72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by iliyande(m): 5:13pm
A 72-year-old man arrested in Iwo, Osun state for removing a human skull from a cemetery says he made a mistake.

Idris Ajao claimed to be a bricklayer, but said a herbalist Tajudeen Jawesola had assigned him to exhume skulls from graves in the cemetery in return for N10,000.

Police, acting on a tipoff, deployed around the cemetery and arrested him with a skull.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye said police detectives got the hint about the atrocities of Ajao and trailed him until he was caught with the skull.

Ajao told Daily Trust, “Mistake has no master.”

“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him. Everybody knows Jawesola to be herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake”.

Police are still on the trail for Jawesola.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/72-year-old-man-caught-with-human-skull-in-osun-says-na-mistake/178407.html#UpIKm27aCBTiKXOL.99

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by LecciGucci: 5:19pm
undecided what is wrong with this western Nigerian people

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Danjuma827(m): 5:27pm
This is what happens when the elites are getting richer and richer and the masses are getting poorer. Just because of money.

May God never let poverty locate us.
# the LACK of money is the root of Evil

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Slipknot(m): 5:27pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by bory09(m): 5:28pm
baba don't give me that flimsy excuse.. that's how you will mistakenly sell it and mistakenly collect the money

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by favourmic: 5:28pm
Human head for just 10k

Wailers over to you
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Hopefulman: 5:28pm
Oloshi, his face and the skull sef no difference

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by kodded(m): 5:28pm
na them, ritual killing na their birthright
angry angry angry





Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Brilliantlights(m): 5:28pm


West again

meanwhile

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Phonefanatic: 5:28pm
Reporting from faraway Kingdom

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by empress101(f): 5:28pm
sad na dem.. not surprised

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by ENGINEous(m): 5:28pm
Of all lies,
NA MISTAKE was his best
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by omofunaab(m): 5:28pm
What a disgrace
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Koko88(m): 5:28pm
NCAN Enugu state chapter...
una doooo

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by DIKEnaWAR: 5:28pm
Ndi a sef. ..

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by NaeChris(m): 5:29pm
Lol.
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by grandstar(m): 5:29pm
At his age? What is he looking for money now. St that age, death is already Knockin.

The love of money truly is a root of many injurious things and by reaching out for this love, some have stabbed themselves all over with many pains. (1 Timothy 6:9,10)

Sad to spend your last days in prison

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Eastactivist: 5:29pm
Afonja
Look at their shameful elders.

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Ceenelly(m): 5:29pm
the high rate of ritualist in the western part of nigeria is becoming worrisome, the govt of the states/ law enforcement agent in those locality should do more

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by zicky(m): 5:29pm
He pick the skull by mistake

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by danemenike: 5:29pm
Ghh
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Funnicator: 5:29pm
Afonja and rituals everytime. Omoluabi tufia. Spits #

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by khalifahsparkles(f): 5:30pm
Mtcsheeeewwwwww

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by josephwilliamsd(m): 5:30pm
Na THE SAME PEOPLE. grin

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by chukslawrence(m): 5:30pm
IPOD or AFONJA?
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by asaju10(m): 5:30pm
Hmmmm! Nkan MBE......mistake go land u for kirikiri
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by obembet(m): 5:30pm
Its true. Na mistake...mistake has no Master... This man must be one of my brother in South East..
Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by kaluchuks(m): 5:30pm
Hello sir,is from that area again
Yes
The brown roof republic,
They have done it again sir,
The afonjas always killing those alive and not allowing the dead to rest

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by femolala001(m): 5:30pm
Lmaoooo..... people above me are not good!!! Hw did dey manage to comment before me...

Please click like as my new year gift... thanks!!!!

Re: 72-year-old Man Caught With Human Skull In Osun Says “na Mistake" by Adaowerri111: 5:30pm
AFONJA

