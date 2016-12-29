₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by ChangeIsCostant: 5:48pm
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano pictured with his wife Ebelechukwu and their lovely children at their base in America. The governor who is presently in the country -once revealed in an interview that he was already an established man in the US before he accepted the mandate to lead the people of Anambra.
He said; “Look, let me tell you, I’m a wealthy person before I came here as a governor. I didn’t come here to steal, because there is nothing here for me to steal. “I was enjoying my wealth in the United States of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor.
“I had already made good money before venturing into politics. I was relishing in the comfort of my house, with swimming pool, basketball court and other good things in the United States before providence brought me here.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/unseen-photo-of-governor-obiano-and-his.html
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by PrettyCrystal: 5:49pm
nice family
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by SexyNairalander: 5:51pm
booked
the dog seem to be enjoying
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by dainformant(m): 5:51pm
lovely
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Pamelayoung: 6:11pm
And who asked him now
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:13pm
Nice family but Obiano should stop using bleaching cream
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by paschal47(m): 6:13pm
Nigeria is a stupid country, how will a sitting governor make such statement
'I was enjoying my wealth in the united states of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor'
This just shows that with or without our votes, the governor has already been chosen.
I'm disappointed even if he is my governor
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Janetessy(f): 6:13pm
Smiles
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by KiNiBiGd: 6:13pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by tukdi: 6:13pm
That dog sha
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Hardewarlee(m): 6:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by ionsman: 6:14pm
Okay.... After your tenure as a governor, you will add a football field and a lake to the house...
12 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by prince985(m): 6:14pm
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Mikylopez(f): 6:14pm
Mister willie willie
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by seXytOhbAd(m): 6:15pm
This is what Nigerians need. Not hungry mofos like aregbesola, rochas and Co
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Houseofglam7(f): 6:15pm
Issokay
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by BEENUEL: 6:15pm
Cute stairs......
The governor is great though.
I respect and like him, a lot!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by pennytrate: 6:15pm
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by chukwukahenry(m): 6:15pm
nice family i love ur daughter
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by ninochukwubrown(m): 6:16pm
My governor my governor!!!.. U will live long
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by hucienda: 6:16pm
Wish Nigerian politicians can replicate what they see over there in the west here at home.
Merry Christmas to him and his family.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by DEWKID(m): 6:17pm
proudly Anambran
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by jericco1(m): 6:17pm
they look lovely
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Blessmira: 6:18pm
May God continue to bless him and his family.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by EVILFOREST: 6:18pm
Pamelayoung:Na ANAMBRA naaaaa
Show off people
Natural Signpost
Can't go a day without Bragging
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by chemike1400(m): 6:18pm
lovely
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Agulimah: 6:19pm
ionsman:so true
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Pavore9: 6:21pm
Omoakinsuyi:
Are you the one mixing it for him?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by spartan117(m): 6:22pm
.
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Immorttal(m): 6:25pm
the dog is enjoying a first class bellyrub
|Re: Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America by Life4Varnity: 6:27pm
Omoakinsuyi:
Shut up
Is none of your business
Face your own palava
Nigerians, sofo and amebo here and there
Who ask you
Dem say mak una see lovely famiky, you dey talk about bleaching
Tufia
1 Like
