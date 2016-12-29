Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America (8142 Views)

Obiano And Wife At Catholic Church In Lagos - Photos / Governor Obiano And His Wife, Son And Daughter (Photo) / See Governor Obiano's "Stylish" Handshake That Has Got People Talking. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said; “Look, let me tell you, I’m a wealthy person before I came here as a governor. I didn’t come here to steal, because there is nothing here for me to steal. “I was enjoying my wealth in the United States of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor.



“I had already made good money before venturing into politics. I was relishing in the comfort of my house, with swimming pool, basketball court and other good things in the United States before providence brought me here.



Source; Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano pictured with his wife Ebelechukwu and their lovely children at their base in America. The governor who is presently in the country -once revealed in an interview that he was already an established man in the US before he accepted the mandate to lead the people of Anambra.He said; “Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/unseen-photo-of-governor-obiano-and-his.html 3 Likes

nice family

booked





the dog seem to be enjoying 3 Likes

lovely

And who asked him now 9 Likes 1 Share

Nice family but Obiano should stop using bleaching cream 6 Likes







'I was enjoying my wealth in the united states of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor'





This just shows that with or without our votes, the governor has already been chosen.







I'm disappointed even if he is my governor Nigeria is a stupid country, how will a sitting governor make such statement'I was enjoying my wealth in the united states of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor'This just shows that with or without our votes, the governor has already been chosen.I'm disappointed even if he is my governor 18 Likes 3 Shares

Smiles

Ok

That dog sha

Nice one

Okay.... After your tenure as a governor, you will add a football field and a lake to the house... 12 Likes

2 Likes

Mister willie willie

This is what Nigerians need. Not hungry mofos like aregbesola, rochas and Co 5 Likes

Issokay



The governor is great though.



I respect and like him, a lot! Cute stairs......The governor is great though.I respect and like him, a lot! 4 Likes 1 Share

nice family i love ur daughter 1 Like

My governor my governor!!!.. U will live long 2 Likes

Wish Nigerian politicians can replicate what they see over there in the west here at home.



Merry Christmas to him and his family. 1 Like

proudly Anambran proudly Anambran 1 Like

they look lovely 1 Like

May God continue to bless him and his family. 1 Like 1 Share

Pamelayoung:

And who asked him now Na ANAMBRA naaaaa



Show off people

Natural Signpost

Can't go a day without Bragging Na ANAMBRA naaaaaShow off peopleNatural SignpostCan't go a day without Bragging 2 Likes

lovely

ionsman:

Okay.... After your tenure as a governor, you will add a football field and a lake to the house... so true so true

Omoakinsuyi:

Nice family but Obiano should stop using bleaching cream

Are you the one mixing it for him? Are you the one mixing it for him? 2 Likes 1 Share

.

the dog is enjoying a first class bellyrub