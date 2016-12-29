₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached (5466 Views)
DSS Arrests Azubuike Ihejirika / Azubuike Chikere-Wanjoku Storms INEC Collation Centre,Wants Return Of N12m Bribe / Abia Speaker Deceived Us To Approve N30bn Loan —lawmakers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by ijustdey: 7:41pm
Twenty of the 24 members of the Abia state house of assembly have impeached Martins Azubuike, the speaker.
The aggrieved lawmakers elected Kennedy Njoku, representative of Osisioma Ngwa north constituency, to take over the leadership of the assembly.
Azubuike, a three-term lawmaker, was said to have fallen out with the powers that be in the state.
He was elected speaker in June; and in just the following six months, he has survived at least four impeachment threats.
Prior to the impeachment, Clinton Uba, Azubuike’s chief press secretary, said his boss did not commit any impeachable offence.
“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity,” he had told Sun.
“The sixth assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition.
“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self.”
https://www.thecable.ng/abia-assembly-impeaches-speaker
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by kokosin: 7:45pm
wen will Buhari be impeached...well I and my Oga right now
9 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by madridguy(m): 7:47pm
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by madridguy(m): 7:48pm
100 years he no go happen.
kokosin:
5 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by food4otukotu(m): 7:53pm
life goes on
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Janetessy(f): 9:24pm
Following
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by daddyyo(m): 9:24pm
the new speaker right now
2 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:24pm
Working for Uche Ogar...Ikpeazu caught him red -handed
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by slawomir: 9:24pm
ok
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by vicoloni(m): 9:25pm
So make we commot our boxers?
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Everblazinggg(f): 9:26pm
Na so....I dey come make e land for promise land first
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Agulimah: 9:26pm
E don happen
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by friedcorn: 9:26pm
Hey guys......i just fvcked my landlord's daughter.
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Everblazinggg(f): 9:26pm
I am coming, make e land for promise land first
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Femich18(m): 9:27pm
It's well with him
kokosin:Waiting for Buhari to be impeached? Lol... you funny. The probability of Arsenal winning the next 4 champions league is far greater than Buhari been impeached.
2 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Bobo419: 9:28pm
Impeachment kwanu!!!
What was his offense? Did he steal? Was he kwarupt? Did he kill? Did he put the name of the house into disrepute?
Nah!
He fell off with the power that be in the state!!!
A typical House of card scenario (For those who follow the series.)
Meanwhile......
The new Speaker is smiling at the invitation to come eat the National cake.
5 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by ogologoamu: 9:28pm
Handwork of Thief Armedrobber Orji (T.A Orji) paving way for his CRIMINAL son Ikuku, to become speaker.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by PigMeat: 9:29pm
Wetin concern bicycle with filling station? If them like make them kill am sef.
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Vanpascore(m): 9:31pm
Hw? pikso or adon blfit
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by faitheverest(f): 9:32pm
Chai
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Edenoscar(m): 9:33pm
Next is okezie ikpeazu, we have no time for nonsense
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by yinkslinks(m): 9:34pm
Wow u finally achieved something since 2016 started. Weldone sir
friedcorn:
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by GJames(m): 9:35pm
ijustdey:How can someone be impeached for no reason. This press secretary can lie sha.
Meanwhile, the FTC guy will grow old waiting for Buhari's impeachment
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by Aaam(m): 9:35pm
friedcorn:you need an award for dat?
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by FisifunKododada: 9:37pm
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by ikukuhero: 9:39pm
[quote author=friedcorn post=52372203]Hey guys......i just fvcked my landlord's daughter.[
/quote]
Hello dear, you've made a similar nonsensical post and I'm tempted to suggest you go seek either mental or spiritual evaluation and help. Your mind is absolutely contaminated. Finally, just before you drive the final nail into your coffin and get yourself by yourself deep down into your own self-dug grave, you may consider getting it right with your maker -Jesus. You need Him real bad.
3 Likes
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by barrybanbi: 9:40pm
Who cares? When den dey chop money una tell us?
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by obataokenwa(m): 9:42pm
you know Orji Uzor Kalu just decamped, so one has to be very careful. His mission is not yet known
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by chrisxxx(m): 9:45pm
I wish we could impeach Wenger
1 Like
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by adonbilivit: 9:48pm
friedcorn:evidence plz. I knew that girl was a LovePeddler
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:48pm
friedcorn:
|Re: Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, Impeached by jericco1(m): 9:51pm
so it wasn't a joke
Tribal Clash Kills Seven, 14 Houses Razed In Nasarawa / INEC To Inspect APC National Secretariat Today / Wike Steps Down, To Pick Senate Form*pic*
Viewing this topic: SirRoberto(m), botson(m), alumaa(m), chopyfada, danzite(m), drskyfly007(m), paulo220(m), soulhighman(m), kingui(m), princeryle1, Kennyblues(m), Sylverly(m), TLisieux, Yanmaza, RollingStones(m), Adet5(m), olumideba, orlaryhincah(m), tribunewatch(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9