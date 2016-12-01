Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ozzybosco Shows Off His Many Award Collections As He Relaxes At Home (13181 Views)

According to him "God made 2016 a remarkable year for him but 2017 will be a bountiful year for him and others by His special Grace".





During an interview session, young multi-talented artiste OzzyBee relaxed at home playing his favourite Christmas carol, Jingle Bell. Check out his gallery of awards nicely displayed on the piano. The 2 time winner of "Best Video by a Minor" awardee from NMVA (2013 & 2016) recently bagged a prestigious award of "Child Advocacy " from UNESCO/YOD.According to him "God made 2016 a remarkable year for him but 2017 will be a bountiful year for him and others by His special Grace".

Kidstar? I have not heard or seen him before.



Congrats Lil one and please remain focused 27 Likes 1 Share

I no know where this guy dey get hin money from cos his songs no blow





but anyway GOD YOU BOSCO 6 Likes

Chai see pikin way I go fit born don dey hammer, but me, I still dey battle with garri.



Baba God epp me, pick my call na. I no fit count how many miss calls I give you 12 Likes 1 Share

and the kid made it already...

when I was at his age I can dance more like M. Jackson and Usher.R but my papa say Na earthworm spirit wan use me!

my people Na so African mentality killed my career



OK! I need to get back on my dance level but will my potbelly let me??





but amo shine when amo shine sha 59 Likes 5 Shares

chai

I dnt feel his songs at all.... He is just lucky and frm a rich home. 5 Likes 1 Share



But God I look to you,u knw why a I write ds Baba do am Ooooooo. Another O.B.OBut God I look to you,u knw why a I write ds Baba do am Ooooooo.

cool





Where did he get those awards from ?? Cartoon watching competition ?? 7 Likes

Is he a kid or a dwarf, which one 3 Likes

At this tender age e don dey show off? Guy calm down o 1 Like

Son of lucifer 2 Likes

And airforce1 never still win spoon as award.....issorite 3 Likes

small but mighty

I no know weda to envy d boy or just pass

The kiddo is doing well..Em papa and mama or guardian try

Kids will sure know his songs..imagine awards everywhere, Kudos!

He is blessed and favored

ozzy gini? is dnt knw dis kid

D dude is gifted........do u know what?.....just google ozzybosco ft olamide and download both d audio and video

