Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:55am
Mercy Johnson's daughter Purity is 4yrs today.Her father Prince Odi Okojie took to social media to celebrate her. He wrote......
Hip Hip Hurrayyyyyyyyyy.Purity is 4 today.https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=568092063383246&id=100005473721488
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:56am
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:56am
rem44:more
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by speedyconnect3: 9:18am
mercillicious
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by zarakay(f): 9:35am
Another Mercy Johnson
Striking resemblance!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Iammicboy: 9:40am
Ok
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by JVExpat: 9:41am
.....New Year Freaks! Can't wait to shout happy new yeeeeeeaaaaarrrrr!!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by momodub: 9:42am
Nice
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Yhelay: 9:42am
She vomit the girl!?
Happy birthday to her still
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:44am
I cant say who the girl looks like sef,cos it seems mercy and her husband looks alike hence the girl looks like both of them.
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by drmikeadams(m): 9:44am
;Dat the age of 4 her name be purity,,,at the age of 16,,naija boys go don turn her name to immorality
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by lordharrick(m): 9:44am
Damn see resemblance
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Elle277(f): 9:44am
Happy birthday beautiful Angel!! May your years be glorious, long and fulfilled life..Amen!!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by femi4(m): 9:44am
Purity don turn fine girl
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by SWORD419: 9:45am
issokay
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Plasmbob1(f): 9:45am
It looks like Mercy Johnson regurgitated her from her throat.
Too much resemblance!!
HBD!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by wittyz20(m): 9:46am
carbon copy of her mother
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by nigconnect(m): 9:46am
Great resemblance !!!!!!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:46am
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by MycoleA(m): 9:46am
ok
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Henrolla(m): 9:47am
Perfect Replica of her mum.
but money is good shaa. soft life with soft celebration.
Many more years to her though
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by xdlwilliamz(m): 9:47am
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by marshalcarter: 9:49am
nna dis one na photocopy ooo....wullnp babe
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Princess4ng(f): 9:51am
Chei... Blood... This girl look like her father wella
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by meggi4(m): 9:51am
and so?
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52am
Plasmbob1:
wittyz20:
Henrolla:
Una sure say eye no dey pain una
The little girl looks like her father
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by daude198: 9:53am
HBD kiddo... She so much look like her mum @2nd pic
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by kstix(m): 9:55am
Weird name. "purity". Maybe mercy found redemption in d name after all the "atrocities" she commited as an up and coming actress
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 9:57am
Awww.. She's so beautiful. I wanna have an angel just like this
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by WomanOfRace(f): 10:04am
zarakay:correct copy
