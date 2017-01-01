Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Think I Think Too Much... Is This Normal?? (5387 Views)

OK, so I'll start off by saying yes I am an introvert. and my daily routine is either I'm reading a book or being on the internet or watching a movie or just allowing my thoughts to consume me literally. Sometimes I sit and think or should I say creating a scenario in my head... like I'm thinking of how the future would be or I'm recreating a past event that happened (to me) and you know turn it to how it should have been? sort of. Sometimes I'm curious about the littlest things it just makes wonder a lot. like there's just mysteries in this world, hell the universe like what if there's another planet like earth and there's another me somewhere out there in space?....



well anyways is this normal or it's just me? 11 Likes

You are Bored! 8 Likes

Its normal dear.. 1 Like

You are cute...



I'm an hybrid between extrovert and introvert...OK, a 6/10 extrovert. Yet, I love my own company, I talk to myself, laugh , smile and just plain enjoy playing in my head. You won't even guess it cos I could be the life of a party without working a sweat too! Enjoy your creative mind...nothing do you. 34 Likes 1 Share

you are mad and you have no one to tell you 17 Likes 2 Shares

You have a creative mind...... That's just it, not much to really worry about, you may outgrow it, if you really want to. It's just a matter of getting busy. But I love it sha.......

Lest I forget, you'll be a very good writer if you see it and develop it as a talent. 2 Likes

You are asking this question and questioning your state of mind because your inclinations don't seem normal to you, by dint of their deviation from conventional social mores. But because your inclinations are different from that of most people, does that make it abnormal? No, it doesn't. Actually, there is no such thing as abnormal in the literal sense when it comes to behavioral patterns in humans. Behaviors we label as abnormal are the ones that tend not to conform with the behavior of the majority. But just because majority of people behave in a certain way, doesn't mean anyone that doesn't behave like them has a problem, especially if this behavior isn't inherently noxious.



Thinking the way you do is actually a gift. Not everyone has this gift. People who think like you do are people who revolutionalize their world. All the great scientists and inventors were obsessive thinkers. Most public intellectuals and paradigm shifters of our day are thinkers. You have a curious mind, and best thing to do to a curious mind is to feed it, and the best way to feed it, is with books. Read as much as you can. It's good you already enjoy reading. Read more and more. Read difficult books. Read books that stray from your comfort zone. Read books that critically examine new and old ideas, cutting across various academic fields. Create an account on goodreads and explore different categories of books. It would expand your scope of knowledge and generate new ideas and novel ways of thinking.



You are asking this question and questioning your state of mind because your inclinations don't seem normal to you, by dint of their deviation from conventional social mores. But because your inclinations are different from that of most people, does that make it abnormal? No, it doesn't. Actually, there is no such thing as abnormal in the literal sense when it comes to behavioral patterns in humans. Behaviors we label as abnormal are the ones that tend not to conform with the behavior of the majority. But just because majority of people behave in a certain way, doesn't mean anyone that doesn't behave like them has a problem, especially if this behavior isn't inherently noxious.

Thinking the way you do is actually a gift. Not everyone has this gift. People who think like you do are people who revolutionalize their world. All the great scientists and inventors were obsessive thinkers. Most public intellectuals and paradigm shifters of our day are thinkers. You have a curious mind, and best thing to do to a curious mind is to feed it, and the best way to feed it, is with books. Read as much as you can. It's good you already enjoy reading. Read more and more. Read difficult books. Read books that stray from your comfort zone. Read books that critically examine new and old ideas, cutting across various academic fields. Create an account on goodreads and explore different categories of books. It would expand your scope of knowledge and generate new ideas and novel ways of thinking.

There is nothing wrong with you. As long as being you makes you happy, don't change it for anyone or anything. Keep on thinking. It's the doorway to enlightenment and freedom from intellectual bondage.

Nairalanders will not kill me



**modified**



This thread just proved to me that not all mantally depressed people are roaming,just check out how all the commenters are attesting to be like the OP.

I have learnt one thing though,which is to stop exchanging words with most people online, they have their battles.

This thread just proved to me that not all mantally depressed people are roaming,just check out how all the commenters are attesting to be like the OP.

I have learnt one thing though,which is to stop exchanging words with most people online, they have their battles.

May God heal you all

I think I also have these problems,

but what I always think about is my future. How I will be successful, how to actualise my dream, expanding my ambition.



Now my mind is at ease that it is normal 9 Likes

Me too. sometimes I ask myself , youngman are you ok ? Mine ranges from mysterious things , my future , how the world could be like in 10yrs , what if Jesus never came , what if there is no religion. I never knew am not alone in this threshold of life . Thanks nairalanders for making me understand who really I am . I LOVE YOU ALL ! 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol. Nothing is wrong. You're OK. You're just like me...Mel temperament. Sometimes I lose sleeps due to thoughts. But always avoid talking to urself alone. That's one advice I can give you.

Did you go through a tough upbringing?

You are simple jobless 1 Like

Melancholy temperament, nothing do you although you are prone to negative thoughts and mental health problems but being grateful for your life and counting your blessings is the antidote

I think I also have these problems,

but what I always think about is my future. How I will be successful, how to actualise my dream, expanding my ambition.



seconded, mine is even happening at d moment especially now that my siblings have traveled home and am alone here

Lest I forget, you'll be a very good writer if you see it and develop it as a talent.





thanks a lot thanks a lot

Lol. Nothing is wrong. You're OK. You're just like me...Mel temperament. Sometimes I lose sleeps due to thoughts. But always avoid talking to urself alone. That's one advice I can give you.



Did you go through a tough upbringing?

I won't say I had a tough upbringing but I got bullied while I was little especially by this little witch (just switch the "w" to a "b" thanks ) man that girl ruined my childhood but with time I got smart and learned not to take nonsense from anyone. I mean if you do anyhow you go see anyhow

Hmmm. Bully too somehow contributes to such a personality. Who was the biitchh who bullied this damsel. How did it happen, would love to know more dear.





Welcome to the league.. But hey, you need to slow down



You have just detected your Third eye ( Chakra), though it is fascinating but scary
Welcome to the league.. But hey, you need to slow down

same here or maybe worse.

I am the only girl in my family and I have never lived with a girl apart from my mom while growing up. Couldn't stay in the hostel and never had real friends. in fact till date my only confident is my big mirror and nairaland. Although I have written a book (not published). I always feel bored ...

same here or maybe worse.

I am the only girl in my family and I have never lived with a girl apart from my mom while growing up. Couldn't stay in the hostel and never had real friends. in fact till date my only confident is my big mirror and nairaland. Although I have written a book (not published). I always feel bored ...

So Darling you are not alone.

Yes its pretty normal, especially for highly intelligent people. Nature suggests things to you via your thoughts. It happens to me all the time, my mind is my greatest asset, I study for tests in my mind, practice things in my mind, There was a time in my life I cudnt sleep easily cos my brain was busy doing stuff, there was even a time I had a couple of beers and on getting home, instead of falling asleep, I began to think of complex things, solving problems etc till like 3am before I could sleep. So be happy, you have a very awesome mind and believe me if you really want to, you could change the world 1 Like

Hmm...

FACT: Most nairalanders are actually mentally disturbed to a certain degree. lalasticlala and seun are the maddest of us all. That's why lala is obsessed with snakes and seun is obsessed with Tonto.



Now about your condition, it is called having an active imagination. Be curious about things. It is a talent that can result in creativity. Try to write interesting stories or post up things that will pique other people's minds. They will appreciate you for it. 2 Likes

Cupcake, it is not normal.. Hypertension, stroke, BP, cardiac arrest are on the cards.. I pray that wont be your portion IJN. Besides, there wont be anyone to service your engine like me.. You might just age quickly. Looking 58 when you are just 30. And your chances of getting married at a marriageable age are slim.



My recommendation.



You know what i tell your type?? Stand up, freshen up and take a long walk to shoprite everyday without going with a dime. You will make new friends while trekking or get a free ride or a free meal..

Hope this helps

Yeah, thinking is good for your health.... Doctors recommend it.... science approved it... keep thinking my brother or sister... after all e no possible make dem born you put for this kind country make you no think.. 3 Likes

Nothing is wrong dear
You need a job

My dear there's nothing wrong with exploring your mind, your imagination, your creativity.

I think people like you are the ones that see the world in colours.

There's nothing wrong with being drowned in a pool of thoughts, in being curious. In wanting to know what is the origin of life, why the sky is blue, why there's so much suffering in the world, why society operates the way it does.

My dear we may be called strange, awkward, weird, unusual, but you know what I think? I think we are not different, but unique, special.

Society doesn't define you my friend, you define society!

Enjoy your personality!

Stay weird!

Stay unique! 2 Likes