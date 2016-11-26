Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him (15367 Views)

The lady was reportedly star struck when Wizkid sat beside her, as she suddenly kept a straight face on her phone. After few minutes she gathered the courage to take some shots of wizkid with her phone.



After few minutes, Wizkid whispered to one of the crewmen he arrived with and they had an exchange of seat as he made his guy sit close to the lady.



The life of a celebrity....no privacy. 1 Like

Igberaga! The one you do for headies no reach! You go just run down 30 Likes 1 Share

On a second note, the lady should have ask I think he could even taken a pic with her. 29 Likes

very funny 1 Like

now he go say him no see the lady. he can lie for africa.





6 Likes 1 Share

And who said the lady wanted to take pics with him 3 Likes 1 Share

arrogance 4 Likes

What is this wizzy boy feeling like 5 Likes

What's with wiz and the pride these days 5 Likes

angelTI:

What is this wizzy boy feeling like



Like a celeb that he rightly is. Like a celeb that he rightly is. 5 Likes

she could claim anything with that photo if he had allowed her to snap him sitting next to her.





she could claim she went on a date with wizzy or even claim she once dated wizzy lol 65 Likes 2 Shares

Make i book space. Call me when this post makes FP 1 Like 1 Share

This guy again 2 Likes 1 Share

una no sabi whether na mess/fart pursue wizkid commot 14 Likes 3 Shares

delectablegyal:

now he go say him no see the lady. he can lie for africa.







do you feed on likes 9 Likes 1 Share

delectablegyal:

now he go say him no see the lady. he can lie for africa.







like my dp for no reason. u deserve this 26 Likes

She thinks she is smart - trying to sneakily take a pic. She should have just asked him. Women and hypergamy sef is too much. 4 Likes

angelTI:

What is this wizzy boy feeling like





See this one o. Try being a celebrity for just one day: you should see how cao, joycesims, and Ireneony faint when I greet them with a mere waving gesture, right before I pay them 50 cents each for a job well done and ask them to come again tomorrow. You're a real learner my friend.









CaroLyner , is that you on your DP or a christmas tree? See this one o. Try being a celebrity for just one day: you should see how cao, joycesims, and Ireneony faint when I greet them with a mere waving gesture, right before I pay them 50 cents each for a job well done and ask them to come again tomorrow. You're a real learner my friend.CaroLyner , is that you on your DP or a christmas tree? 1 Like

see where famzing can lead you 2 Likes

dis dude needs to go and learn from 2face.arrogance aint good 1 Like

Ok

ugly thing,



what is so special in your face. 4 Likes

angelTI:

What is this wizzy boy feeling like



Baba Nla Baba Nla 1 Like

Y'all should cut wizzy some slack jor. The dude probably just wanted to quietly enjoy the show and what's with the girl forming sharp bae? Why didn't she just humbly ask? I see mostly ladies r d one condemning wizzy's actions. Maybe it's because you'd do d same if you were in "sharp bae's" place. 7 Likes

There's time for everything under the sun.

Jarizod:

u deserve this





will you contest for mr nairaland again? you are handsome.

delectablegyal:







am contesting instead...will u vote for me?....ur dp is making me go crazy 1 Like

angelTI:

What is this wizzy boy feeling like





Blame women for trying to kill the guy with free kitten so they can later say dey get belle.



Na so e dey start Blame women for trying to kill the guy with free kitten so they can later say dey get belle.Na so e dey start 2 Likes