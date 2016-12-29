₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,701 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding (8744 Views)
|Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by tyokunbo(m): 3:47pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2016/12/29/see-photos-of-a-bride-who-shows-up-make-up-free-for-her-wedding/
WOW!! Check out the pictures of a bride who decides to become an exception to the rule by showing up make-up free on her wedding day.
Pictures of the lady known as Sarah went viral after friends and family posted pictures of she and her husband in matching kente with her looking natural and beautiful.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by INTROVERT(f): 3:48pm
Simple and neat
19 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Tjohnnay: 4:00pm
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by adedayoa2(f): 4:00pm
Fine geh
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Oyetboy(m): 4:00pm
REAL BEAUTY!
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Deytorlha(f): 4:00pm
yeah
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by debbydee(f): 4:00pm
na wa ooo
have you checked my signature
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by daeujo: 4:01pm
Very simple.
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Chipappii(m): 4:01pm
Nice. But I would love my wife to look her best on our day.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by savcy(m): 4:01pm
And see how beautiful she still looks. Some will apply four layers of makeup and look "beautiful". Soon after the wedding, the husband will file for divorce, reason being, he has been scammed.
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by MrSmith007: 4:01pm
This one no be naija geh oo!
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Berbierklaus(f): 4:01pm
Beautiful,you need to make a difference.
Besides they look good together.
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by osumak2(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by yjgm(m): 4:01pm
All correct
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:02pm
A Beautiful and Confident Woman doesn't need foundation /makeup to be beautiful.
She z a beautiful woman indeed, love her confidence.
If I can't be comfortable with my woman's natural face without makeup, then she z not beautiful by my definition, Simple.
I can remember There was a time, prostitutes were easily recognized bc of their unique features like wearing of makeup, long weapon, red lipstick, long fingernails, bum shorts, but now it's a Common trend for every girl, that if u re otherwise, u will be called weird, dirty or village girl.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by ojibole1(m): 4:02pm
Nice the bride is a fine lady
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by ofesko121(m): 4:02pm
na deir biz ooo
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Bluezy13(m): 4:03pm
Hmmm...
Those who give a fvck...
are above me
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by leofab(f): 4:03pm
Publicity stunt
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by glossy6(f): 4:03pm
Her choice
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by ItsawrapOutfit: 4:04pm
Seen, noted
She just saved her husband atleast 50,000NGN, cost savings strategy
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by emmymdk(m): 4:04pm
okay
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Kaybaba5(m): 4:04pm
Epitome of beauty.
Not all this owanbe beauty...
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by SexyNairalander: 4:04pm
booked
I always say it, on our first date we must go swim, that's how some will make up and you might end up dating your ex again without knowing
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by donblade85555(m): 4:04pm
Ugly jare
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by three: 4:05pm
If only Mr Lai Muhammed could learn from this
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by DirtyGold: 4:05pm
SexyNairalander:Pray you dont meet the extra-professional make-up users. They will use water resistant makeup for you eh, you will be mesmerized by the foolery
What's tha business?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Mikylopez(f): 4:05pm
wtf she looks sick truth be told! she doesn't have joyous expressions on her face
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by LCASHMAN(m): 4:05pm
IS HER LIFE DEEPER, IF YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN.?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Kingoftrust(m): 4:05pm
savcy:this got me cracked up
|Re: Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding by Gaxx01(m): 4:06pm
Abegi use small make up joor
Why 09/09/09 Is So Special / Events Venue And Wedding Reception Venue In Enugu State Is Hard To Find Online: / Connect With Someone Born On The Same Month & Day You Were Born!
Viewing this topic: chicent2k3(m), Preshochyx(m), Damseldammy07(f), LanrexBaba(m), ped007(m), WhyAmISoQuiet, fareedah86, amynoacid(m), mlinz(m), adeboolusegun(m), wyse222, lammie21(m), tobtap, Luvlydevin(m), haibe(m), kellybently(m), slimmy2005(m), leatherman(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), chukstino, luxury0701(f), duruj, israelboy1(m), r231(m), kNigHTcHrisForD(m), Hadeyeancah(m), osborn442(m), enilowo(m), sexymoma(f), goldiam(f), salykely(m), newboy06, culatemerald(m), Commanda1, Boycool1(m), handbagss(f), amarige, adenuga360(m), kollysnipe(m), Sezua(m), degas4all, operakeyz98, Michaeljoshua(m), efepro(m), Damantsa, Isryl02(m), ericok(m), quadraheem, archibong947, asaju10(m), jaybiz007(m), leTrizzle, Alchemyee(m), Sengeman, shawylux(f), SalvationMopol, ndidibabe(f), Lushka(m), mikailu, OmoAje1, opalu, iOluwaMichael(m), efe2nath, InGodshand, valdes00(m), Phrankher(f), fero07(m), hassanq(m), sujex94(m), Hedybee(f), iamdapsyj(m), Oyoyo7, MercyGee, round1, simonhabby(m), samodoh, josh001(m), Babanick, hamenzy, prettythicksme(f), kmzee(m), klemzybaba, Deen4me(m), kaydee(m), lovito(f), dablazor and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 149