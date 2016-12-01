₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by 247frolic(m): 8:39am
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has released its findings on a test conducted on the much talked-about plastic rice.
The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, made public the findings at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.
Below are 5 key of her points:
1. Mrs Oni said that though the rice was found not to be plastic, contrary to media reports, it was still “unwholesome for human consumption”.
2. Mrs. said that the rice failed NAFDAC integrity test which thus ruled it out for human consumption.
3. She noted that ‘based on the laboratory result, the product is not plastic but rice contaminated with microorganisms above permissible limit.”
4. She said the consignment would be destroyed once handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.
5. It was also revealed that several metric tons of expired and dangerous rice are still lying in wait at warehouses in neighboring countries with Nigeria as their target markets.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by ajigiteri(m): 8:42am
Hmmmmmm
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Atiku2019: 8:43am
Good
Tho whenever I see or read about NAFDAC my mind flahes back to remember the Great Dora Akunyili...
Continue to Rest Madam. Wherever you are Dora Nigerians will never forget your Good Deeds
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by veekid(m): 8:46am
Dey define una sef
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by buygala(m): 8:46am
"Micro - organisms above permissible limit "
Madam Nafdac, please what's the national limit for micro - organisms in our food items?
And please, are there nationally recognized micro - organisms approved for human consumption by Nafdac?
If yes, please give us a list of them and also indicate their "permissible limit"
Thanks a lot Ma for your anticipated cooperation
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by bellenornor(f): 8:47am
Nigerians, we can eat rice eh
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Aburi001: 8:47am
Nothing wey Oyinbo no go dash us. From HIV AIDS, Bird flu, Fake drugs to Plastic Rice just to mention few.
I still dey wonder if the will go to the 6 feels below with their ill-gotten wealth.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by TooNoisy(f): 8:47am
Hmmn,
Not sure why it took so long. I just wonder why a Nigeria should be the destination for fake and expired products. Shows how corrupt our system is . God help us.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by TrapQueen77(f): 8:47am
One thing for sure....
CHINA WILL KILL US ALL
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by lilcashking(m): 8:47am
ALHAMDULILAH,
Allah subhanahu wata'ala has made it possible 4 us 2 witness another juma'a again,may Allah in his infinite, mercy 4giv all our sins and bestow his blessings on us and our family.AMEEN JUMU'AT MUBAARAK
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Pvin: 8:47am
Ayam not understanding
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by HolarQD(m): 8:48am
they should just destroy it already
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Alasi20(m): 8:48am
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Vickiweezy(m): 8:48am
All dis ones na story if e like make e be rubber rice, nigerians go still buy am chop.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by classicyung(m): 8:48am
By this time next year, i wish to own a rice farm by the grace of God.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by kristian98(m): 8:48am
Pls serve buhari a bowl of expired plastic rice. We need him dead and its an emergency
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by ExAngel007(f): 8:48am
seen
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by hazyfm1: 8:48am
bellenornor:
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by fammo: 8:48am
More reasons why we should carry out proper investigation before rushing to the media to blow horns.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by nigconnect(m): 8:49am
noted!
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Sweetyie(f): 8:49am
Bishopkay mbok
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by darkid1(m): 8:49am
It alo took me days imagining someone out there was manufacturing rice from plastic...thank you NAFDAC.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by yomalex(m): 8:50am
okay
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by wtfCode: 8:50am
And yet long throat no go let some people stop consuming this.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by bobchigar(m): 8:50am
May God help us
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Aremu01(m): 8:50am
Nigeria as the target market.... This is bad
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by Uzor644: 8:50am
Nice job . the next part of the job is to trace those that r already in the market and also work with the custom in ensuring that such rice does not enter into the country.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by ahamonyeka(m): 8:50am
Wicked greed people toying with human lives just because of money.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by masonkz(m): 8:50am
Not good enough.
Agencies in Nigeria lack proper research and Investigation skills thoug.
You did findings. What were the basis of your research? We the masses deserve to know.
What is "Nafdac Integrity test" made up of? What are the stages??
"Based on the laboratory results". What were these laboratory results? We deserve to know, especially in order for prospective farmers to be aware of the exact micro organisms to stay away from.
Research is for learning. Don't just bring us some half baked "findings". There are still educated people out there.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by bigtt76(f): 8:51am
So they have a permissible level of micro-organisms for rice? They should just tell us all the criteria used and also demonstrate to us live why it is unwholesome ....they shaaaa wan corner the rice for themselves #badt people
post=52382258:
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by 9jakohai(m): 8:51am
kristian98:
There is nothing wrong with opposing the policies of the current administration. It is good and just to do that. We need a viable opposition in Nigeria so that we can be on the right path.....especially as one can be wrong some of the time.
However, to wish death on one's political opponents is the height of despicable behavior. It is not sane and principled opposition, and it reveals the person as being nothing more than an evil and vindictive fellow.And the excuse that opponents of your preferred political champion do the same is not tenable, as it merely reveals you as being just another vindictive person.
As Nigerians, it is high time we learned to engage in politics without bitterness and vindictiveness. By all means criticize Buhari. I do the same, and I am not a fan of his government. Neither was i a fan of most previous governments of Nigeria. I wish they could have done better. But, at the same time I was ready to appreciate the good things they did....and that means, for example, appreciating GEJ for railways investment, or IBB for DFFRI and NDE, and NDLEA, and Abacha for cleaning up the banking system, to give a few examples.
But do not call for his death. In so doing you are giving in to the same evil and vindictive force that has caused so much tears and bitterness in our country since independence. You do not have to let bitterness and anger invade your mental and spiritual space. Because at the end of the day, it will do you more harm than the target of your attentions.
Good morning.
|Re: 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC by wiloy2k8(m): 8:52am
kk
