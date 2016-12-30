Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? (10555 Views)

As an undergraduate, which of these sentence scare you most?





1. Tear a sheet of paper

2. Get out of my class

3. Answer all questions

4. Gv me ur ID card

5. Your test is nextweek

6. Result has been pasted

7. Tear sheet of paper, write your name and submit. 6 Likes

Results ohh. The only thing that makes school church and mosque full for a week. The only thing that empties social centers. Cheii result Na bad guy 25 Likes 1 Share

chai....4 and 5 aint funny o 1 Like

results have been pasted 7 Likes 1 Share

mehn....na result oooo 3 Likes

Result all d way... See am already afraid for d exam ave nt even written gan 7 Likes 1 Share

Corper wee Corper wee 1 Like

lol....guy easy ooo, no let tension catch u. lol....guy easy ooo, no let tension catch u. 1 Like

Casting and binding any spirit wey no go let person pass. Casting and binding any spirit wey no go let person pass.

' -with emphasis on TERTIARY... Number 1..But I do love number 5 ...Not that 1 lecturer would just enter class and the next thing,'Tear out a sheet of paper'....we be lyk,'aaah '' Lecturer go reply,'Look this is a Tertiary institution' -with emphasis on TERTIARY... 1 Like

With d popular saying, "na me buy jamb form for you" With d popular saying, "na me buy jamb form for you"

I fear 7 more than the devil. I fear 7 more than the devil.

2





Some lecturers go tell you to get out of their class, oh boy, better go find your HOD to beg for you... If some tell you to tear a sheet of paper, you go joyfully tear two because you know what's up with what they want to do... Another will just look at you and you go just dey shake!



Lecturers pass lecturers oh! it all depends on the lecturer, the environment and the state of my mind... Aside that, I'm fit...Some lecturers go tell you to get out of their class, oh boy, better go find your HOD to beg for you... If some tell you to tear a sheet of paper, you go joyfully tear two because you know what's up with what they want to do... Another will just look at you and you go just dey shake!Lecturers pass lecturers oh!

4. 2 Likes

Hope u never experience any b4 Hope u never experience any b4





... and results. Tear a sheet of paper!!!... and results. 1 Like

You all saying 4,5 bla bla... Una head de pain una ni Op, the real deal is, tear a sheet of paper(when u not even prepare) You belike 7 Likes 3 Shares

6...Result has been pasted

6. Result has been pasted 1 Like 1 Share

Give me your I. D card, omo na gobe oo 3 Likes

None of the Above 1 Like

none

1,4nd 7

have not been to school@all so none of those scare me...

Give me your ID card 2 Likes

None



A missing result will definitely be scary

1 Like

None