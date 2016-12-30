₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Here are the key signals that warn and inform us about bad health:
1. Bad Feet
Feet are an important body part that can tell you a lot about your condition. Examine the skin of your feet and make sure that it is well-hydrated and smooth enough. There plenty of issues that may cause dry and cracked skin. If your feet show the signs of dermatitis, eczema, allergic reactions or simply dry skin, then you are extremely vulnerable to fungal infections. Infections usually develop much faster if the skin does not produce oil. Also, warm and moist skin is the perfect environment to catch all kind of skin infections. Have you ever been told that you have athlete’s foot? If yes, then avoid using petroleum jelly as well as various other moisturizers since they will never solve the problem. Of course, cracked feet are especially prone to infections. Always take care of your feet and maintain them clean and dry at all times. Put on fresh and dry socks and shoes. Opt for footwear and sock made with natural material, Do not wear synthetic stuff. Wear shoes with open toes in summer. Before applying any sort of treatment against athlete’s foot, consult a specialist.
2. Yellow Tinge on Your Skin
If you have noticed a yellowish tinge to your eyes and skin, then it might mean that you have some sort of health issue. Whether it is something serious or less severe, talk to your doctor and try to find out what it is exactly that causes this phenomenon. In some instances a yellowish tinge might mean that you have problems with your liver. It can be either hepatitis or jaundice. Again, we suggest you should talk to a specialist and ask for professional help. Babies that are preterm can suffer from infant jaundice. It is a common condition that happens to babies whose liver is not yet developed enough to wash away bilirubin in the blood.
3. White Rings around Corneas in Eyes
Whitish rings around the cornea of the eye are called arus senillis. It’s not a big deal if you are a person over 30. If you are still young yet have white rings around the cornea, then you probably have high cholesterol. Do not ignore the issue and try to resolve it as soon as possible if you are not yet 30 years old. Do not try to lie to yourself or hide the symptoms – the sooner you see your doctor, the sooner you will know what causes the whitish rings. No doubt vision is essential so take care of it. No one wants to suffer from bad eyesight.
4. Pale Skin
How light is your skin? If your skin is much lighter than it used to be, then you probably have reduced red blood cells. It is very possible that a reduction in blood flow causes your skin go pale. Skin pigment is another sign that you should pay your attention to. Revise your menu and make it suppler. You need it to be nutritional and healthy. If you do not know what should be changed in your diet, talk to professionals. The right amount of vitamins and minerals will definitely change the situation for the better. Give preference to foods that give enough proteins, fats and carbs.
5. Tripe Palms
Velvety palms that are thickened at the same time is an obvious signal that something is wrong with your body. Never take it lightly. Visual signs of this kind let you know that you should pay more attention to your health. Tripe reminds of the stomach lining of sheep, pork, or beef. That does not sound like a very nice symptom, does it? Make an appointment and see your health practitioner instead of ignoring the situation thinking that will disappear on its own.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by INTROVERT(f): 8:20am
That yellow skin is deadly o.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Divay22(f): 8:23am
Lemme book first
What about the tongue....
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by wiloy2k8(m): 8:24am
wow
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by leksmedia: 8:24am
Lovely tips. This is a must read for everyone . We hardly take our health serious in this part of the world
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Martinola(m): 8:24am
gud...but i don't really care about my body...i hope diz will change.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by katchycouture(f): 8:24am
Ok
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by pricipal2003(m): 8:24am
Thanks for the information
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:25am
Increased heartbeat. ... . . Check ur Bp/pulse
Frequent urination... check ur sugar level
Dizziness.. .. .. check if u are pale.... Go to hospital , check ur HB
And so on
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by hotspec(m): 8:25am
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Promismike(m): 8:25am
ok
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Nathdoug(m): 8:25am
Make I book space ist I dey come back come observe the trend
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Jorseen(m): 8:25am
That no 3 can leads to blindness, pls let carefully watchout for it
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by empress101(f): 8:25am
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by gsainttrinity(m): 8:26am
'Consult your Doctor' is a word we hear always but still out of reach to many Nigerians.
Health is wealth..... yet the government have totally neglected our health facilities, how can we then be wealthy?
As for the OP those signs until they become life threatening Nigerians would certainly ignore
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Vickiweezy(m): 8:26am
Nice tips... @op
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by misspresident(f): 8:26am
Nice.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by mackmanuel: 8:27am
.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by WHOcarex: 8:27am
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by candycrushsoda(f): 8:27am
Hmmmm. That No. 1. I've seen a lot of cracked skin on feet.
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by nairaman66(m): 8:27am
Informative!
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by iluvpomo: 8:28am
No 6 : Empty pocket. Trust me, na dis one worst pass
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Yinkatolu: 8:28am
some people will still have mind to bleach after reading this
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by meeky007(m): 8:28am
u should 've put some pic also
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by DirtyGold: 8:29am
Too much this and too much that...
What's tha business?
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by wtfCode: 8:29am
What of a huge bulge that appears in my boxers in the morning?
Is that not a problem?
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Alasi20(m): 8:30am
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Dcaliphate(m): 8:30am
Informative. Thanks op
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:30am
God help
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by iluvpomo: 8:31am
wtfCode:deliverance can cure that one
|Re: 5 Obvious Signals Your Body Needs Help by enitey(f): 8:33am
MedicalSamwise:
What is HB
