savcy(m): 3:55pm
Merry Christmas And Not-Merry Christmas: An Open Letter to Governor Wike
It is with all bliss – heavenly and terrestrial, that I write this open letter to you, Sir. Christians believe that Christmas marks the birth of an invaluable gift to mankind, and for centuries, Christianity has enabled us to view this period with solemn gaze, and to reflect on the place of God in the affairs of men.
If God, who made us in his image, could send us a redeemer in our lowest stage, then we could also be the redeemers of our own people – high or low, for in Christ we are not ordinary. We epitomise God and we create and make happiness with our hands, words and works.
Sir, it is with all due respect that I plead that you revisit the process that brought you into power. I make bold to say that Rivers people were tired of an era. They saw your energy, your humanity and your seeming dedication to their plights and entrusted you with their votes – to bring about transformation.
You won and even the apex court of law re-affirmed that. When we are entrusted with lots of faith – whether broken and slightly fragmented, we become more than mortals. We assume the status of a higher being, such that grants prayer requests, as well as builds and destroys. We become symbols of hope and resurrection. We become gods. Intoxicated, we could derail or we could be carried away by personal projects and neglect the original call. Above all, we are humans.
In the spirit of Christmas, and of sharing love and having no expectations, and as a Rivers resident, I thought it expedient to express my faith as well as dissatisfaction. I represent a generation that may be impatient and given to volatility. In the hands of the wrong people, we are battle axes, such as abandoned when the job is done. But we are also the people on whose energy and insights society must be built.
If we are misled or deprived of education, we carry it with pride – a perfumed ignorance. We sit on nothingness, for what nature of information is such that is bereft of accuracy?
On a social media post, once, I had pointed out how dishonourable the office of the Governor, the number one person in Rivers State, had become. On radio, we hear the governor trading words with, and being ridiculed by people who should treat the office with utmost respect. This is perhaps due to such overt displays by your person, on issues and things which are better handled by your aides.
Mr Governor, Sir, this letter was conceived with intent to highlight some programmes that may bring you closer to the people one more time:
It is my considered view that you should pay less attention to detractors and concentrate your efforts on the millions of Rivers men and women who voted you into power. They are the ones with fractured dreams who gave you a balm to heal them. They believed in your strength and manifesto and gave you a chance to redefine the Rivers dream – to build a state where unborn Rivers children would grow up to be proud of.
Sir, you may be aware that we have two seaports in Rivers State. What can we do to make them functional so that businesses along those lines can thrive and pay taxes, so that our state can grow like other states in the country?
How can the NLNG bring its services to the Rivers people and afford us electricity so that small businesses can grow and investors can come in?
You are doing a good job with the rehabilitation of roads in communities across local government areas in Port Harcourt. The construction of drainage gutters and the fixing of roads that were constructed before the civil war is a commendable project, yet how can we ease traffic on these roads? Can we construct roads out of closes? Can we build mini-bridges to ease road congestion? What can we do to make the Rivers man happy? How can we compete with states like Lagos and Anambra and grow abundantly?
Sir, some of the agricultural projects undertaken by your predecessor have been abandoned. The Songhai farm project is wasting away. This is Rivers property and it could be revisited.
Sir, I do not know if each ministry or commissioner working with you comes to your weekly executive meetings with goals centred on growth; business expansion and with the Rivers dream at heart. If they do not do that weekly, and the goals and targets are not verified and evaluated, you should start it. Each ministry must have weekly or monthly targets. There should be competitions on seeing growth in the state. Incompetent servants ought to be sacked. Invite intelligent Nigerians like Sir Peter Obi to brief you on how he cut costs in Anambra State during his governance and how he saved billions for his successor. He would gladly share his style and you may add yours and ensure a fantastic state.
Sir, town-hall meetings are priceless nowadays. Your predecessor explored them to the fullest. We have 23 local government areas in Rivers State with divergent needs. I was in Bori yesterday and there was an open assassination of a man called B.O. A child was caught in the shootout. The only functional security presence in Bori is the police station by the Khana Local Government Council. We can have more stations in restive parts of Rivers State and save the people of more anguish.
Sir, there is a need for an economic summit, not just a forum where people would come and talk and go about their businesses but such that would have a communiqué issued at the end of the event and such agreements would be pursued with every energy in your system. We need to bring back town-hall meetings. We need to listen to our people and have them express their fears and support so that we can work with them according to their strengths and weaknesses.
Sir, if you have driven around the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road, you would have noticed that the bus-stops are broken and many have become shelters for the destitute. The images of these broken places deface the metropolis. We need to fix our bus-stops. We need to fix our roads. The Caretaker Chairmen do not have weekly sanitation projects. They do not have to work alone. They could get assistance and fix minimal project with little or no funds. You may institute an award for the best performing chairmen or commissioners.
There should be a healthy competition among these people. They should do more than trade replies when the opposition makes a claim. In Rivers State, it is very common for everything to be seen from the point of view of party loyalty. This letter is from a concerned young man who believes in his state and the competence of his leader to bring about sustainable development. In creating this fineness called today, we must not destroy tomorrow by the decisions and the actions we take. Our knowledge institutions should be taken seriously. We can have private and public partnership on projects. We can fix our problems by asking for the best hands. Rivers State has the best hands. Rivers is a great state. It is a state that bred Claude Ake, Ken-Saro-Wiwa, Dr Obi Wali, Sam Dede and lots more. It cannot sink now.
Our youths who make tremendous strides to be innovative and creative should be taken seriously. Avenues could be created for such – we can have hubs for creativity and this can be created by mere partnership. We can go to China and invite them to invest in us and share our resources with them. We can have a Rex Lawson Music school and affiliate it to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology and partner with the reputable music schools in the United Kingdom. We can be great. Or not, if we choose so. We have the power to ensure enviable economic growth.
P.S.
Riches will not last forever. People who forget to train their offspring in the economics of today are preparing them with plastic swords for a serious warfare. And when we pile up wealth for them and they cannot manage it, the children from humble homes would end up buying up the properties their parents worked for and left for them. It is a sad reality.
God bless you, sir and my dear Rivers State. And Merry Christmas!
This open letter was written by Bura Bari NWILO, the author of A Tiny Place Called Happiness – a book of stories. [Merry Christmas And Not-Merry Christmas: An Open Letter to Governor Wike
It is with all bliss – heavenly and terrestrial, that I write this open letter to you, Sir. Christians believe that Christmas marks the birth of an invaluable gift to mankind, and for centuries, Christianity has enabled us to view this period with solemn gaze, and to reflect on the place of God in the affairs of men.
If God, who made us in his image, could send us a redeemer in our lowest stage, then we could also be the redeemers of our own people – high or low, for in Christ we are not ordinary. We epitomise God and we create and make happiness with our hands, words and works.
Sir, it is with all due respect that I plead that you revisit the process that brought you into power. I make bold to say that Rivers people were tired of an era. They saw your energy, your humanity and your seeming dedication to their plights and entrusted you with their votes – to bring about transformation.
You won and even the apex court of law re-affirmed that. When we are entrusted with lots of faith – whether broken and slightly fragmented, we become more than mortals. We assume the status of a higher being, such that grants prayer requests, as well as builds and destroys. We become symbols of hope and resurrection. We become gods. Intoxicated, we could derail or we could be carried away by personal projects and neglect the original call. Above all, we are humans.
In the spirit of Christmas, and of sharing love and having no expectations, and as a Rivers resident, I thought it expedient to express my faith as well as dissatisfaction. I represent a generation that may be impatient and given to volatility. In the hands of the wrong people, we are battle axes, such as abandoned when the job is done. But we are also the people on whose energy and insights society must be built.
If we are misled or deprived of education, we carry it with pride – a perfumed ignorance. We sit on nothingness, for what nature of information is such that is bereft of accuracy?
On a social media post, once, I had pointed out how dishonourable the office of the Governor, the number one person in Rivers State, had become. On radio, we hear the governor trading words with, and being ridiculed by people who should treat the office with utmost respect. This is perhaps due to such overt displays by your person, on issues and things which are better handled by your aides.
Mr Governor, Sir, this letter was conceived with intent to highlight some programmes that may bring you closer to the people one more time:
It is my considered view that you should pay less attention to detractors and concentrate your efforts on the millions of Rivers men and women who voted you into power. They are the ones with fractured dreams who gave you a balm to heal them. They believed in your strength and manifesto and gave you a chance to redefine the Rivers dream – to build a state where unborn Rivers children would grow up to be proud of.
Sir, you may be aware that we have two seaports in Rivers State. What can we do to make them functional so that businesses along those lines can thrive and pay taxes, so that our state can grow like other states in the country?
How can the NLNG bring its services to the Rivers people and afford us electricity so that small businesses can grow and investors can come in?
You are doing a good job with the rehabilitation of roads in communities across local government areas in Port Harcourt. The construction of drainage gutters and the fixing of roads that were constructed before the civil war is a commendable project, yet how can we ease traffic on these roads? Can we construct roads out of closes? Can we build mini-bridges to ease road congestion? What can we do to make the Rivers man happy? How can we compete with states like Lagos and Anambra and grow abundantly?
Sir, some of the agricultural projects undertaken by your predecessor have been abandoned. The Songhai farm project is wasting away. This is Rivers property and it could be revisited.
Sir, I do not know if each ministry or commissioner working with you comes to your weekly executive meetings with goals centred on growth; business expansion and with the Rivers dream at heart. If they do not do that weekly, and the goals and targets are not verified and evaluated, you should start it. Each ministry must have weekly or monthly targets. There should be competitions on seeing growth in the state. Incompetent servants ought to be sacked. Invite intelligent Nigerians like Sir Peter Obi to brief you on how he cut costs in Anambra State during his governance and how he saved billions for his successor. He would gladly share his style and you may add yours and ensure a fantastic state.
Sir, town-hall meetings are priceless nowadays. Your predecessor explored them to the fullest. We have 23 local government areas in Rivers State with divergent needs. I was in Bori yesterday and there was an open assassination of a man called B.O. A child was caught in the shootout. The only functional security presence in Bori is the police station by the Khana Local Government Council. We can have more stations in restive parts of Rivers State and save the people of more anguish.
Sir, there is a need for an economic summit, not just a forum where people would come and talk and go about their businesses but such that would have a communiqué issued at the end of the event and such agreements would be pursued with every energy in your system. We need to bring back town-hall meetings. We need to listen to our people and have them express their fears and support so that we can work with them according to their strengths and weaknesses.
Sir, if you have driven around the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road, you would have noticed that the bus-stops are broken and many have become shelters for the destitute. The images of these broken places deface the metropolis. We need to fix our bus-stops. We need to fix our roads. The Caretaker Chairmen do not have weekly sanitation projects. They do not have to work alone. They could get assistance and fix minimal project with little or no funds. You may institute an award for the best performing chairmen or commissioners.
There should be a healthy competition among these people. They should do more than trade replies when the opposition makes a claim. In Rivers State, it is very common for everything to be seen from the point of view of party loyalty. This letter is from a concerned young man who believes in his state and the competence of his leader to bring about sustainable development. In creating this fineness called today, we must not destroy tomorrow by the decisions and the actions we take. Our knowledge institutions should be taken seriously. We can have private and public partnership on projects. We can fix our problems by asking for the best hands. Rivers State has the best hands. Rivers is a great state. It is a state that bred Claude Ake, Ken-Saro-Wiwa, Dr Obi Wali, Sam Dede and lots more. It cannot sink now.
Our youths who make tremendous strides to be innovative and creative should be taken seriously. Avenues could be created for such – we can have hubs for creativity and this can be created by mere partnership. We can go to China and invite them to invest in us and share our resources with them. We can have a Rex Lawson Music school and affiliate it to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology and partner with the reputable music schools in the United Kingdom. We can be great. Or not, if we choose so. We have the power to ensure enviable economic growth.
P.S.
Riches will not last forever. People who forget to train their offspring in the economics of today are preparing them with plastic swords for a serious warfare. And when we pile up wealth for them and they cannot manage it, the children from humble homes would end up buying up the properties their parents worked for and left for them. It is a sad reality.
God bless you, sir and my dear Rivers State. And Merry Christmas!
This open letter was written by Bura Bari NWILO, the author of A Tiny Place Called Happiness – a book of stories.
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by SuperSuave(m): 3:55pm
5comments and on FP already..isokay.
Lemme sha copy-cat
Today is my birthday, show some love nairalanders
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by opmoore(m): 3:56pm
Verry soon Davido go SHIIT ...Mods go carry am come front Page...#Shior
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by Tekzyflex(m): 3:56pm
LifeofAirforce1:
You no lie ooo
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:57pm
Na wetin you suppose dey legislate be this? Banky, might talk sense into his head but Davido, Na rubbish sure pass
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by brightballer(m): 3:58pm
opmoore:Na yur page?
Na yur Mods?
Na yur Nairaland?
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by itskings1: 3:58pm
[follow me on ig : itskings9
Who has he helped
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by khalids: 4:00pm
A far as i'm concerned his just using his position to mingle with the stars................FAMZING
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by ofesko121(m): 4:00pm
our money ooo rivers money ooo politicians dey chop am yamfu yamfu even davido and banky done join dem
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by PigMeat: 4:00pm
Education is underrated in this country. U invite this boys to every political event, at the end u fetch them money that they allow to control themselves, and go about cursing dignitaries in the society, the Mr. Dele and Davido's case come to mind, not forgeting the pulse magazine editor, Mr osagie's case with lil kesh. They are so many vibrant youths in school that are intellectually inclined, but lack sponsors, some of them go about solving mathematics, chemistry, physics e.t.c in school with empty belly. Some are at the cliff of dropping out of school already, because they lack tuition fees to pay, when will u give them this chances to show case their intellectual ability, so that scholarship can be granted to them to further their education? When will this people arrange seminars for innovation to pick intelligent children from the street? Why are we so centered on music, forgeting education which is the light of the society? Every child now want to dance to one music tune or the other. THE FUTURE OF NIGERIA IS IN JEOPARDY WITH THE CURRENT TREND.
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by bigtt76(f): 4:01pm
Hahahaha ....shebi na you say Dele nor trademark de name Maybe he would use that analogy for Wike na
LifeofAirforce1:
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by AntiWailer: 4:01pm
After eediots die to get him elected.
He hosted Banky W and Davido who were enjoying in America while the never do good low lifers are writing long article and breaking bottles.
Bunch of losers.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by sammyj: 4:02pm
See wetin this small boyz they do with oye money!!! Chai diaris God ooo!!!
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by smalls001: 4:03pm
MISPLACED PRIORITIES
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by sakalisis(m): 4:06pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by BibiBabe133(f): 4:08pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by ephi123(f): 4:09pm
Dozie Onwuka
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by Ehins22(m): 4:16pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by wellmax(m): 4:17pm
Okay
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by ripbubu(m): 4:29pm
LifeofAirforce1:mumu ask amaechi.. .let him tell you how many Nigerian zoo police we have beheaded
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by codemaniacs: 4:36pm
become a webcam model earn $20 daily
check my signature..
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by ionsman: 4:38pm
All these ex militant lawmakers...
|Re: Kelechi Nwogu Hosts Davido & Banky W At His House In Port Harcourt (pics) by Ten12: 4:38pm
Yo bro all de niggers in support say Iii, those against get de fvck outta rivers state..we de king of de south
(0) (Reply)
Picture: Peter Okoye Shows Off Nearly Nude Body / PHOTOS: Ebube Nwagbo Goes Topless / I Will Kill Myself Tonight
Viewing this topic: Atouba, ajademola2000(m), generaljeffery(m), classysupanova(f), ochuski(m), LLED, tahir01(m), fash78(m), papertrail(m), GodDey01, bekong(m), skyhighweb(m), Ehismarkninetee, kstyle2(m), kosablaze(m), moscow37d(f), dgifted, faggy29, leyte(m), ikupakuti(m), FemiGreatness(m), AirFireEarthH20(m), wizzie001(m), michresa(m), preciousman(m), osenimaruf, HolarQD(m), yinkslinks(m), tick(m), YourNemesis, sotyuzono(m), emmyxtacy, vanilson(m), prince4divine, FriendlyGist(m), vicknoel(f), Browsenigeria, Lucid1(m), madjnr, kunlesufyan(m), Atakata, philosopherking(m), Phemmy82, mctowel01, shaicollins(m), adegoke93, david52, DeAvenger, Jomodupri(m), Alonzo50(m), Smartademu(m), rodney22(m), dareh85, Dejitops, eitsei(m), Prestigious1, mikailu, fellory, nepapole(m), ultimatebas(m), deyvhid26, Dotman2210(m), precris(m), knightfemi, garcinia, slimbeatz(m), omofunaab(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10