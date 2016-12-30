₦airaland Forum

Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate?

Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by daneni1: 9:58pm On Dec 29
As an undergraduate, which of these sentence scare you most?


1. Tear a sheet of paper
2. Get out of my class
3. Answer all questions
4. Gv me ur ID card
5. Your test is nextweek
6. Result has been pasted
7. Tear sheet of paper, write your name and submit.

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by acenazt: 10:04pm On Dec 29
Results ohh. The only thing that makes school church and mosque full for a week. The only thing that empties social centers. Cheii result Na bad guy

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Jerrylolo(m): 10:09pm On Dec 29
chai....4 and 5 aint funny o

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by prettyjo(f): 10:20pm On Dec 29
results have been pasted

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by dikeclint10(m): 10:22pm On Dec 29
mehn....na result oooo

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by cliquevibes(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
Result all d way... See am already afraid for d exam ave nt even written gan

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
prettyjo:
results have been pasted

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Corper wee cheesy

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by daneni1: 10:36pm On Dec 29
cliquevibes:
Result all d way... See am already afraid for d exam ave nt even written gan

lol....guy easy ooo, no let tension catch u.

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by daneni1: 10:36pm On Dec 29
acenazt:
Results ohh. The only thing that makes school church and mosque full for a week. The only thing that empties social centers. Cheii result Na bad guy

Casting and binding any spirit wey no go let person pass.
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by cee001(m): 10:47pm On Dec 29
Number 1..But I do love number 5 ...Not that 1 lecturer would just enter class and the next thing,'Tear out a sheet of paper'....we be lyk,'aaah '' Lecturer go reply,'Look this is a Tertiary institution grin ' -with emphasis on TERTIARY...

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by daneni1: 10:49pm On Dec 29
cee001:
Number 1..But I do love number 5 ...Not that 1 lecturer would just enter class and the next thing,'Tear out a sheet of paper'....we be lyk,'aaah '' Lecturer go reply,'Look this is a Tertiary institution grin ' -with emphasis on TERTIARY...

With d popular saying, "na me buy jamb form for you"
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by cee001(m): 10:56pm On Dec 29
daneni1:


With d popular saying, "na me buy jamb form for you"
grin
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Geohafz(m): 11:52pm On Dec 29
I fear 7 more than the devil.
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by jericco1(m): 3:25am
2
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by adebayo201: 7:19am
it all depends on the lecturer, the environment and the state of my mind... Aside that, I'm fit... wink

Some lecturers go tell you to get out of their class, oh boy, better go find your HOD to beg for you... If some tell you to tear a sheet of paper, you go joyfully tear two because you know what's up with what they want to do... Another will just look at you and you go just dey shake!

Lecturers pass lecturers oh!
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Moblord(m): 7:46am
4.

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by daneni1: 8:13am
adebayo201:
it all depends on the lecturer, the environment and the state of my mind... Aside that, I'm fit... wink

Some lecturers go tell you to get out of their class, oh boy, better go find your HOD to beg for you... If some tell you to tear a sheet of paper, you go joyfully tear two because you know what's up with what they want to do... Another will just look at you and you go just dey shake!

Lecturers pass lecturers oh!










Hope u never experience any b4
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Handsomecole(m): 8:30am
Tear a sheet of paper!!! lipsrsealed

... and results.

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Drienzia: 8:31am
You all saying 4,5 bla bla... Una head de pain una ni Op, the real deal is, tear a sheet of paper(when u not even prepare) You belike

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Femich18(m): 8:31am
6...Result has been pasted
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by JoshuaSamuraiX(m): 8:31am
6. Result has been pasted

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Stooi76(m): 8:32am
Give me your I. D card, omo na gobe oo

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Alasi20(m): 8:32am
None of the Above

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by kennynelcon(m): 8:32am
none
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by mackmanuel: 8:32am
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:33am
1,4nd 7
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by beautiful232(f): 8:33am
have not been to school@all so none of those scare me...
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by januzajj: 8:33am
Give me your ID card embarassed

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by byrron(m): 8:34am
None

A missing result will definitely be scary

Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by WHOcarex: 8:34am
None
Re: Which Of These Sentences Scares You Most As An Undergraduate? by klexycole(m): 8:34am
cee001:
Number 1..But I do love number 5 ...Not that 1 lecturer would just enter class and the next thing,'Tear out a sheet of paper'....we be lyk,'aaah '' Lecturer go reply,'Look this is a Tertiary institution grin ' -with emphasis on TERTIARY...

FUNAAB cheesy grin grin

