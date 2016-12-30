₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by iliyande(m): 5:13pm
A 72-year-old man arrested in Iwo, Osun state for removing a human skull from a cemetery says he made a mistake.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/72-year-old-man-caught-with-human-skull-in-osun-says-na-mistake/178407.html#UpIKm27aCBTiKXOL.99
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by LecciGucci: 5:19pm
what is wrong with this western Nigerian people
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Danjuma827(m): 5:27pm
This is what happens when the elites are getting richer and richer and the masses are getting poorer. Just because of money.
May God never let poverty locate us.
# the LACK of money is the root of Evil
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Slipknot(m): 5:27pm
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by bory09(m): 5:28pm
baba don't give me that flimsy excuse.. that's how you will mistakenly sell it and mistakenly collect the money
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by favourmic: 5:28pm
Human head for just 10k
Wailers over to you
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Hopefulman: 5:28pm
Oloshi, his face and the skull sef no difference
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by kodded(m): 5:28pm
na them, ritual killing na their birthright
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Brilliantlights(m): 5:28pm
West again
meanwhile
How would you like to find out about E-Cooperative Matrix System? Unlike MMM, you get over 400% of your investment of just 1000.
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Phonefanatic: 5:28pm
Reporting from faraway Kingdom
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by empress101(f): 5:28pm
na dem.. not surprised
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by ENGINEous(m): 5:28pm
Of all lies,
NA MISTAKE was his best
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by omofunaab(m): 5:28pm
What a disgrace
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Koko88(m): 5:28pm
NCAN Enugu state chapter...
una doooo
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by DIKEnaWAR: 5:28pm
Ndi a sef. ..
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by NaeChris(m): 5:29pm
Lol.
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by grandstar(m): 5:29pm
At his age? What is he looking for money now. St that age, death is already Knockin.
The love of money truly is a root of many injurious things and by reaching out for this love, some have stabbed themselves all over with many pains. (1 Timothy 6:9,10)
Sad to spend your last days in prison
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Eastactivist: 5:29pm
Afonja
Look at their shameful elders.
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Ceenelly(m): 5:29pm
the high rate of ritualist in the western part of nigeria is becoming worrisome, the govt of the states/ law enforcement agent in those locality should do more
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by zicky(m): 5:29pm
He pick the skull by mistake
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by danemenike: 5:29pm
Ghh
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Funnicator: 5:29pm
Afonja and rituals everytime. Omoluabi tufia. Spits #
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by khalifahsparkles(f): 5:30pm
Mtcsheeeewwwwww
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by josephwilliamsd(m): 5:30pm
Na THE SAME PEOPLE.
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by chukslawrence(m): 5:30pm
IPOD or AFONJA?
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by asaju10(m): 5:30pm
Hmmmm! Nkan MBE......mistake go land u for kirikiri
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by obembet(m): 5:30pm
Its true. Na mistake...mistake has no Master... This man must be one of my brother in South East..
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by kaluchuks(m): 5:30pm
Hello sir,is from that area again
Yes
The brown roof republic,
They have done it again sir,
The afonjas always killing those alive and not allowing the dead to rest
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by femolala001(m): 5:30pm
Lmaoooo..... people above me are not good!!! Hw did dey manage to comment before me...
Please click like as my new year gift... thanks!!!!
|Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Adaowerri111: 5:30pm
AFONJA
