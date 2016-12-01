₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,768 members, 3,281,207 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home (13181 Views)
OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / Omoni Oboli's Hubby Orders Her Back Home As She Shows Off Her Butt, Fans React / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Her Manfriend,Relaxes Romantically On His Thighs(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by henryanna36: 6:56pm
During an interview session, young multi-talented artiste OzzyBee relaxed at home playing his favourite Christmas carol, Jingle Bell. Check out his gallery of awards nicely displayed on the piano. The 2 time winner of "Best Video by a Minor" awardee from NMVA (2013 & 2016) recently bagged a prestigious award of "Child Advocacy " from UNESCO/YOD.
According to him "God made 2016 a remarkable year for him but 2017 will be a bountiful year for him and others by His special Grace".
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/kid-star-ozzybosco-shows-off-his-award.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by henryanna36: 6:56pm
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by angelTI(f): 6:58pm
Kidstar? I have not heard or seen him before.
Congrats Lil one and please remain focused
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by tyson99(m): 7:05pm
I no know where this guy dey get hin money from cos his songs no blow
but anyway GOD YOU BOSCO
6 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by elmagnifo(m): 7:09pm
Chai see pikin way I go fit born don dey hammer, but me, I still dey battle with garri.
Baba God epp me, pick my call na. I no fit count how many miss calls I give you
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by elmagnifo(m): 7:10pm
tyson99:Abeg you go fit get idea where the guy dey get money from? I go need that info badly
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AvsGot007(m): 7:18pm
and the kid made it already...
when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!
my people Na so African mentality killed my career
OK! I need to get back on my dance level but will my potbelly let me??
but amo shine when amo shine sha
59 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by FisifunKododada: 7:28pm
AvsGot007:
3 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by speedyconnect3: 7:31pm
chai
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Nixiepie(f): 7:35pm
I dnt feel his songs at all.... He is just lucky and frm a rich home.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by TITOBIGZ(m): 7:46pm
Another O.B.O
But God I look to you,u knw why a I write ds Baba do am Ooooooo.
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by speedyconnect3: 8:55pm
cool
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by OlajumokeBread(f): 8:55pm
Where did he get those awards from ?? Cartoon watching competition ??
7 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by passyhansome(m): 8:56pm
Is he a kid or a dwarf, which one
3 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Agulimah: 8:57pm
At this tender age e don dey show off? Guy calm down o
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Mechette(m): 8:58pm
Son of lucifer
2 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 8:59pm
elmagnifo:
Your case is very critical.
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by friedcorn: 9:00pm
And airforce1 never still win spoon as award.....issorite
3 Likes
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 9:01pm
AvsGot007:
issoryt.
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by jericco1(m): 9:01pm
small but mighty
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by curvilicious: 9:01pm
I no know weda to envy d boy or just pass
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by modivaz(f): 9:01pm
The kiddo is doing well..Em papa and mama or guardian try
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Elle277(f): 9:03pm
Kids will sure know his songs..imagine awards everywhere, Kudos!
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by solpat(m): 9:03pm
He is blessed and favored
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by 5starmilitant: 9:04pm
friedcorn:
It's not only about awards. The likes of Timaya, burnaboy, runtown, and others no dey win award, but them dey play good music.
Everybody with his/her grace.
1 Like
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by mackmanuel: 9:04pm
.
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by djbobby007: 9:04pm
ozzy gini? is dnt knw dis kid
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by modaink333: 9:04pm
D dude is gifted........do u know what?.....just google ozzybosco ft olamide and download both d audio and video
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by mackmanuel: 9:04pm
AloyalNigerian:No his case is different
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Masquerade7: 9:05pm
Ok
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:07pm
AvsGot007:No offense but ur papa na Buhari ?
|Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 9:08pm
mackmanuel:In what sense?
Worlds Shortest Man Dies @ Age 21 / Breaking News: James Blunt Is Dead / Nigerian Actor Nonso Diobi Shot With A Gun On His Chest ★see Pics★
Viewing this topic: donKonji, lavenjcrown, tex25, chijioke17(m), Adehwale, Chimourinho(m), LEKANH1(m), samirus, adaksbullet(m), Luvdbyursista(m), Olamyyde(m), Fredaliee1(m), AntonioConte, olanshile2016(m), binary9ja, fabem(m), Gsmbasics, kingvectorv(m), vanunu, Ekii(f), mrphysics(m), abmendozer(m), Lasmoney(m), Funkybabee(f), sexylemo, Willion(m), ebikara, yungsnazzy(m), Raheemzee(m), mrjaybaba(m), PetrePan(m), achael(m), p2flexx, mujybee(f), olahails, coolesmile, perp, malik28, ifyseun, Assurance1000(f), temitiffy(f), sparkhalifaSpk(m), innocentchuks(m), sevo(m), Ziggarrr, EneJeta(f), skimmer01(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25