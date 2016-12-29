Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding (8744 Views)

WOW!! Check out the pictures of a bride who decides to become an exception to the rule by showing up make-up free on her wedding day.



Pictures of the lady known as Sarah went viral after friends and family posted pictures of she and her husband in matching kente with her looking natural and beautiful. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/12/29/see-photos-of-a-bride-who-shows-up-make-up-free-for-her-wedding/

Simple and neat 19 Likes

Fine geh 3 Likes

REAL BEAUTY! 4 Likes

Very simple.

Nice. But I would love my wife to look her best on our day. 9 Likes 1 Share

And see how beautiful she still looks. Some will apply four layers of makeup and look "beautiful". Soon after the wedding, the husband will file for divorce, reason being, he has been scammed. 9 Likes

Beautiful,you need to make a difference.



Besides they look good together.

A Beautiful and Confident Woman doesn't need foundation /makeup to be beautiful.

She z a beautiful woman indeed, love her confidence.

If I can't be comfortable with my woman's natural face without makeup, then she z not beautiful by my definition, Simple.

I can remember There was a time, prostitutes were easily recognized bc of their unique features like wearing of makeup, long weapon, red lipstick, long fingernails, bum shorts, but now it's a Common trend for every girl, that if u re otherwise, u will be called weird, dirty or village girl. 3 Likes

Nice the bride is a fine lady 2 Likes

are above me 2 Likes

She just saved her husband atleast 50,000NGN, cost savings strategy

Epitome of beauty.



Not all this owanbe beauty...

I always say it, on our first date we must go swim, that's how some will make up and you might end up dating your ex again without knowing 2 Likes

If only Mr Lai Muhammed could learn from this

Pray you dont meet the extra-professional make-up users. They will use water resistant makeup for you eh, you will be mesmerized by the foolery



What's tha business? Pray you dont meet the extra-professional make-up users. They will use water resistant makeup for you eh, you will be mesmerized by the foolery

wtf she looks sick truth be told! she doesn't have joyous expressions on her face

this got me cracked up