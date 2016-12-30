Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos (1372 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

#stephmitide1617



See more photos below...





http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/first-photos-from-stephanie-coker.html?m=1 These are photos from media personality, Stephanie Coker and fiancee, Olumide Adenirokun traditional wedding today.See more photos below... 1 Share







That man will deal with her well well this night!!





she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me* See fine woman!!!That man will deal with her well well this night!!she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me* 2 Likes





Congrats to them couple. just look at where the man is looking in the picmixed picture..I only pity the bed that eill be on the receiving endCongrats to them couple.





Happy married life Stephanie. I pray your marriage will last in perfect peace and love Lovely pictures, beautiful bride, handsome groom, beautiful colour combination and neatly done make upHappy married life Stephanie. I pray your marriage will last in perfect peace and love

Marry a yoruba woman so u go get fine pikin. Happy married life to them.

all I see is money and money

They look good together, i wish them a happy married life, may GOD bless their union, may it never crash. amen

softMarket:

See fine woman!!!





That man will deal with her well well this night!!





she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me* Of all the things you could... Of all the things you could...

The last picture eeh 1 Like

ohhh lawwwd!!! See foooood !!!



Beautiful couple.. HML



Now I feel like getting married.. Where's my mr RIGHT left?

Mtcheeew. Yeye

S

Too much makeup is all I see

Yoruba Party.... Always making sense

Lau....both of them too fine

HML

Conjugal bliss to the couple.

softMarket:

See fine woman!!!





That man will deal with her well well this night!!





she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me* Of all the things you could've typed... Of all the things you could've typed...

I thought thy said the man is married with kids...





http://www.digestng.com/2016/12/30/destructive-offensive-sa-businessman-slammed-nigerian-men-always-take-women-advice/ "Destructive, offensive" SA businessman slammed over "Why Nigerian men always take your women" advice

One of my crushes

when u marry because of money........after 2 weeks......we start hearing.....

HML [color=#006600][/color]HML

Is that TeeBillz the suicidal?

T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no so well Ooo

Okies

Is that not Tee blizz? That dude shouldn't be seen anywhere near a wedding. Those who find it easy to crash their union shouldn't be invited to such events henceforth.

T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no do well Ooo