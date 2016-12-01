Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 5 Things We Discovered In Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice - NAFDAC (12506 Views)

The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, made public the findings at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.



Below are 5 key of her points:



1. Mrs Oni said that though the rice was found not to be plastic, contrary to media reports, it was still “unwholesome for human consumption”.



2. Mrs. said that the rice failed NAFDAC integrity test which thus ruled it out for human consumption.



3. She noted that ‘based on the laboratory result, the product is not plastic but rice contaminated with microorganisms above permissible limit.”



4. She said the consignment would be destroyed once handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.



5. It was also revealed that several metric tons of expired and dangerous rice are still lying in wait at warehouses in neighboring countries with Nigeria as their target markets.





Tho whenever I see or read about NAFDAC my mind flahes back to remember the Great Dora Akunyili...





Tho whenever I see or read about NAFDAC my mind flahes back to remember the Great Dora Akunyili...

Continue to Rest Madam. Wherever you are Dora Nigerians will never forget your Good Deeds

Madam Nafdac, please what's the national limit for micro - organisms in our food items?





And please, are there nationally recognized micro - organisms approved for human consumption by Nafdac?



If yes, please give us a list of them and also indicate their "permissible limit"



"Micro - organisms above permissible limit "

Madam Nafdac, please what's the national limit for micro - organisms in our food items?

And please, are there nationally recognized micro - organisms approved for human consumption by Nafdac?

If yes, please give us a list of them and also indicate their "permissible limit"

Thanks a lot Ma for your anticipated cooperation

Nigerians, we can eat rice eh

Nothing wey Oyinbo no go dash us. From HIV AIDS, Bird flu, Fake drugs to Plastic Rice just to mention few.



I still dey wonder if the will go to the 6 feels below with their ill-gotten wealth. 2 Likes 1 Share

Not sure why it took so long. I just wonder why a Nigeria should be the destination for fake and expired products. Shows how corrupt our system is . God help us.







CHINA WILL KILL US ALL

they should just destroy it already

All dis ones na story if e like make e be rubber rice, nigerians go still buy am chop. 2 Likes

By this time next year, i wish to own a rice farm by the grace of God. 8 Likes

Pls serve buhari a bowl of expired plastic rice. We need him dead and its an emergency 5 Likes 1 Share

More reasons why we should carry out proper investigation before rushing to the media to blow horns. 1 Like

It alo took me days imagining someone out there was manufacturing rice from plastic...thank you NAFDAC.

And yet long throat no go let some people stop consuming this.

May God help us

Nigeria as the target market.... This is bad

Nice job . the next part of the job is to trace those that r already in the market and also work with the custom in ensuring that such rice does not enter into the country. 1 Share

Wicked greed people toying with human lives just because of money.

Not good enough.



Agencies in Nigeria lack proper research and Investigation skills thoug.



You did findings. What were the basis of your research? We the masses deserve to know.



What is "Nafdac Integrity test" made up of? What are the stages??



"Based on the laboratory results". What were these laboratory results? We deserve to know, especially in order for prospective farmers to be aware of the exact micro organisms to stay away from.



Research is for learning. Don't just bring us some half baked "findings". There are still educated people out there. 1 Like 1 Share

There is nothing wrong with opposing the policies of the current administration. It is good and just to do that. We need a viable opposition in Nigeria so that we can be on the right path.....especially as one can be wrong some of the time.



However, to wish death on one's political opponents is the height of despicable behavior. It is not sane and principled opposition, and it reveals the person as being nothing more than an evil and vindictive fellow.And the excuse that opponents of your preferred political champion do the same is not tenable, as it merely reveals you as being just another vindictive person.



As Nigerians, it is high time we learned to engage in politics without bitterness and vindictiveness. By all means criticize Buhari. I do the same, and I am not a fan of his government. Neither was i a fan of most previous governments of Nigeria. I wish they could have done better. But, at the same time I was ready to appreciate the good things they did....and that means, for example, appreciating GEJ for railways investment, or IBB for DFFRI and NDE, and NDLEA, and Abacha for cleaning up the banking system, to give a few examples.



But do not call for his death. In so doing you are giving in to the same evil and vindictive force that has caused so much tears and bitterness in our country since independence. You do not have to let bitterness and anger invade your mental and spiritual space. Because at the end of the day, it will do you more harm than the target of your attentions.



There is nothing wrong with opposing the policies of the current administration. It is good and just to do that. We need a viable opposition in Nigeria so that we can be on the right path.....especially as one can be wrong some of the time.

However, to wish death on one's political opponents is the height of despicable behavior. It is not sane and principled opposition, and it reveals the person as being nothing more than an evil and vindictive fellow.And the excuse that opponents of your preferred political champion do the same is not tenable, as it merely reveals you as being just another vindictive person.

As Nigerians, it is high time we learned to engage in politics without bitterness and vindictiveness. By all means criticize Buhari. I do the same, and I am not a fan of his government. Neither was i a fan of most previous governments of Nigeria. I wish they could have done better. But, at the same time I was ready to appreciate the good things they did....and that means, for example, appreciating GEJ for railways investment, or IBB for DFFRI and NDE, and NDLEA, and Abacha for cleaning up the banking system, to give a few examples.

But do not call for his death. In so doing you are giving in to the same evil and vindictive force that has caused so much tears and bitterness in our country since independence. You do not have to let bitterness and anger invade your mental and spiritual space. Because at the end of the day, it will do you more harm than the target of your attentions.

Good morning.