₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM

Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman (21800 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Shot At The Desert By Ghanaian Man And Nigerian Lady / Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:32pm
A couple is trending online for the obvious reason after their pre-wedding photos were posted online. Stephen and his heartthrob Sandra -appear smitten in love with each other as they set to tie the knot soon... Congratulations to the intending couple.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/viral-pre-wedding-photos-of-man-and-his.html

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:33pm
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/viral-pre-wedding-photos-of-man-and-his.html

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by PrettyCrystal: 8:35pm
wish them d best

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by midolian(m): 8:36pm
What's happening in that 2nd pics?

4 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:36pm
Sorry but he looks like her driver lipsrsealed

Oh well, happy married life in advancesmiley

69 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by ChangeIsCostant: 8:37pm
happy for them
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by midolian(m): 8:38pm
Twaci:
Sorry but he looks like her driver lipsrsealed

Oh well, happy married life in advancesmiley
You can trust him to drive her crazy in bed.

117 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:39pm
midolian:
You can trust him to drive her crazy in bed.
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh wink cheesy

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:39pm
2 mins silence for the guy in advance. . .

We can only at this point, pray, that she doesn't suggest "cowgirl" position at any point in the "other room".

28 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:39pm
Okay... What a combination!

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:42pm
Twaci:
Sorry but he looks like her driver lipsrsealed

Oh well, happy married life in advancesmiley
Choi! I agree with you sha. She's phat and he looks, well... Driver-ish

5 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sleekydee(m): 8:42pm
all this small boiz going for big waist, mk una easy ooooo

12 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:44pm
Sexxkillz:
2 mins silence for the guy in advance. . .

We can only at this point, pray, that she doesn't suggest "cowgirl" position at any point in the "other room".
I have a feeling you are speaking from experience cheesy cheesy cheesy

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by friedcorn: 8:44pm
My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.

I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.

Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:44pm
sweettease:

Choi! I agree with you sha
And you look like Halima Abubakar cheesy

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:46pm
Twaci:
And you look like Halima Abubakar cheesy
Hmmmm... That's a first! cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:46pm
sweettease:

I have a feeling you are speaking from experience cheesy cheesy cheesy
Hmm. And i have a feeling you've discombobulated somebody, via the same position. wink

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:48pm
friedcorn:
My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.

I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.

Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it.
To whom a brain is given, sense is expected. . .

Receive sense.

74 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:48pm
Sexxkillz:
Hmm. And i have a feeling you've discombobulated somebody, via the same position. wink
lips sealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Stupedinluv(f): 8:49pm
nothing "viral" about this sad

I prophesy this will make fp tonight grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by crisycent: 8:51pm
In 2 baba's voice:

See, young man, be careful and think it twice
Before you choose to use, before you choose to use, use your device

5 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by friedcorn: 8:52pm
Sexxkillz:
To whom a brain is given, sense is expected. . .

Receive sense.
albino....u have still not recovered from the hertbreak ogugua gave u abi?

U were her tissue paper.

Shame

2 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by 5starmilitant: 8:52pm
sweettease:
Okay... What a combination!

cheesy cheesy cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:52pm
Stupedinluv:
nothing "viral" about this sad

I prophesy this will make fp tonight grin
you didn't wonder how he scored her? grin
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by drrid(m): 8:52pm
d guy can't eat it alone,she to big for am

1 Like

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Greedgod: 8:52pm
Twaci:
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh wink cheesy
dont expose our soundtrack to d public

2 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by 5starmilitant: 8:52pm
friedcorn:
My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.

I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.

Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it.

7 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sirOrubebe: 8:53pm
"Small men" like to dey carry big thing o

[img]http://makeagif.com/DuwV6l[/img]
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:53pm
I need a big ass in my life. Is that too much for me to ask? cry cry

10 Likes

Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by osamaBUSH(m): 8:53pm
I dey crase
Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by AgentGoat: 8:53pm
Hmm. See where he put his hands.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Nigerian Boys Are Not Bad, It's The Girls Who Are Foolish / The Most Overrated African Women In Terms Of Beauty? / Is Kissing Someone Else Considered Cheating?

Viewing this topic: makinson2865, realbitez(m), Yzero, Ashraf123(f), opeyemmmy(m), tomania(m), princeadams11, XwhY(m), chimreeks, biyon(m), andyboi4real(m), Skelel, Zizaboni(m), eshman(m), walosky, SURYSuri(f), Jilov(m), deo966(m), toyad(m), ziggy3579, veacea, queensvill(f), Nelsizzy(m), Kassidy4luv(m), Donbiggi, nnamdiosu(m), Crownofwealth(m), iaatmguy(m), yinksondudu(m), harjokeh26(f), Wolfbrother(m), MisterDreamz(m), Browser69(m), Gregory01, Obumorji, DoctorTim, ucheHapers(m), daddyowen(m), Obaradikegwu(m), jacky101, LKO(m), otokx(m), Zaheertyler(m), eshadiamond, tayolydia, DISTINCT89(m), latonyn(m), Coolval22com, chyima(f), eteohi, LaPink, casiraghi, Giyerte(m), onlysose(m), NubiLove(m), ikennafort(m), hbcnwa, benjsniper33(m), Hydriss, asema646(m), Kingrapha(m), chicent2k3(m), MrFord1, SteveUg, wisefizz(m), Dpearlz, lanryking(m), ife01(m), ebsuguy(m), BjaySexy(m), primeache, ibukunoluwat(f), sam20erry(m), KMJY(m), pider(m), PetrePan(m), flyca, pfadom, kulkris(m), NaturalGod(m), Haraforever(m), FlawesomE(f), Proxy001(m), Oladimejyy(m), chisom2670(m), Maxiyke, 2pep(m), Onyitina(f), Sirmuell(m), AaronSmith1980, xynerise(m), Amelian(f), nnaciti, Halani247, PRISTINEMUSCLES, vera031(f), sevo(m), OLP46, Udeme288(m), oluwalewis(m), fhranciz(m), phenase(m), itunesgiftcard, olisa1010, nery4u, femijay8271(m), chinedu202000(m), chukzy007(m), saifuhot, tribunewatch(m) and 170 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.