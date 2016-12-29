Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached (5466 Views)

The aggrieved lawmakers elected Kennedy Njoku, representative of Osisioma Ngwa north constituency, to take over the leadership of the assembly.



Azubuike, a three-term lawmaker, was said to have fallen out with the powers that be in the state.



He was elected speaker in June; and in just the following six months, he has survived at least four impeachment threats.



Prior to the impeachment, Clinton Uba, Azubuike’s chief press secretary, said his boss did not commit any impeachable offence.



“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity,” he had told Sun.



“The sixth assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition.



“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self.”







What was his offense? Did he steal? Was he kwarupt? Did he kill? Did he put the name of the house into disrepute?



Nah!



He fell off with the power that be in the state!!!



A typical House of card scenario (For those who follow the series.)



Meanwhile......



The new Speaker is smiling at the invitation to come eat the National cake. Impeachment kwanu!!!What was his offense? Did he steal? Was he kwarupt? Did he kill? Did he put the name of the house into disrepute?Nah!He fell off with the power that be in the state!!!A typical House of card scenario (For those who follow the series.)Meanwhile......The new Speaker is smiling at the invitation to come eat the National cake. 5 Likes

Handwork of Thief Armedrobber Orji (T.A Orji) paving way for his CRIMINAL son Ikuku, to become speaker. 2 Likes 1 Share

Next is okezie ikpeazu, we have no time for nonsense

Prior to the impeachment, Clinton Uba, Azubuike’s chief press secretary, said his boss did not commit any impeachable offence.



“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity,” he had told Sun.



How can someone be impeached for no reason. This press secretary can lie sha.



Meanwhile, the FTC guy will grow old waiting for Buhari's impeachment How can someone be impeached for no reason. This press secretary can lie sha.Meanwhile, the FTC guy will grow old waiting for Buhari's impeachment

you know Orji Uzor Kalu just decamped, so one has to be very careful. His mission is not yet known

