A 72-year-old man arrested in Iwo, Osun state for removing a human skull from a cemetery says he made a mistake.



Idris Ajao claimed to be a bricklayer, but said a herbalist Tajudeen Jawesola had assigned him to exhume skulls from graves in the cemetery in return for N10,000.



Police, acting on a tipoff, deployed around the cemetery and arrested him with a skull.



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye said police detectives got the hint about the atrocities of Ajao and trailed him until he was caught with the skull.



Ajao told Daily Trust, “Mistake has no master.”



“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him. Everybody knows Jawesola to be herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake”.



Police are still on the trail for Jawesola.



what is wrong with this western Nigerian people what is wrong with this western Nigerian people 2 Likes

This is what happens when the elites are getting richer and richer and the masses are getting poorer. Just because of money.



May God never let poverty locate us.

# the LACK of money is the root of Evil 33 Likes

baba don't give me that flimsy excuse.. that's how you will mistakenly sell it and mistakenly collect the money 61 Likes

Human head for just 10k



Wailers over to you

Oloshi, his face and the skull sef no difference 1 Like

na them, ritual killing na their birthright













West again



meanwhile



West againmeanwhile 4 Likes

Reporting from faraway Kingdom 80 Likes 3 Shares

na dem.. not surprised na dem.. not surprised 2 Likes

Of all lies,

NA MISTAKE was his best

What a disgrace

NCAN Enugu state chapter...

una doooo 39 Likes 1 Share

Ndi a sef. .. 8 Likes

At his age? What is he looking for money now. St that age, death is already Knockin.



The love of money truly is a root of many injurious things and by reaching out for this love, some have stabbed themselves all over with many pains. (1 Timothy 6:9,10)



Sad to spend your last days in prison 1 Like

Afonja

Look at their shameful elders. 54 Likes 1 Share

the high rate of ritualist in the western part of nigeria is becoming worrisome, the govt of the states/ law enforcement agent in those locality should do more 5 Likes 1 Share

He pick the skull by mistake 1 Like 1 Share

Afonja and rituals everytime. Omoluabi tufia. Spits # 20 Likes 1 Share

Na THE SAME PEOPLE. 9 Likes 1 Share

IPOD or AFONJA?

Hmmmm! Nkan MBE......mistake go land u for kirikiri

Its true. Na mistake...mistake has no Master... This man must be one of my brother in South East..

Hello sir,is from that area again

The brown roof republic,

They have done it again sir,

The afonjas always killing those alive and not allowing the dead to rest 36 Likes 1 Share

Lmaoooo..... people above me are not good!!! Hw did dey manage to comment before me...



Please click like as my new year gift... thanks!!!!