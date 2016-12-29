₦airaland Forum

FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by dre11(m): 2:48pm
The Federal Government says it has recovered 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption strategy of the government.

Mr. Mohammed said the government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.

He said the government was not just fixated on only prosecution, but in taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.

“The strategy has proven so effective and that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed did not disclose the identity of the former permanent secretary. He did not also give further details about the case.

The minister said the strict enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has largely reduced the diversion of government funds to secret accounts.

He said the TSA has also reduced the constraints in fishing out ghost workers in the public service in most states in the country.

According to him, other measures to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, included the establishment of Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, Asset Tracing Committee, Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.

The Minister announced plan by the government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau, to commence trial run of electronic asset declaration starting in 2017.

He said the new method would facilitate compliance and enhance search and retrieval of data on the assets of public officers.

In addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption was working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators.

”Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically if possible, as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends.

“The data will indicate trends in corruption and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now,” he said.

The minister explained that the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery will meet regularly to collate reports from key law enforcement agencies on government’s anti-corruption effort.

He said the committee would share information, intelligence and review challenges faced in anti-corruption efforts and give directives on the way forward.

The minister added that the Asset Register, has made the looting of government physical assets, notably vehicles, very difficult by political appointees, senior and middle level officers.

He said the recent approval of Whistle Blower policy was designed to further enhance government’s effort to recover looted funds.

”People who give credible and useful information to government that leads to recovery of stolen public assets will be rewarded with between 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent of the recovered fund.
“Government will keep the identity of the whistle blower absolutely confidential,” he said.

Mohammed said the government is finalizing the constitution of an Asset Tracing Team to work with internationally reputably bodies to trace and recover public assets in private hands.

”In this regard, government will also escalate the use of non-conviction-based asset recovery methods to boost revenue and diminish corruption and the perception that crime pays or criminals can keep their loot,” he said.

The minister said the administration was collaborating with Nigerians in diaspora and international civil society organizations in the campaign for the return of Nigeria’s looted assets.
(NAN)

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219171-nigerian-govt-recovers-40-new-suvs-vehicles-perm-sec.html

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FirstTImeUser: 2:49pm
Na wa oh

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by femolacqua(m): 3:21pm
This is serious.

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Abajosax007(m): 3:30pm
The guy wants to start selling cars ne...
I believe this thing did not just start, his predecessor might have done the same.

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by veekid(m): 3:40pm
na car dealer hum be now! Don't you know?
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Janetessy(f): 3:40pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by lilmax(m): 3:40pm
tell us another lie

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Mechette(m): 3:41pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by holuwole12(m): 3:41pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FcMilan: 3:41pm
Thunder go fire da mod wen ban all because I said I stand with Biafra

but wen sultan said don't tamper with the Koran

na d same mod come d shout let's divide d country

Who is fooling who?


BAN ME AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by 9jakohai(m): 3:41pm
I think I should aim to grow up to become a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum wink
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by oloriooko(m): 3:41pm
If this is coming from Lai then pls show us the pix of the cars cuz your history is not trustworthy

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by obataokenwa(m): 3:41pm
Lai is out of the cage!!!!!! becareful of what you take from him. I've not recovered from the lies about chibok girls, Boko Haram, Election promises. Don't fall victim. I'm sorry for myself

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Dee60: 3:41pm
PMB may not be doing fine on the economy but the efforts to curb corruption must be encouraged. Our government people are truly FANTASTICALLY corrupt. Nigeria' kind of corruption, if not curbed, could kill Nigeria!

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by JayIlych(m): 3:41pm
Lair Mohanmed

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by 9jakohai(m): 3:42pm
Abajosax007:
The guy wants to start selling cars ne...
I believe this thing did not just start, his predecessor might have done the same.

And when they want to prosecute the person, there would be delegations from his tribesmen and women begging government to have mercy on him. We will even hear how he is an inspiration and a hero to the two month old babies in his home village, and how his thoughts are able to feed millions. We would see articles in the newspapers listing his achievements, and we will see pastors and imams being brought to pray for our brother to be free from the attacks of the evil one. We will hear about how prosecuting him for corruption is a means by which his tribe is marginalized, and also at the same time a means by which the Western Imperialists, or the Arab-Muslim Conspiracy wishes to subvert the hard won independence of Nigeria. We will even hear about how prosecuting the man amounts to genocide against his tribe or his village, and how it must not be allowed to happen.

And when he is eventually freed, we will dance like Michael Jackson danced in the video for Beat It.

And when we wake up from the welcome home party and see that we still have no light, no water, no good roads and railways, etc, and that the new school building that was put up last year has collapsed,due to poor building materials....we won't look at ourselves. Instead, we will talk about corruption in other places, and pretend it does not happen in our own backyard. We are the children of God. It is not our fault.

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by three: 3:42pm
dre11:


Mr. Mohammed said the government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.


If this is the strategy that yielded returns from ONE 'nameless' perm sec after 19 WHOLE months una never start

#TryAGAIN


Meanwhile dis your 'whistleblowing' policy get #KLeg but I'll whistleblow these for free

http://www.nairaland.com/3529791/apc-grass-fetish-lai-mohammed

http://www.nairaland.com/3528764/idp-contract-scandal-why-sgf

http://www.nairaland.com/3418984/fashola-years-details-contracts-awarded

http://www.nairaland.com/3129931/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m

http://www.nairaland.com/3129121/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m

http://www.nairaland.com/3127716/2016-budget-highlights-buharis-n40m

http://www.nairaland.com/2801004/recently-purchased-rrs-helicopter-5n-lag

http://www.nairaland.com/2331840/top-10-dodgy-contracts-awarded

http://www.nairaland.com/2380169/top-10-20-dodgy-contracts

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by sakalisis(m): 3:42pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by DoTheNeedful: 3:42pm
I supported Buhari staunchly before the elections but I am bleeping tired of all these sh1it. This government is very clueless and is too proud to admit it. People are suffering.
I just realize that Buhari had no plan for this country at all. You will expect someone who has contested for presidency for four good times to hit the ground running but heck no. I regret supporting him. Buhari is a mistake. angry angry

How will the recovered vehicles feed me this afternoon. We need to strengthen and computerise our institutions to fight corruption. As we are here people close to him are still stealing the nation dry but the man is too clannish and sentimental to accept that. Is it not the same man that said Abacha was not corrupt?

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by sammyj: 3:43pm
Why hide the name of a looter and the minister should also provide the picture of the recovered SUV's for proper screening !!! grin grin
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:43pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by koko12(m): 3:43pm
shocked shocked shocked smh. Corruption in NigeriA Is unbelievable

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by wellmax(m): 3:43pm
God bless Nigeria

You may dislike Lai or PMB, but these guys are having a tough time changing the mindset of public servants.

Nigerian public servants are insanely corrupt. I speak as an insider.

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:43pm
Yippee..After a loooong vacation, King of lies is back (with a bang )

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by gurunlocker: 3:43pm
I don't believe anything that comes out of this Legendary opolo eye liar man.
Proof please
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by thedewunmi(m): 3:43pm
Since I saw lie (lai) I didn't even bother to read the lais (lies)..
dre11:







http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219171-nigerian-govt-recovers-40-new-suvs-vehicles-perm-sec.html

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by mikaelzX(m): 3:43pm
Another faceless recovery. We insist on seeing pictures of the SUV's else, this is just another story. Why couldn't they take a single snapshot of the supposed SUV's
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by DirtyGold: 3:44pm
Mr Lai, how much was still budgeted for purchase of new cars in 2017 budget? It is not enough to tell us fantastic tales, tell us with specifics on how it has really helped the economy and what the saved money has been used for. Thank you sir.

What's tha business?
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by ELShehzad: 3:44pm
40 SUVs, 4 wah now??

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by itskings1: 3:47pm
am bak again IG : @itskings9


Wait leh me think



I still dnt gv a flyingH f. uck


Anoda person will still pocket the suv


I on gv a Bleep

Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by FisifunKododada: 3:48pm
Re: FG Recovers 40 New SUVs, Other Vehicles From Perm Sec - Lai Mohammed by Pavore9: 3:49pm
And no name was mentioned...... hiss!

