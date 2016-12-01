₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by zoba88: 5:16pm
Below are photos of Gov. Wike and others at PDP Christmas party at Polo Club.
Recession no reach their end
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-pdp-christmas-party-at-polo.html?m=1
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by zoba88: 5:16pm
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 5:17pm
booked
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by ddippset(m): 5:22pm
since his inauguration wike has hosted up to 100 events/concerts/ thanksgiving/parties with rivers money. and alot of sectors have gone months without salaries.
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by nzeobi(m): 5:22pm
Wike put the people first and your enemies will continue to fail.
As a Minister you trounced them, now as a governor continue trouncing them.
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by nzeobi(m): 5:26pm
ddippset:Like which sector be specific and don't misinform people
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by MrJeffBrown: 5:29pm
JUST TO WASTE MONEY WHILE HE IS OWING WORKERS SALARY, STUPID POLITHIEFCIANS
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 5:32pm
ddippset:
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 6:11pm
Faaji gov
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by haske7(f): 7:19pm
Just look at d expensive don pass wey dem dey drink. Rivers state dey build tower of babel whali
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:32pm
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by curvilicious: 7:32pm
Wike my guy
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:32pm
haske7:Auntie! Are You Aware That Buhari Budgeted N100m For Kitchen Utensils??
Are You Also Aware That Buhari Budgeted N50+m For His Poo Alone?? Or,
It seems like Wike's matter gives you multiple orgasm??
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by onnenka: 7:33pm
Wike the slayer of Zoogerian Army.
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 7:34pm
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by onnenka: 7:35pm
MrJeffBrown:Is he owing Yoruba Muslims salary?
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by oshare2015(m): 7:35pm
Make him chop... wen ameachi dey host soyinka abi wetin be him name una no talk bad belle go kill this op recession ko
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by AlexCk: 7:35pm
Na so,
Soo so flex all dey flex, weda na pdp or apc, all na same,
Politics sha,
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by kimacent(m): 7:36pm
nzeobi:
Like RSSDA
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by wealthinfos(m): 7:37pm
It is well o
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by jericco1(m): 7:37pm
see as dem full ground
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by seguno2: 7:38pm
ddippset:
The same way that dog of ubimma hosted Wole Soyinka with N100 million?
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by megrimor(m): 7:38pm
Our money oooo
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by chiboysic: 7:38pm
Amaechi way you dey?
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by Jamesmatic(m): 7:40pm
Well I don't pay tax...
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by donogaga(m): 7:42pm
nzeobi:
Rivers state, Portharcourt specifically, is highly underdeveloped, little wonder why you can barely find a decent place to hang out with family and friends during festive periods without having to deal with a mammoth crowd competing for a lesser space. In my opinion, the over bloated and over-glorified city called Portharcourt is lacking leisure hangouts because it's indigenes are the enemies of its own progress.
They literally frustrate investors by slamming them with multiple counts of useless taxes. Have you ever tried building a house in Portharcourt or it's environs before? I'm not talking hear-says. "Rivers state people no de carry ear hear say person start new foundation somewhere." Let me spare you the details of the ridiculous taxes you will be forced to pay when you want to commence a building project. I'm even ashamed to mention them.
Recently, a leading Nigerian fashion brand set up shop in GRA phase 2, and they lamented of how much endless taxes they had to pay for a business that's just finding its footing on our "beloved" ph city, they've never had to pay such in Lagos where they have several outlets. Have you ever wondered why Nolly wood movies are never shot in our almighty ph city? Because they will be forced to settle every group of indigenes in any choice location they attempt using, asides the fact that the movie stars will be risking kidnap attempts.
A city who's indigenes are hostile to any form of investment on its soil, how can that city be developed? A city that sees any form of investment on its soil as another huge source of selfish and greedy profiteering for themselves, how can such a city grow? We lack adequate places to visit for fun in Portharcourt because their indigenes bounce on investors with an attempt to milk them dry, like a hungry lion that's not been fed for months. I wish the government of Rivers state can consciously do something to put an end to this act of holiganism amongst its citizens, until then Rivers state might just remain an over bloated oil rich city.
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 7:42pm
That's my darling governor and his beautiful wife
Wike is the man
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by kkboy: 7:42pm
Gov. Wike's comments and utterances in that events shows his hatred and deep grudge to the opposition party in the state. Let Wike understand that he is the governor of the state and should embrace all, despite their political party. That's how to show maturity and enthrone lasting peace and unity in the state. Those who are supporting and clapping for him today will be the same people who will castigate and rubbish him tomorrow.
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 7:43pm
ddippset:wats your business? We Rivers people we complain? Why not talk about your state and stay clear from Rivers threads
I pray you Rivers and Wike haters receive sense one day
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 7:45pm
You mean The Good Kisser
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by ddippset(m): 7:46pm
seguno2:dog of ubima? says seguno2. a minister, an ex governor. seguno2 calls him a dog! who is seguno2?
|Re: Wike, Others At PDP Christmas Party At Polo Club (Photos) by ddippset(m): 7:48pm
donogaga:pls school him some more.
