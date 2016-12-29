₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by dre11(m): 2:48pm
The Federal Government says it has recovered 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219171-nigerian-govt-recovers-40-new-suvs-vehicles-perm-sec.html
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FirstTImeUser: 2:49pm
Na wa oh
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by femolacqua(m): 3:21pm
This is serious.
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Abajosax007(m): 3:30pm
The guy wants to start selling cars ne...
I believe this thing did not just start, his predecessor might have done the same.
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by veekid(m): 3:40pm
na car dealer hum be now! Don't you know?
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Janetessy(f): 3:40pm
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by lilmax(m): 3:40pm
tell us another lie
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Mechette(m): 3:41pm
I talkan
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by holuwole12(m): 3:41pm
Which way Nigeria
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FcMilan: 3:41pm
Thunder go fire da mod wen ban all because I said I stand with Biafra
but wen sultan said don't tamper with the Koran
na d same mod come d shout let's divide d country
Who is fooling who?
BAN ME AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by 9jakohai(m): 3:41pm
I think I should aim to grow up to become a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by oloriooko(m): 3:41pm
If this is coming from Lai then pls show us the pix of the cars cuz your history is not trustworthy
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by obataokenwa(m): 3:41pm
Lai is out of the cage!!!!!! becareful of what you take from him. I've not recovered from the lies about chibok girls, Boko Haram, Election promises. Don't fall victim. I'm sorry for myself
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Dee60: 3:41pm
PMB may not be doing fine on the economy but the efforts to curb corruption must be encouraged. Our government people are truly FANTASTICALLY corrupt. Nigeria' kind of corruption, if not curbed, could kill Nigeria!
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by JayIlych(m): 3:41pm
Lair Mohanmed
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by 9jakohai(m): 3:42pm
Abajosax007:
And when they want to prosecute the person, there would be delegations from his tribesmen and women begging government to have mercy on him. We will even hear how he is an inspiration and a hero to the two month old babies in his home village, and how his thoughts are able to feed millions. We would see articles in the newspapers listing his achievements, and we will see pastors and imams being brought to pray for our brother to be free from the attacks of the evil one. We will hear about how prosecuting him for corruption is a means by which his tribe is marginalized, and also at the same time a means by which the Western Imperialists, or the Arab-Muslim Conspiracy wishes to subvert the hard won independence of Nigeria. We will even hear about how prosecuting the man amounts to genocide against his tribe or his village, and how it must not be allowed to happen.
And when he is eventually freed, we will dance like Michael Jackson danced in the video for Beat It.
And when we wake up from the welcome home party and see that we still have no light, no water, no good roads and railways, etc, and that the new school building that was put up last year has collapsed,due to poor building materials....we won't look at ourselves. Instead, we will talk about corruption in other places, and pretend it does not happen in our own backyard. We are the children of God. It is not our fault.
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by three: 3:42pm
dre11:
If this is the strategy that yielded returns from ONE 'nameless' perm sec after 19 WHOLE months una never start
#TryAGAIN
Meanwhile dis your 'whistleblowing' policy get #KLeg but I'll whistleblow these for free
http://www.nairaland.com/3529791/apc-grass-fetish-lai-mohammed
http://www.nairaland.com/3528764/idp-contract-scandal-why-sgf
http://www.nairaland.com/3418984/fashola-years-details-contracts-awarded
http://www.nairaland.com/3129931/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m
http://www.nairaland.com/3129121/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m
http://www.nairaland.com/3127716/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m
http://www.nairaland.com/2801004/recently-purchased-rrs-helicopter-5n-lag
http://www.nairaland.com/2331840/top-10-dodgy-contracts-awarded
http://www.nairaland.com/2380169/top-10-20-dodgy-contracts
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by sakalisis(m): 3:42pm
Congrat
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by DoTheNeedful: 3:42pm
I supported Buhari staunchly before the elections but I am bleeping tired of all these sh1it. This government is very clueless and is too proud to admit it. People are suffering.
I just realize that Buhari had no plan for this country at all. You will expect someone who has contested for presidency for four good times to hit the ground running but heck no. I regret supporting him. Buhari is a mistake.
How will the recovered vehicles feed me this afternoon. We need to strengthen and computerise our institutions to fight corruption. As we are here people close to him are still stealing the nation dry but the man is too clannish and sentimental to accept that. Is it not the same man that said Abacha was not corrupt?
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by sammyj: 3:43pm
Why hide the name of a looter and the minister should also provide the picture of the recovered SUV's for proper screening !!!
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:43pm
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by koko12(m): 3:43pm
smh. Corruption in NigeriA Is unbelievable
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by wellmax(m): 3:43pm
God bless Nigeria
You may dislike Lai or PMB, but these guys are having a tough time changing the mindset of public servants.
Nigerian public servants are insanely corrupt. I speak as an insider.
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:43pm
Yippee..After a loooong vacation, King of lies is back (with a bang )
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by gurunlocker: 3:43pm
I don't believe anything that comes out of this Legendary opolo eye liar man.
Proof please
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by thedewunmi(m): 3:43pm
Since I saw lie (lai) I didn't even bother to read the lais (lies)..
dre11:
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by mikaelzX(m): 3:43pm
Another faceless recovery. We insist on seeing pictures of the SUV's else, this is just another story. Why couldn't they take a single snapshot of the supposed SUV's
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by DirtyGold: 3:44pm
Mr Lai, how much was still budgeted for purchase of new cars in 2017 budget? It is not enough to tell us fantastic tales, tell us with specifics on how it has really helped the economy and what the saved money has been used for. Thank you sir.
What's tha business?
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by ELShehzad: 3:44pm
40 SUVs, 4 wah now??
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by itskings1: 3:47pm
am bak again IG : @itskings9
Wait leh me think
I still dnt gv a flyingH f. uck
Anoda person will still pocket the suv
I on gv a Bleep
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FisifunKododada: 3:48pm
|Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Pavore9: 3:49pm
And no name was mentioned...... hiss!
