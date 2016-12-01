₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman (21800 Views)
Pre-Wedding Photos Shot At The Desert By Ghanaian Man And Nigerian Lady / Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:32pm
A couple is trending online for the obvious reason after their pre-wedding photos were posted online. Stephen and his heartthrob Sandra -appear smitten in love with each other as they set to tie the knot soon... Congratulations to the intending couple.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/viral-pre-wedding-photos-of-man-and-his.html
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by PrettyCrystal: 8:35pm
wish them d best
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by dainformant(m): 8:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by midolian(m): 8:36pm
What's happening in that 2nd pics?
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:36pm
Sorry but he looks like her driver
Oh well, happy married life in advance
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by ChangeIsCostant: 8:37pm
happy for them
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by midolian(m): 8:38pm
Twaci:You can trust him to drive her crazy in bed.
117 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:39pm
midolian:Ahhhhhhhhhhhh
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:39pm
2 mins silence for the guy in advance. . .
We can only at this point, pray, that she doesn't suggest "cowgirl" position at any point in the "other room".
28 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:39pm
Okay... What a combination!
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:42pm
Twaci:Choi! I agree with you sha. She's phat and he looks, well... Driver-ish
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sleekydee(m): 8:42pm
all this small boiz going for big waist, mk una easy ooooo
12 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:44pm
Sexxkillz:I have a feeling you are speaking from experience
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by friedcorn: 8:44pm
My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.
I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.
Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Twaci(f): 8:44pm
sweettease:And you look like Halima Abubakar
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:46pm
Twaci:Hmmmm... That's a first!
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:46pm
sweettease:Hmm. And i have a feeling you've discombobulated somebody, via the same position.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sexxkillz: 8:48pm
friedcorn:To whom a brain is given, sense is expected. . .
Receive sense.
74 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:48pm
Sexxkillz:lips sealed
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Stupedinluv(f): 8:49pm
nothing "viral" about this
I prophesy this will make fp tonight
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by crisycent: 8:51pm
In 2 baba's voice:
See, young man, be careful and think it twice
Before you choose to use, before you choose to use, use your device
5 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by friedcorn: 8:52pm
Sexxkillz:albino....u have still not recovered from the hertbreak ogugua gave u abi?
U were her tissue paper.
Shame
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by 5starmilitant: 8:52pm
sweettease:
3 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sweettease(f): 8:52pm
Stupedinluv:you didn't wonder how he scored her?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by drrid(m): 8:52pm
d guy can't eat it alone,she to big for am
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Greedgod: 8:52pm
Twaci:dont expose our soundtrack to d public
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by 5starmilitant: 8:52pm
friedcorn:
7 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by sirOrubebe: 8:53pm
"Small men" like to dey carry big thing o
[img]http://makeagif.com/DuwV6l[/img]
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:53pm
I need a big ass in my life. Is that too much for me to ask?
10 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by osamaBUSH(m): 8:53pm
I dey crase
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman by AgentGoat: 8:53pm
Hmm. See where he put his hands.
Nigerian Boys Are Not Bad, It's The Girls Who Are Foolish / The Most Overrated African Women In Terms Of Beauty? / Is Kissing Someone Else Considered Cheating?
Viewing this topic: makinson2865, realbitez(m), Yzero, Ashraf123(f), opeyemmmy(m), tomania(m), princeadams11, XwhY(m), chimreeks, biyon(m), andyboi4real(m), Skelel, Zizaboni(m), eshman(m), walosky, SURYSuri(f), Jilov(m), deo966(m), toyad(m), ziggy3579, veacea, queensvill(f), Nelsizzy(m), Kassidy4luv(m), Donbiggi, nnamdiosu(m), Crownofwealth(m), iaatmguy(m), yinksondudu(m), harjokeh26(f), Wolfbrother(m), MisterDreamz(m), Browser69(m), Gregory01, Obumorji, DoctorTim, ucheHapers(m), daddyowen(m), Obaradikegwu(m), jacky101, LKO(m), otokx(m), Zaheertyler(m), eshadiamond, tayolydia, DISTINCT89(m), latonyn(m), Coolval22com, chyima(f), eteohi, LaPink, casiraghi, Giyerte(m), onlysose(m), NubiLove(m), ikennafort(m), hbcnwa, benjsniper33(m), Hydriss, asema646(m), Kingrapha(m), chicent2k3(m), MrFord1, SteveUg, wisefizz(m), Dpearlz, lanryking(m), ife01(m), ebsuguy(m), BjaySexy(m), primeache, ibukunoluwat(f), sam20erry(m), KMJY(m), pider(m), PetrePan(m), flyca, pfadom, kulkris(m), NaturalGod(m), Haraforever(m), FlawesomE(f), Proxy001(m), Oladimejyy(m), chisom2670(m), Maxiyke, 2pep(m), Onyitina(f), Sirmuell(m), AaronSmith1980, xynerise(m), Amelian(f), nnaciti, Halani247, PRISTINEMUSCLES, vera031(f), sevo(m), OLP46, Udeme288(m), oluwalewis(m), fhranciz(m), phenase(m), itunesgiftcard, olisa1010, nery4u, femijay8271(m), chinedu202000(m), chukzy007(m), saifuhot, tribunewatch(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12