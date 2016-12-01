₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:20pm
President Muhammadu Buhari and senate President Bukola Saraki, are currently meeting at the Aso Rock
Presidential Villa in Abuja. Saraki arrived the Presidential Villa at 12.00 noon and headed straight for the president's office for the meeting.
More details later
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/president-buhari-saraki-in-closed-door.html
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by LordIsaac(m): 4:54pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by greenermodels: 5:16pm
sarrki tell buhari that we're not going to support that 10trillion naira loan that he wants to take because he can't give account of the 2.2 trillion naira loan he took last year.he can have a closed door meeting with the world bank president for all we care.
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by three: 5:19pm
Maybe they want to 'secretly' discuss the #2017BudgetofGrassCutters
or maybe Lai Mohammed's #GrassrootEnlightenment
You can FOOL all the people sometime and in Nigeria you can FOOL ALL the people ALL the time
Propaganda is successful when a populace is uneducated and unenlightened and the so called elite have cut their deals.
notice that the budget for education over successive governments has been relatively miniscule, this is no coincidence
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by Donald7610: 5:19pm
All against Tinubu
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by Captain6(m): 5:19pm
Who closed the door?
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by daniska3yaro(m): 5:19pm
Hmmm
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by ITbomb(m): 5:19pm
Only one question Buhari will ask Saraki
How are we going to frustrate Nigerians today
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by Pvin: 5:19pm
meet well
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by angeltolly(f): 5:20pm
You will soon tell Nigerians what you and Saraki are always doing with the door closed o
But wait..
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by zinosleek(m): 5:20pm
Saraki just have to be contended with by the presidency. Their battle against him is becoming unpopular and costing them
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by kenzysmith: 5:20pm
My prick dey scratch me abeg
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by bayonino: 5:20pm
We are screwed in this country, dullard Buhari!!!
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by danemenike: 5:21pm
Ggg
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by frenchwine: 5:22pm
As is politically necessary, Executive - Legislative lobbying at the highest level is expedient for policies and instruments of governance to sail smoothly in the incoming fiscal and legislative year.
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by kurajordan(m): 5:23pm
Good for them
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by kurajordan(m): 5:23pm
frenchwine:Badt Guy
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by godoluwa(m): 5:23pm
OLE + OLE = OLE
BUHARI IS A CRIMINAL
APC NA SCAM!
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by dragonking3: 5:23pm
The dullard wan beg.
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by megrimor(m): 5:24pm
I pray saraki should just beat him to death in that closed door meeting
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by obataokenwa(m): 5:24pm
is all about that $30billion loan. Let Buhari know that 2017 people will wait for him like hawks ready to pounce on every of his anti people policies. Everybody eye Don clear. No more lies come 2017
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by favourmic: 5:25pm
Let just pray for this man, something good can come out from him 2017...
God bless Nigeria
God bless our president
God bless PMB
God bless my fellow nairalanders 2017 is my year of blessing.....
What about you?
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by pring: 5:25pm
Saraki is now the beautiful bride of Buhari and APC.
His now a saint.
All charges against him has been dropped.
2019 is the agenda.
APC is a big scam.
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by emmasege: 5:26pm
B
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by frenchwine: 5:26pm
kurajordan:Oga mi, wetin I do I be good guy oo
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by frenchwine: 5:28pm
megrimor:Bros easy ooo. You know wetin you dey talk sef? Saraki na butter pikin who has spent the better part of his life abroad and had his way by parental influence and machivielian scheming. While Buhari na old solja ab. oki who has his was by rugged and crude tactics. Abi you forget say Bubu na one time coup plotter? Baba forget that tin, Buhari would give Saraki TKO in round 3
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by klax(m): 5:29pm
Did I not said it that Saraki us going nowhere. Where are those apc fools crying for Saraki head
Is it not same Saraki that his wife has representing buhari wife almost in all occasions in recent weeks
Is it not same Saraki that has be going into close door meeting with buhari for the past months, this is the third close door meeting between the 2 if you are aware be aware now.
Saraki ride on I told those village bond poverty striken heads that you are the boss nothing will do you because devil will not fight devil. They are devil and you are already a devil so no trouble. More meeting pls. Rubbish party. Nonsense party member. Useless witchcraft broom.
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by tit(f): 5:29pm
Seriki is screwing buhari
Gay loverz
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by DIKEnaWAR: 5:30pm
Tinubu is reading this new's too. Wondering....
|Re: President Buhari, Saraki In Closed-door Meeting At The Villa by obataokenwa(m): 5:30pm
This loan has always been in the agenda for long before Sakaris case started as way to cage him in doing their bidding. The mathematics just started. Saraki is already in seek two option.
