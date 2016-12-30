₦airaland Forum

Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by jesusson22: 6:30pm
These are photos from media personality, Stephanie Coker and fiancee, Olumide Adenirokun traditional wedding today. #stephmitide1617

See more photos below...


http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/first-photos-from-stephanie-coker.html?m=1

Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by jesusson22: 6:31pm

Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by softMarket(m): 6:35pm
See fine woman!!!


That man will deal with her well well this night!! grin grin


she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me* grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by BRIGHTRIVERS: 6:36pm
just look at where the man is looking in the picmixed picture..I only pity the bed that eill be on the receiving end grin grin

Congrats to them couple.
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by angelTI(f): 6:38pm
Lovely pictures, beautiful bride, handsome groom, beautiful colour combination and neatly done make up kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

Happy married life Stephanie. I pray your marriage will last in perfect peace and love smiley
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by dreymillz: 6:45pm
Marry a yoruba woman so u go get fine pikin. Happy married life to them.
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by veekid(m): 6:56pm
all I see is money and money
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by kevinberry(m): 6:57pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3546925/invest-razzelttion-investment#52399882
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by rosieflower3: 6:58pm

Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by ANIEXTY(m): 6:58pm
They look good together, i wish them a happy married life, may GOD bless their union, may it never crash. amen
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by mikezuruki(m): 6:59pm
Of all the things you could...
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by WaterDrunkard: 6:59pm
The last picture eeh

1 Like

Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Monalisa185(f): 6:59pm
ohhh lawwwd!!! See foooood !!! shocked shocked shocked

Beautiful couple.. HML

Now I feel like getting married.. Where's my mr RIGHT left? tonguetongue
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by LecciGucci: 6:59pm
Mtcheeew. Yeye
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by sinaj(f): 7:00pm
S
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Cielo1234: 7:00pm
Too much makeup is all I see
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by gurunlocker: 7:00pm
Yoruba Party.... Always making sense
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by enitey(f): 7:00pm
Lau....both of them too fine
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 7:01pm
HML
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:01pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by mikezuruki(m): 7:01pm
Of all the things you could've typed...
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Duru009(m): 7:02pm
I thought thy said the man is married with kids...
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by wiloy2k8(m): 7:02pm
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by SuperSuave(m): 7:02pm
One of my crushes angry cry
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 7:02pm
when u marry because of money........after 2 weeks......we start hearing.....
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 7:02pm
[color=#006600][/color] sad HML
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Shortyy(f): 7:03pm
Is that TeeBillz the suicidal?
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by waltec(m): 7:03pm
T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no so well Ooo
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Mrmakedata: 7:03pm
Okies
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by adudu208(m): 7:03pm
Is that not Tee blizz? That dude shouldn't be seen anywhere near a wedding. Those who find it easy to crash their union shouldn't be invited to such events henceforth.
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by waltec(m): 7:03pm
T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no do well Ooo
Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by elhafeez(m): 7:03pm
chai!!! This fine girl is off the market. congratulations to her. Is that not T bleez looking like someone who took fermented kunu.

(0) (1) (Reply)

