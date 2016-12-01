₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,768 members, 3,281,207 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:35 PM

Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home (13181 Views)

OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / Omoni Oboli's Hubby Orders Her Back Home As She Shows Off Her Butt, Fans React / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Her Manfriend,Relaxes Romantically On His Thighs(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by henryanna36: 6:56pm
During an interview session, young multi-talented artiste OzzyBee relaxed at home playing his favourite Christmas carol, Jingle Bell. Check out his gallery of awards nicely displayed on the piano. The 2 time winner of "Best Video by a Minor" awardee from NMVA (2013 & 2016) recently bagged a prestigious award of "Child Advocacy " from UNESCO/YOD.

According to him "God made 2016 a remarkable year for him but 2017 will be a bountiful year for him and others by His special Grace".


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/kid-star-ozzybosco-shows-off-his-award.html?m=1

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by henryanna36: 6:56pm
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/kid-star-ozzybosco-shows-off-his-award.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by angelTI(f): 6:58pm
Kidstar? I have not heard or seen him before.

Congrats Lil one and please remain focused

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by tyson99(m): 7:05pm
I no know where this guy dey get hin money from cos his songs no blow


but anyway GOD YOU BOSCO

6 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by elmagnifo(m): 7:09pm
Chai see pikin way I go fit born don dey hammer, but me, I still dey battle with garri.

Baba God epp me, pick my call na. I no fit count how many miss calls I give you cry

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by elmagnifo(m): 7:10pm
tyson99:
I no know where this guy dey get hin money from cos his songs no blow



but anyway GOD YOU BOSCO
Abeg you go fit get idea where the guy dey get money from? I go need that info badly

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AvsGot007(m): 7:18pm
and the kid made it already...
when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!
my people Na so African mentality killed my career

OK! I need to get back on my dance level but will my potbelly let me??


but amo shine when amo shine sha

59 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by FisifunKododada: 7:28pm
AvsGot007:
and the kid made it already...
when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!
my people Na so African mentality killed my career

grin grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by speedyconnect3: 7:31pm
chai
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Nixiepie(f): 7:35pm
I dnt feel his songs at all.... He is just lucky and frm a rich home.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by TITOBIGZ(m): 7:46pm
Another O.B.O
But God I look to you,u knw why a I write ds Baba do am Ooooooo. gringrin
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by speedyconnect3: 8:55pm
cool
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by OlajumokeBread(f): 8:55pm


Where did he get those awards from ?? Cartoon watching competition ??

7 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by passyhansome(m): 8:56pm
Is he a kid or a dwarf, which one

3 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Agulimah: 8:57pm
At this tender age e don dey show off? Guy calm down o

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Mechette(m): 8:58pm
Son of lucifer

2 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 8:59pm
elmagnifo:
Chai see pikin way I go fit born don dey hammer, but me, I still dey battle with garri.

Baba God epp me, pick my call na. I no fit count how many miss calls I give you cry
grin
Your case is very critical.

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by friedcorn: 9:00pm
And airforce1 never still win spoon as award.....issorite

3 Likes

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 9:01pm
AvsGot007:
and the kid made it already...
when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!
my people Na so African mentality killed my career

OK! I need to get back on my dance level but will my potbelly let me??


but amo shine when amo shine sha

cheesy issoryt.

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by jericco1(m): 9:01pm
small but mighty
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by curvilicious: 9:01pm
I no know weda to envy d boy or just pass
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by modivaz(f): 9:01pm
The kiddo is doing well..Em papa and mama or guardian try
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Elle277(f): 9:03pm
Kids will sure know his songs..imagine awards everywhere, Kudos!
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by solpat(m): 9:03pm
He is blessed and favored
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by 5starmilitant: 9:04pm
friedcorn:
And airforce1 never still win spoon as award.....issorite

It's not only about awards. The likes of Timaya, burnaboy, runtown, and others no dey win award, but them dey play good music.
Everybody with his/her grace.

1 Like

Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by mackmanuel: 9:04pm
.
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by djbobby007: 9:04pm
ozzy gini? is dnt knw dis kid
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by modaink333: 9:04pm
D dude is gifted........do u know what?.....just google ozzybosco ft olamide and download both d audio and video
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by mackmanuel: 9:04pm
AloyalNigerian:

grin
Your case is very critical.
No his case is different
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by Masquerade7: 9:05pm
Ok
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:07pm
AvsGot007:
and the kid made it already...
when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!
my people Na so African mentality killed my career

OK! I need to get back on my dance level but will my potbelly let me??


but amo shine when amo shine sha
No offense but ur papa na Buhari ?
Re: Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home by AloyalNigerian(m): 9:08pm
mackmanuel:

No his case is different
In what sense? undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Worlds Shortest Man Dies @ Age 21 / Breaking News: James Blunt Is Dead / Nigerian Actor Nonso Diobi Shot With A Gun On His Chest ★see Pics★

Viewing this topic: donKonji, lavenjcrown, tex25, chijioke17(m), Adehwale, Chimourinho(m), LEKANH1(m), samirus, adaksbullet(m), Luvdbyursista(m), Olamyyde(m), Fredaliee1(m), AntonioConte, olanshile2016(m), binary9ja, fabem(m), Gsmbasics, kingvectorv(m), vanunu, Ekii(f), mrphysics(m), abmendozer(m), Lasmoney(m), Funkybabee(f), sexylemo, Willion(m), ebikara, yungsnazzy(m), Raheemzee(m), mrjaybaba(m), PetrePan(m), achael(m), p2flexx, mujybee(f), olahails, coolesmile, perp, malik28, ifyseun, Assurance1000(f), temitiffy(f), sparkhalifaSpk(m), innocentchuks(m), sevo(m), Ziggarrr, EneJeta(f), skimmer01(m) and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.