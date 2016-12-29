₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by 360metrosports: 6:05pm
Governor Rochas Okorocha still in the Christmas mood received over 1000women from Ogboko village gifting and blessing them with cash and food items on 29th Dec. 2016.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-gov-okorocha-gives-cash-and.html
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by INTROVERT(f): 6:17pm
After stealing their pension
8 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by kokosin: 6:19pm
thief
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by johnpaulo(m): 6:26pm
The early we stop taking something from this looters call our leaders the better for us.
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by PrinceFromDilli(m): 6:32pm
Okorochalahi, lai, buhari, El rufai are/a single person
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Janetessy(f): 6:42pm
Ok
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by josephine123: 6:42pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by olafunny(m): 6:42pm
Awon ole gbogbo. When dem dn thief money finish, why MMM no go flourish?
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by nairaman66(m): 6:43pm
Good move!
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by spartan117(m): 6:43pm
.
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by mayowagabriel(m): 6:43pm
A token of what he has stolen from 'em
6 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by soath(m): 6:44pm
It is well.
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by johncreek: 6:44pm
Okoro Hausa we dey look you
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Philinho(m): 6:45pm
let d women shout hallelujah
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by paradigmshift(m): 6:45pm
after using your sister that look like transgender to steal money.. u wana compensate them abi..thunder fire u...
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by SexyNairalander: 6:45pm
booked
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by JVExpat: 6:46pm
.
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by yusluvad(m): 6:46pm
To Make Fast And Legit Money Check My Signature. . .
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by JVExpat: 6:46pm
.
If you think you are smart, OK(won't argue, but try this!!!!!!)
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by iluvdonjazzy: 6:46pm
OKOROHAUSA u are d man of the people by the people and for the people.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by 9niceguy(m): 6:47pm
mutiu
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by riczy(m): 6:47pm
Its only a dullard dat will Laud u for dis,pay salary mumu
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by jericco1(m): 6:47pm
astute.. at least dem goser food chop
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Femich18(m): 6:47pm
Nice one.....Its the season of giving... God bless you okorocha
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by deathmen12: 6:49pm
well am nt against giving, but is better u give us good road, light and jobs instead of this. God bless you as u do that.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Buharimustgo: 6:49pm
It is a big shame,politicians will assemble there people and share the same money that is theirs not the politicians money,and they still make show of it,big shame of the nation
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by curvilicious: 6:49pm
They are like the devil
Give u little with left hand
Pack urs with their right hand
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Aniedi30(m): 6:50pm
For how long will u continue giving them cash and gifts why not improve their lives forever ,by creating employment to their sons and daughters
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Bullet1234: 6:50pm
nairaman66:What's good about the move? Let him pay workers and pensioners, create jobs that's what we call good move.
Don't give them fish but teach then how to fish that's good move. Stop turning your people to beggers #ourgovernors
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by Blessmira: 6:50pm
He tried but he should teach them how to fish and not giving them fish.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by seguno2: 6:51pm
After impoverishing their husbands and children by owing salaries and pensions?
Is the man:
a) stupid
b) cursed
c) all of the above
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Gives Cash And Gifts To 1000 Women by emmypong(m): 6:56pm
K
