---- Former Speaker Reelected



The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima has resigned from office.

The Speaker who announced his resignation today shortly after the swearing in of newly elected members of the assembly gave no concrete reason for his strange decision.



Versatile Reporters however gathered that the State Governor, Barr.Nyesom Wike must have forced the speaker into resigning from his exalted position.

The Speaker was favoured to replace his predecessor following the decisions of the courts that sacked nearly all the lawmakers from the state during the 2015 general elections due to widespread electoral malpractice, violence and bloodbath.



Similarly, the former Speaker, Rt.Hon.Ikuinyi Ibani-Awaji has been reelected to take over his previous position having won his rerun election and is among those sworn in today. Ibani hails from Andoni, same LGA with top PDP Chieftains like former State Deputy Governor, Engr.Tele Ikuru and Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus.

All News is wike this wike that



Governor Nyesom can you please work for those that voted you instead of this power tussle of a thing



What you do now will make your people vote you come 2019

That's no resignation. He was merely holding fort for someone and has to step down for the same person.



We should try and report sometimes objectively. 36 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

All News is wike this wike that



Governor Nyesom can you please work for those that voted you instead of this power tussle of a thing



wike is currently the best performing governor in Nigeria.. Facts

FreeGlobe:



wike is currently the best performing governor in Nigeria.. Facts

So wike is better than Ganduje & Ambode?



So wike is better than Ganduje & Ambode?
You must be joking

sarrki:





So wike is better than Ganduje & Ambode?



hahahahaha Ganduje that is only preoccupied with shites killing or ambode that is preoccupied with attending every party and nightclub in lagos, go to rivers and see projects wike have executed in less than 3 years

FreeGlobe:



hahahahaha Ganduje that is only preoccupied with shites killing or ambode that is preoccupied with attending every party and nightclub in lagos, go to rivers and see projects wike have executed in less than 3 years

Am not saying woke is not working



For you to say he's the best is what I don't agree with



List wikes achievements for three years



Am not saying woke is not working
For you to say he's the best is what I don't agree with
List wikes achievements for three years
N I will give you ambode for less than two years

And Ikuyi Ibani has been sworn in as the new speaker.

Long live the good people of Andoni

Long live Rivers state 3 Likes

All this resignations

WAITING FOR WIKE TO RESIGN AND APOLOGIZE TO AMAECHI AND IMPRISON ONE PATIENCE LAZARUS JONATHAN WHO DIE AND RESORRECTED IN KWORUPTION.

Power is not everything

This Wike matter is serious giving me heart attack in my stomach

sarrki:

All News is wike this wike that



Governor Nyesom can you please work for those that voted you instead of this power tussle of a thing



e consign u?

After passing such a budget? Hell is real

sarrki:





So wike is better than Ganduje & Ambode?



You must be joking

You didn't even call Gov Willie Obiano.

rivers again

Fear of Gov. Wike is the begining of wisdom RIvers politicians

Wike must go now



FG should not allow him and fayose attend FEC meetings again. They are enemies of the state

Hypocritical politicians are just everywhere in this country, with their Selfish attitude. They're just wining their dumb followers like a grinding engine. Well, let God be the judge.

State law makers are ALL zombies!

When the largesse from passing the budget is already safe in the pocket? Common guys, what bigger cake is left for the year?



The keep putting my post to spam folder here. .but other people are sharing links too.



Whats the fault with mine?

FreeGlobe:



You are surely on cheap drugs or weed

