Ugo Obioha and Chinyelu shared their lovely yoga pre-wedding photos session...



Abi when your bride-to-be is a yoga enthusiast, you've no choice than to join the wagon...





Ugo Obioha and Chinyelu shared their lovely yoga pre-wedding photos session...
Abi when your bride-to-be is a yoga enthusiast, you've no choice than to join the wagon...

Nigerian female?? Yoga??



Yeah.. Unicorns are real too 30 Likes

PS--Unicorns are very real...



2 Likes

Is that all? Who has that picture?



I wonder who started dis kolomenta Pre wedding madness shall be taken to another height come 2017.

I have 50 dicks.. 25 grow on my back.

Perfect

***Rolls Eyes**

Like that's not Possible.. pfft!

I've got 7 Vjayjayz too. One in my mouth..





Like that's not Possible.. pfft!



I've got 7 Vjayjayz too. One in my mouth..









10 Likes



All these Pre-wedding pix sha lol,



I bin think say na Clark Kent o, when i see superman

Naija Clark Kent, with him Wonder-woman



Nawa oo,All these Pre-wedding pix sha lol,I bin think say na Clark Kent o, when i see superman Naija Clark Kent, with him Wonder-woman Congrats tho.

Interesting..





Does that mean Blowjabs for you aren't exactly Blowjabs?? 6 Likes

k.....

Madness; jobless people!!!!





Mtcheeewww!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Awesome...Yoga Tinz,she Looks Like My Maid,no Offence O

the one in ur mouth will be far more effective









When u want to contribute to green house pollution 4 Likes

That lady go sabi doggy style wella .... that last picture though 1 Like



http://www.areliablesource.xyz/buhari-loans-el-rufai-ngn8bn-to-continue-sponsoring-terrorism-in-southern-kaduna/ How does this affect the fact that the people of southern kaduna are being killed and Buhari is happily paying for it?

Her pussy is so flat like my palm. She no get camel toe self

Good

Baby happy xmas

Babe dey do Yoga for 9ja?

Buhari never enter this one. 1 Like 1 Share

Die now...!

I just hope nobody falls off a cliff trying to go over the edge shooting this pre wedding pics....

I do yoga 3times a week. I'm a Nigerian woman.

have you all notice that nairaland females rush any pre wedding thread more than any other thread?



if u ve notice click like........girls if u agree click share







#galsbesmellingmarriage 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok now

I sincerely dont see d usefulness of these pre-wedding ish.it makes no sense to me. #NoOffence