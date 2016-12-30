₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by blizzcelebTv: 1:11am
COAS Lt. Gen Buratai Visited the 145 taskforce battalion of The Nigerian army At Damasak,Borno state where he celebrated and commended the troops for their effort in conquering boko haram. Some of the talented soldiers were seen rapping to entertain their fellow soldiers and COAS.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGOCHT5zFF4
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by EYIBLESSN(m): 1:18am
God bless NA
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Atiku2019: 1:21am
Kudos Gallant Men
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by scrapNG(f): 1:48am
goood ..
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by aminho(m): 3:51am
My borno
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by hmuhammad(m): 6:09am
God bless Buratai, PMB till 2023.
To the poster above me, the northerners will never support atiku..... 98% of 2019 votes is for PMB.
It will be a landslide is Atiku contest against the almighty PMB.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by dotman4real007(m): 7:25am
chaiiii hunger no good oooo!!! just look at them dancing and rapping because they are now eating good food unlike when they were angry and shooting at their commanding officers for not giving them good food. But remember that shekau abi na shecow never die oooo!!!
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Cekpo34(m): 7:44am
Respect!
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by wristbangle(m): 7:51am
These are the real heroes. To those who lost their lives in the battle, may God bless their soul and comfort the family they left behind.
Kudos to NA.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Smellymouth: 7:52am
To all those always insulting the Nigeria Army just know this ; "Being a soldier isn't a job.They strap on armor, clean their weapons, take briefings on who is trying to kill them today ..They live in tents, mount up in armored vehicles, hope the road is not mined..
Soldiers are out there protecting people's homes. They stare at their kids' old photos, complain about the food, wonder how their families are doing.."
I spent most of my life living in the Barracks and I am willing to continually respect our brave soldiers..
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Firmjudge(m): 7:53am
hmuhammad:
Bro count me out of that 98% stop been cynical and sentimental
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by comradespade(m): 8:11am
so dem be human being, wey dem go dey punish people like say dem be supernatural being, just because I wore a camouflage cap, they beat 10 years out of the years am going to spend on earth, useless set of people.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by bonechamberlain(m): 8:11am
Thank God for the life of these soldiers and we should also thank God for making those that oil the boko Haram machinery to abandon the project. Because if they had continued the Nigerian army CAN NEVER stop boko Haram, (it's a very big destabilization project) they would just end up sending innocent soldiers to the belly of the beast.
May God bless those soldiers
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Aburi001: 8:11am
God bless Nigeria Army
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by ichidodo(m): 8:13am
rubbish....
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by hazyfm1: 8:13am
Smellymouth:
God bless our Gallant Soldiers
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by netflicks: 8:14am
comradespade:
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Alasi20(m): 8:14am
God Bless NA
God Bless Nigeria
God Bless State of Osun
God Bless My Family. ...
Bubu is Working..... . ... . .
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Martinola(m): 8:14am
ok...nice one but dnt let ur guard down
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Promismike(m): 8:15am
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by hazyfm1: 8:15am
ichidodo:
Another Boko Haram Sympathizer Spotted in 4D
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Smellymouth: 8:15am
hazyfm1:
Ameeen
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by phollybee(m): 8:15am
This Victory without Lt. Col Ali is so painful . we will always remember your good deeds. Rest on our great Hero . and to all Nigeria Soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield.
#Show some Love#
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Promismike(m): 8:15am
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by 2shur: 8:16am
nice one.
respect soldiers on battle field
and not beer parlour..agbero...why u wear camouflage soldiers wey dey beat civilian for road,filling station..
dont respect those bastards cause they lazy and useless.
respect the real soldier men in sambisa.
i dey wait make those white men come shoot movie of boko harram in sambisa.
make dem use dat denzel Washington act as shekau
e go sweet
upload am go dstv.
e go sweet die.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by wildchild1: 8:16am
Good to see
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Atiku2019: 8:17am
hmuhammad:
Northern Spokesman Good Morning 2019 is fast approaching we'll surely meet and discuss at the ballot Box
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Zaheertyler(m): 8:17am
ichidodo:somebody give me cane
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:17am
News of Nigerian soldiers & Boko haram is getting tiring.
Today you'll hear they have wiped out boko haram & cleared sambisa..
The next day shekau will give proof of being alive & assure us that we were given fake victory stories...
After that FG will show satellite image wey i no knw which satellite dem use capture d image + video..
Now they're celebrating victory again..
Boko haram should not give us any more surprises like fresh attacks this time around to really show us they are still around.
FG should tell Nigerians d real truth ... for our own safety.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by Promismike(m): 8:17am
AN ARMY THAT HAS NOTHING TO PROVE FOR A DEFEAT EXCEPT A FLAG AND QURAN. OK UNA WELLDONE OOO.
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by mackmanuel: 8:18am
|Re: Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) by idris4r83(m): 8:19am
God bless the nigerian Army. Victory is from God alone.
