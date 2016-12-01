Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Man And His Curvy Woman (21800 Views)

Pre-Wedding Photos Shot At The Desert By Ghanaian Man And Nigerian Lady / Pre-wedding Photos Of A Couple In School Uniform / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A couple is trending online for the obvious reason after their pre-wedding photos were posted online. Stephen and his heartthrob Sandra -appear smitten in love with each other as they set to tie the knot soon... Congratulations to the intending couple.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/viral-pre-wedding-photos-of-man-and-his.html 1 Like 3 Shares

wish them d best 13 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

What's happening in that 2nd pics? 4 Likes





Oh well, happy married life in advance Sorry but he looks like her driverOh well, happy married life in advance 69 Likes 2 Shares

happy for them

Twaci:

Sorry but he looks like her driver



Oh well, happy married life in advance You can trust him to drive her crazy in bed. You can trust him toher crazy in bed. 117 Likes 2 Shares

midolian:

You can trust him to drive her crazy in bed. Ahhhhhhhhhhhh Ahhhhhhhhhhhh 3 Likes 2 Shares

2 mins silence for the guy in advance. . .



We can only at this point, pray, that she doesn't suggest "cowgirl" position at any point in the "other room". 28 Likes

Okay... What a combination! 29 Likes 1 Share

Twaci:

Sorry but he looks like her driver



Oh well, happy married life in advance Choi! I agree with you sha. She's phat and he looks, well... Driver-ish Choi! I agree with you sha. She's phat and he looks, well... Driver-ish 5 Likes

all this small boiz going for big waist, mk una easy ooooo 12 Likes

Sexxkillz:

2 mins silence for the guy in advance. . .



We can only at this point, pray, that she doesn't suggest "cowgirl" position at any point in the "other room". I have a feeling you are speaking from experience I have a feeling you are speaking from experience 15 Likes 1 Share

My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.



I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.



Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it. 8 Likes 1 Share

sweettease:



Choi! I agree with you sha And you look like Halima Abubakar And you look like Halima Abubakar 1 Like

Twaci:

And you look like Halima Abubakar Hmmmm... That's a first! Hmmmm... That's a first! 2 Likes

sweettease:



I have a feeling you are speaking from experience Hmm. And i have a feeling you've discombobulated somebody, via the same position. 2 Likes 1 Share

friedcorn:

My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.



I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.



Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it. To whom a brain is given, sense is expected. . .



Receive sense. 74 Likes

Sexxkillz:

Hmm. And i have a feeling you've discombobulated somebody, via the same position. lips sealed lips sealed





I prophesy this will make fp tonight nothing "viral" about thisI prophesy this will make fp tonight 1 Like 1 Share

In 2 baba's voice:



See, young man, be careful and think it twice

Before you choose to use, before you choose to use, use your device 5 Likes

Sexxkillz:

To whom a brain is given, sense is expected. . .



Receive sense. albino....u have still not recovered from the hertbreak ogugua gave u abi?



U were her tissue paper.



Shame albino....u have still not recovered from the hertbreak ogugua gave u abi?U were her tissue paper.Shame 2 Likes

sweettease:

Okay... What a combination!

3 Likes

Stupedinluv:

nothing "viral" about this



I prophesy this will make fp tonight you didn't wonder how he scored her? you didn't wonder how he scored her?

d guy can't eat it alone,she to big for am 1 Like

Twaci:

Ahhhhhhhhhhhh dont expose our soundtrack to d public dont expose our soundtrack to d public 2 Likes

friedcorn:

My people, its good to fvck other men's wives. I fvcked mr peter's wife last, though he travelled for two weeks and i sensed his wife was craving for sex. I had to fvck her. I fvcked her in the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, giving her alll positions.



I will be fvcking oga samuel's wife on new year eve this saturday, he went on business trip to australia.



Wish me luck guys.......try and fvck somebody's today....you wont regret it.

7 Likes





[img] "Small men" like to dey carry big thing o[img] http://makeagif.com/DuwV6l [/img]

I need a big ass in my life. Is that too much for me to ask? 10 Likes

I dey crase