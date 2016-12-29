Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women (3938 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-gov-okorocha-gives-cash-and.html Governor Rochas Okorocha still in the Christmas mood received over 1000women from Ogboko village gifting and blessing them with cash and food items on 29th Dec. 2016. 1 Like

After stealing their pension 8 Likes

thief 6 Likes

The early we stop taking something from this looters call our leaders the better for us. 5 Likes

Okorochalahi, lai, buhari, El rufai are/a single person

Nice 1 Like

Awon ole gbogbo. When dem dn thief money finish, why MMM no go flourish?

Good move!

A token of what he has stolen from 'em 6 Likes

Okoro Hausa we dey look you 5 Likes

let d women shout hallelujah

after using your sister that look like transgender to steal money.. u wana compensate them abi..thunder fire u... 2 Likes

OKOROHAUSA u are d man of the people by the people and for the people. 1 Like

Its only a dullard dat will Laud u for dis,pay salary mumu 1 Like

astute.. at least dem goser food chop

Nice one.....Its the season of giving... God bless you okorocha

well am nt against giving, but is better u give us good road, light and jobs instead of this. God bless you as u do that. 1 Like

It is a big shame,politicians will assemble there people and share the same money that is theirs not the politicians money,and they still make show of it,big shame of the nation 1 Like

They are like the devil

Give u little with left hand

Pack urs with their right hand 1 Like

For how long will u continue giving them cash and gifts why not improve their lives forever ,by creating employment to their sons and daughters 3 Likes

nairaman66:

Good move! What's good about the move? Let him pay workers and pensioners, create jobs that's what we call good move.

Don't give them fish but teach then how to fish that's good move. Stop turning your people to beggers #ourgovernors What's good about the move? Let him pay workers and pensioners, create jobs that's what we call good move.Don't give them fish but teach then how to fish that's good move. Stop turning your people to beggers #ourgovernors 4 Likes 1 Share

He tried but he should teach them how to fish and not giving them fish. 1 Like

After impoverishing their husbands and children by owing salaries and pensions?

Is the man:



a) stupid

b) cursed

c) all of the above 1 Like