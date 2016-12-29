Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed (5660 Views)

Ben-murray-bruce Rejects Senate's new SUVs / Finance Perm Sec. Ignore Saraki's Invitation / Bauchi Govt Seizes 22 Vehicles From Yuguda’s Wives (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Federal Government says it has recovered 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption strategy of the government.



Mr. Mohammed said the government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.



He said the government was not just fixated on only prosecution, but in taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.



“The strategy has proven so effective and that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office,” he said.



Mr. Mohammed did not disclose the identity of the former permanent secretary. He did not also give further details about the case.



The minister said the strict enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has largely reduced the diversion of government funds to secret accounts.



He said the TSA has also reduced the constraints in fishing out ghost workers in the public service in most states in the country.



According to him, other measures to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, included the establishment of Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, Asset Tracing Committee, Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.



The Minister announced plan by the government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau, to commence trial run of electronic asset declaration starting in 2017.



He said the new method would facilitate compliance and enhance search and retrieval of data on the assets of public officers.



In addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption was working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators.



”Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically if possible, as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends.



“The data will indicate trends in corruption and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now,” he said.



The minister explained that the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery will meet regularly to collate reports from key law enforcement agencies on government’s anti-corruption effort.



He said the committee would share information, intelligence and review challenges faced in anti-corruption efforts and give directives on the way forward.



The minister added that the Asset Register, has made the looting of government physical assets, notably vehicles, very difficult by political appointees, senior and middle level officers.



He said the recent approval of Whistle Blower policy was designed to further enhance government’s effort to recover looted funds.



”People who give credible and useful information to government that leads to recovery of stolen public assets will be rewarded with between 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent of the recovered fund.

“Government will keep the identity of the whistle blower absolutely confidential,” he said.



Mohammed said the government is finalizing the constitution of an Asset Tracing Team to work with internationally reputably bodies to trace and recover public assets in private hands.



”In this regard, government will also escalate the use of non-conviction-based asset recovery methods to boost revenue and diminish corruption and the perception that crime pays or criminals can keep their loot,” he said.



The minister said the administration was collaborating with Nigerians in diaspora and international civil society organizations in the campaign for the return of Nigeria’s looted assets.

(NAN)

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219171-nigerian-govt-recovers-40-new-suvs-vehicles-perm-sec.html 2 Likes

Na wa oh 2 Likes

This is serious. 1 Like

The guy wants to start selling cars ne...

I believe this thing did not just start, his predecessor might have done the same. 9 Likes

na car dealer hum be now! Don't you know?

tell us another lie 9 Likes

I talkan

Which way Nigeria

Thunder go fire da mod wen ban all because I said I stand with Biafra



but wen sultan said don't tamper with the Koran



na d same mod come d shout let's divide d country



Who is fooling who?





BAN ME AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN 1 Like

I think I should aim to grow up to become a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum

If this is coming from Lai then pls show us the pix of the cars cuz your history is not trustworthy 17 Likes 1 Share

Lai is out of the cage!!!!!! becareful of what you take from him. I've not recovered from the lies about chibok girls, Boko Haram, Election promises. Don't fall victim. I'm sorry for myself 1 Like

PMB may not be doing fine on the economy but the efforts to curb corruption must be encouraged. Our government people are truly FANTASTICALLY corrupt. Nigeria' kind of corruption, if not curbed, could kill Nigeria! 1 Like

Lair Mohanmed 2 Likes

Abajosax007:

The guy wants to start selling cars ne...

I believe this thing did not just start, his predecessor might have done the same.

And when they want to prosecute the person, there would be delegations from his tribesmen and women begging government to have mercy on him. We will even hear how he is an inspiration and a hero to the two month old babies in his home village, and how his thoughts are able to feed millions. We would see articles in the newspapers listing his achievements, and we will see pastors and imams being brought to pray for our brother to be free from the attacks of the evil one. We will hear about how prosecuting him for corruption is a means by which his tribe is marginalized, and also at the same time a means by which the Western Imperialists, or the Arab-Muslim Conspiracy wishes to subvert the hard won independence of Nigeria. We will even hear about how prosecuting the man amounts to genocide against his tribe or his village, and how it must not be allowed to happen.



And when he is eventually freed, we will dance like Michael Jackson danced in the video for Beat It.



And when we wake up from the welcome home party and see that we still have no light, no water, no good roads and railways, etc, and that the new school building that was put up last year has collapsed,due to poor building materials....we won't look at ourselves. Instead, we will talk about corruption in other places, and pretend it does not happen in our own backyard. We are the children of God. It is not our fault. And when they want to prosecute the person, there would be delegations from his tribesmen and women begging government to have mercy on him. We will even hear how he is an inspiration and a hero to the two month old babies in his home village, and how his thoughts are able to feed millions. We would see articles in the newspapers listing his achievements, and we will see pastors and imams being brought to pray for our brother to be free from the attacks of the evil one. We will hear about how prosecuting him for corruption is a means by which his tribe is marginalized, and also at the same time a means by which the Western Imperialists, or the Arab-Muslim Conspiracy wishes to subvert the hard won independence of Nigeria. We will even hear about how prosecuting the man amounts to genocide against his tribe or his village, and how it must not be allowed to happen.And when he is eventually freed, we will dance like Michael Jackson danced in the video for Beat It.And when we wake up from the welcome home party and see that we still have no light, no water, no good roads and railways, etc, and that the new school building that was put up last year has collapsed,due to poor building materials....we won't look at ourselves. Instead, we will talk about corruption in other places, and pretend it does not happen in our own backyard. We are the children of God. It is not our fault. 5 Likes 1 Share

dre11:





Mr. Mohammed said the government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.





If this is the strategy that yielded returns from ONE 'nameless' perm sec after 19 WHOLE months una never start



#TryAGAIN





Meanwhile dis your 'whistleblowing' policy get #KLeg but I'll whistleblow these for free



http://www.nairaland.com/3529791/apc-grass-fetish-lai-mohammed



http://www.nairaland.com/3528764/idp-contract-scandal-why-sgf



http://www.nairaland.com/3418984/fashola-years-details-contracts-awarded



http://www.nairaland.com/3129931/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m



http://www.nairaland.com/3129121/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m



http://www.nairaland.com/3127716/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m



http://www.nairaland.com/2801004/recently-purchased-rrs-helicopter-5n-lag



http://www.nairaland.com/2331840/top-10-dodgy-contracts-awarded



http://www.nairaland.com/2380169/top-10-20-dodgy-contracts 1 Like

Congrat



I just realize that Buhari had no plan for this country at all. You will expect someone who has contested for presidency for four good times to hit the ground running but heck no. I regret supporting him. Buhari is a mistake.



How will the recovered vehicles feed me this afternoon. We need to strengthen and computerise our institutions to fight corruption. As we are here people close to him are still stealing the nation dry but the man is too clannish and sentimental to accept that. Is it not the same man that said Abacha was not corrupt? I supported Buhari staunchly before the elections but I am bleeping tired of all these sh1it. This government is very clueless and is too proud to admit it. People are suffering.I just realize that Buhari had no plan for this country at all. You will expect someone who has contested for presidency for four good times to hit the ground running but heck no. I regret supporting him. Buhari is a mistake.How will the recovered vehicles feed me this afternoon. We need to strengthen and computerise our institutions to fight corruption. As we are here people close to him are still stealing the nation dry but the man is too clannish and sentimental to accept that. Is it not the same man that said Abacha was not corrupt? 3 Likes

Why hide the name of a looter and the minister should also provide the picture of the recovered SUV's for proper screening !!!

smh. Corruption in NigeriA Is unbelievable smh. Corruption in NigeriA Is unbelievable 1 Like

God bless Nigeria



You may dislike Lai or PMB, but these guys are having a tough time changing the mindset of public servants.



Nigerian public servants are insanely corrupt. I speak as an insider. 2 Likes

Yippee..After a loooong vacation, King of lies is back (with a bang ) 3 Likes

I don't believe anything that comes out of this Legendary opolo eye liar man.

Proof please

dre11:















http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219171-nigerian-govt-recovers-40-new-suvs-vehicles-perm-sec.html



Since I saw lie (lai) I didn't even bother to read the lais (lies)..

Another faceless recovery. We insist on seeing pictures of the SUV's else, this is just another story. Why couldn't they take a single snapshot of the supposed SUV's

Mr Lai, how much was still budgeted for purchase of new cars in 2017 budget? It is not enough to tell us fantastic tales, tell us with specifics on how it has really helped the economy and what the saved money has been used for. Thank you sir.



What's tha business?

40 SUVs, 4 wah now??

am bak again IG : @itskings9





Wait leh me think







I still dnt gv a flyingH f. uck





Anoda person will still pocket the suv





I on gv a Bleep