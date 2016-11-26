₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:49pm On Dec 30
According to an eye witness, this happened last night, during the Sound City MVP Awards at the Eko Hotel and suites in Lagos. Wizkid had arrived at the venue and was directed to sit close to a young lady who was probably a fan.
The lady was reportedly star struck when Wizkid sat beside her, as she suddenly kept a straight face on her phone. After few minutes she gathered the courage to take some shots of wizkid with her phone.
After few minutes, Wizkid whispered to one of the crewmen he arrived with and they had an exchange of seat as he made his guy sit close to the lady.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by CertifiedNaija(m): 1:50pm On Dec 30
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by rokiatu(f): 1:51pm On Dec 30
The life of a celebrity....no privacy.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by eboiga: 1:51pm On Dec 30
Igberaga! The one you do for headies no reach! You go just run down
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by rokiatu(f): 1:52pm On Dec 30
On a second note, the lady should have ask I think he could even taken a pic with her.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Tolumiii: 1:53pm On Dec 30
very funny
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by delectablegyal(f): 2:12pm On Dec 30
now he go say him no see the lady. he can lie for africa.
like my dp for no reason.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Adaowerri111: 2:36pm On Dec 30
And who said the lady wanted to take pics with him
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by speedyconnect3: 2:39pm On Dec 30
arrogance
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by angelTI(f): 2:42pm On Dec 30
What is this wizzy boy feeling like
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by SuperSuave(m): 3:10pm On Dec 30
What's with wiz and the pride these days
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by frugal(m): 3:12pm On Dec 30
angelTI:Like a celeb that he rightly is.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by LifeofAirforce1: 3:20pm On Dec 30
she could claim anything with that photo if he had allowed her to snap him sitting next to her.
she could claim she went on a date with wizzy or even claim she once dated wizzy lol
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Omagzee(m): 3:27pm On Dec 30
Make i book space. Call me when this post makes FP
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by prettythicksme(f): 3:33pm On Dec 30
This guy again
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Jarizod: 3:45pm On Dec 30
una no sabi whether na mess/fart pursue wizkid commot
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by TheBatman(m): 3:47pm On Dec 30
delectablegyal:do you feed on likes
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Jarizod: 3:49pm On Dec 30
delectablegyal:u deserve this
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by AkinPhysicist: 4:12pm On Dec 30
She thinks she is smart - trying to sneakily take a pic. She should have just asked him. Women and hypergamy sef is too much.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Haute: 4:15pm On Dec 30
angelTI:
See this one o. Try being a celebrity for just one day: you should see how cao, joycesims, and Ireneony faint when I greet them with a mere waving gesture, right before I pay them 50 cents each for a job well done and ask them to come again tomorrow. You're a real learner my friend.
CaroLyner , is that you on your DP or a christmas tree?
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by CaroLyner(f): 4:20pm On Dec 30
see where famzing can lead you
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by kollintin(m): 4:26pm On Dec 30
dis dude needs to go and learn from 2face.arrogance aint good
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Fidelismaria(m): 4:56pm On Dec 30
Ok
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by ajasbaba(m): 4:57pm On Dec 30
ugly thing,
what is so special in your face.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by jelil01(m): 5:05pm On Dec 30
angelTI:Baba Nla
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Cutestud(m): 5:07pm On Dec 30
Y'all should cut wizzy some slack jor. The dude probably just wanted to quietly enjoy the show and what's with the girl forming sharp bae? Why didn't she just humbly ask? I see mostly ladies r d one condemning wizzy's actions. Maybe it's because you'd do d same if you were in "sharp bae's" place.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by lifestyle1(m): 5:08pm On Dec 30
There's time for everything under the sun.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by delectablegyal(f): 5:20pm On Dec 30
Jarizod:
will you contest for mr nairaland again? you are handsome.
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by Emeritusseun(m): 5:28pm On Dec 30
delectablegyal:am contesting instead...will u vote for me?....ur dp is making me go crazy
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by quickly: 5:39pm On Dec 30
angelTI:
Blame women for trying to kill the guy with free kitten so they can later say dey get belle.
Na so e dey start
|Re: Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him by delectablegyal(f): 6:08pm On Dec 30
Emeritusseun:
really! oya pm.
