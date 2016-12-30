Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Troops Celebrate, Rap Battle And Dance With Lt. Gen Buratai(pics,vid) (10758 Views)

watch-

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGOCHT5zFF4



cc.lalasticlala, mynd44 COAS Lt. Gen Buratai Visited the 145 taskforce battalion of The Nigerian army At Damasak,Borno state where he celebrated and commended the troops for their effort in conquering boko haram. Some of the talented soldiers were seen rapping to entertain their fellow soldiers and COAS.

God bless NA 10 Likes

Kudos Gallant Men 11 Likes

goood ..

My borno

God bless Buratai, PMB till 2023.

To the poster above me, the northerners will never support atiku..... 98% of 2019 votes is for PMB.



It will be a landslide is Atiku contest against the almighty PMB. 20 Likes 1 Share

chaiiii hunger no good oooo!!! just look at them dancing and rapping because they are now eating good food unlike when they were angry and shooting at their commanding officers for not giving them good food. But remember that shekau abi na shecow never die oooo!!! 13 Likes

Respect! 1 Like

These are the real heroes. To those who lost their lives in the battle, may God bless their soul and comfort the family they left behind.



Kudos to NA. 24 Likes 2 Shares

To all those always insulting the Nigeria Army just know this ; "Being a soldier isn't a job.They strap on armor, clean their weapons, take briefings on who is trying to kill them today ..They live in tents, mount up in armored vehicles, hope the road is not mined..



Soldiers are out there protecting people's homes. They stare at their kids' old photos, complain about the food, wonder how their families are doing.."



I spent most of my life living in the Barracks and I am willing to continually respect our brave soldiers.. 81 Likes 10 Shares

Bro count me out of that 98% stop been cynical and sentimental Bro count me out of that 98% stop been cynical and sentimental 13 Likes

so dem be human being, wey dem go dey punish people like say dem be supernatural being, just because I wore a camouflage cap, they beat 10 years out of the years am going to spend on earth, useless set of people. 18 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for the life of these soldiers and we should also thank God for making those that oil the boko Haram machinery to abandon the project. Because if they had continued the Nigerian army CAN NEVER stop boko Haram, (it's a very big destabilization project) they would just end up sending innocent soldiers to the belly of the beast.

May God bless those soldiers

God bless Nigeria Army 1 Like

rubbish....

God bless our Gallant Soldiers God bless our Gallant Soldiers 7 Likes

Lol Lol

God Bless NA

God Bless Nigeria

God Bless State of Osun

God Bless My Family. ...















Bubu is Working..... . ... . . 3 Likes

ok...nice one but dnt let ur guard down

Another Boko Haram Sympathizer Spotted in 4D 5 Likes

Ameeen Ameeen

This Victory without Lt. Col Ali is so painful . we will always remember your good deeds. Rest on our great Hero . and to all Nigeria Soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield.

#Show some Love# 17 Likes

nice one.

respect soldiers on battle field

and not beer parlour..agbero...why u wear camouflage soldiers wey dey beat civilian for road,filling station..

dont respect those bastards cause they lazy and useless.

respect the real soldier men in sambisa.

i dey wait make those white men come shoot movie of boko harram in sambisa.

make dem use dat denzel Washington act as shekau

e go sweet

upload am go dstv.

e go sweet die. 1 Like

Good to see



Northern Spokesman Good Morning 2019 is fast approaching we'll surely meet and discuss at the ballot Box Northern Spokesman Good Morning2019 is fast approaching we'll surely meet and discuss at the ballot Box 1 Like

News of Nigerian soldiers & Boko haram is getting tiring.

Today you'll hear they have wiped out boko haram & cleared sambisa..

The next day shekau will give proof of being alive & assure us that we were given fake victory stories...

After that FG will show satellite image wey i no knw which satellite dem use capture d image + video..

Now they're celebrating victory again..

Boko haram should not give us any more surprises like fresh attacks this time around to really show us they are still around.

FG should tell Nigerians d real truth ... for our own safety. 2 Likes

AN ARMY THAT HAS NOTHING TO PROVE FOR A DEFEAT EXCEPT A FLAG AND QURAN. OK UNA WELLDONE OOO.

