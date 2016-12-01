₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Upritman(m): 3:28pm
---- Former Speaker Reelected
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima has resigned from office.
Source: www.versatilereporters.com/2016/12/govwike-forces-rivers-speaker-to-resign.html?m=1
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by sarrki(m): 3:30pm
Hmmm
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by sarrki(m): 3:32pm
All News is wike this wike that
Governor Nyesom can you please work for those that voted you instead of this power tussle of a thing
What you do now will make your people vote you come 2019
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by psucc(m): 3:32pm
That's no resignation. He was merely holding fort for someone and has to step down for the same person.
We should try and report sometimes objectively.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by dunkem21(m): 3:33pm
Nice one
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by FreeGlobe(f): 3:36pm
sarrki:wike is currently the best performing governor in Nigeria.. Facts
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by sarrki(m): 3:39pm
FreeGlobe:
So wike is better than Ganduje & Ambode?
You must be joking
32 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by FreeGlobe(f): 3:42pm
sarrki:hahahahaha Ganduje that is only preoccupied with shites killing or ambode that is preoccupied with attending every party and nightclub in lagos, go to rivers and see projects wike have executed in less than 3 years
31 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by sarrki(m): 3:49pm
FreeGlobe:
Am not saying woke is not working
For you to say he's the best is what I don't agree with
List wikes achievements for three years
N I will give you ambode for less than two years
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Oma307: 3:56pm
OK
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by lielbree: 4:43pm
And Ikuyi Ibani has been sworn in as the new speaker.
Long live the good people of Andoni
Long live Rivers state
3 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Janetessy(f): 4:43pm
Hmmm
All this resignations
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by unclezuma: 4:44pm
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by ojinuocheibi(m): 4:44pm
WAITING FOR WIKE TO RESIGN AND APOLOGIZE TO AMAECHI AND IMPRISON ONE PATIENCE LAZARUS JONATHAN WHO DIE AND RESORRECTED IN KWORUPTION.
5 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Agulimah: 4:44pm
Power is not everything
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by folay66(m): 4:45pm
Wtf
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by abuayman(m): 4:46pm
This Wike matter is serious giving me heart attack in my stomach
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by lielbree: 4:46pm
sarrki:e consign u?
5 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by bekong(m): 4:47pm
After passing such a budget? Hell is real
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by AlorDave: 4:47pm
sarrki:
You didn't even call Gov Willie Obiano.
9 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by JoBabs(m): 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by daude198: 4:47pm
rivers again
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by nickxtra(m): 4:48pm
Fear of Gov. Wike is the begining of wisdom RIvers politicians
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Opakan2: 4:48pm
Wike must go now
FG should not allow him and fayose attend FEC meetings again. They are enemies of the state
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Olasco93: 4:48pm
Hypocritical politicians are just everywhere in this country, with their Selfish attitude. They're just wining their dumb followers like a grinding engine. Well, let God be the judge.
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by mccoy47(m): 4:49pm
State law makers are ALL zombies!
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by DirtyGold: 4:50pm
When the largesse from passing the budget is already safe in the pocket? Common guys, what bigger cake is left for the year?
What's tha business?
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by chris9596: 4:50pm
The keep putting my post to spam folder here. .but other people are sharing links too.
Whats the fault with mine?
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by OlaMiki: 4:51pm
You are surely on cheap drugs or weed
FreeGlobe:
2 Likes
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by Bashirfuntua(m): 4:51pm
season of resignation
next is
BU......
HA..........
REE.
|Re: Rivers Speaker, Adams Dabutorudima, Resigns by wellmax(m): 4:52pm
Season of resignation.
3 Likes
Subsidy On Petrol Rises To N9.09 Per Litre / University Prof Is A Sea Dog Capone / How Many Political Parties In Nigeria. Names Please.
