Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:55am
Mercy Johnson's daughter Purity is 4yrs today.Her father Prince Odi Okojie took to social media to celebrate her. He wrote......


Hip Hip Hurrayyyyyyyyyy.Purity is 4 today.

I pray that God will bless you beyond measures, you will dwell and grow in divine health and increased grace you shall be known for.

Happy Birthday to my Friend and Daughter.

Congratulations

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:56am
2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by rem44: 8:56am
rem44:
More
more

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by speedyconnect3: 9:18am
mercillicious
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by zarakay(f): 9:35am
Another Mercy Johnson
Striking resemblance!

6 Likes

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Iammicboy: 9:40am
Ok
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by JVExpat: 9:41am
grin grin grin grin grin.....New Year Freaks! Can't wait to shout happy new yeeeeeeaaaaarrrrr!!

1 Like

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by momodub: 9:42am
Nice
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Yhelay: 9:42am
She vomit the girl!?

Happy birthday to her still

3 Likes

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:44am
I cant say who the girl looks like sef,cos it seems mercy and her husband looks alike hence the girl looks like both of them.

4 Likes

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by drmikeadams(m): 9:44am
grin grin ;Dat the age of 4 her name be purity,,,at the age of 16,,naija boys go don turn her name to immorality

1 Like

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by lordharrick(m): 9:44am
Damn see resemblance shocked shocked
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Elle277(f): 9:44am
Happy birthday beautiful Angel!! May your years be glorious, long and fulfilled life..Amen!!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by femi4(m): 9:44am
Purity don turn fine girl
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by SWORD419: 9:45am
issokay
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Plasmbob1(f): 9:45am
It looks like Mercy Johnson regurgitated her from her throat.

Too much resemblance!!
HBD!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by wittyz20(m): 9:46am
carbon copy of her mother
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by nigconnect(m): 9:46am
Great resemblance !!!!!!
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:46am
cool
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by MycoleA(m): 9:46am
ok

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Henrolla(m): 9:47am
Perfect Replica of her mum.

but money is good shaa. soft life with soft celebration.

Many more years to her though
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by xdlwilliamz(m): 9:47am
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by marshalcarter: 9:49am
nna dis one na photocopy ooo....wullnp babe

2 Likes

Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Princess4ng(f): 9:51am
Chei... Blood... This girl look like her father wella
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by meggi4(m): 9:51am
and so?
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52am
Plasmbob1:
It looks like Mercy Johnson regurgitated her from her throat.

Too much resemblance!!
HBD!

wittyz20:
carbon copy of her mother

Henrolla:
Perfect Replica of her mum.

but money is good shaa. soft life with soft celebration.

Many more years to her though

Una sure say eye no dey pain una

The little girl looks like her father undecided
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by daude198: 9:53am
HBD kiddo... She so much look like her mum @2nd pic
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by kstix(m): 9:55am
Weird name. "purity". Maybe mercy found redemption in d name after all the "atrocities" she commited as an up and coming actress
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 9:57am
Awww.. She's so beautiful. I wanna have an angel just like this
Re: Prince Odi Okojie Celebrates Purity's 4th Birthday (Photos) by WomanOfRace(f): 10:04am
zarakay:
Another Mercy Johnson Striking resemblance!
correct copy

