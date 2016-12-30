₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by jesusson22: 6:30pm
These are photos from media personality, Stephanie Coker and fiancee, Olumide Adenirokun traditional wedding today. #stephmitide1617
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by jesusson22: 6:31pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by softMarket(m): 6:35pm
See fine woman!!!
That man will deal with her well well this night!!
she wil tire wrapper and run out of the bedroom, shouting *this man will not kill me*
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by BRIGHTRIVERS: 6:36pm
just look at where the man is looking in the picmixed picture..I only pity the bed that eill be on the receiving end
Congrats to them couple.
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by angelTI(f): 6:38pm
Lovely pictures, beautiful bride, handsome groom, beautiful colour combination and neatly done make up
Happy married life Stephanie. I pray your marriage will last in perfect peace and love
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by dreymillz: 6:45pm
Marry a yoruba woman so u go get fine pikin. Happy married life to them.
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by veekid(m): 6:56pm
all I see is money and money
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by kevinberry(m): 6:57pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by rosieflower3: 6:58pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by ANIEXTY(m): 6:58pm
They look good together, i wish them a happy married life, may GOD bless their union, may it never crash. amen
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by mikezuruki(m): 6:59pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by WaterDrunkard: 6:59pm
The last picture eeh
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Monalisa185(f): 6:59pm
ohhh lawwwd!!! See foooood !!!
Beautiful couple.. HML
Now I feel like getting married.. Where's my mr
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by LecciGucci: 6:59pm
Mtcheeew. Yeye
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by sinaj(f): 7:00pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Cielo1234: 7:00pm
Too much makeup is all I see
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by gurunlocker: 7:00pm
Yoruba Party.... Always making sense
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by enitey(f): 7:00pm
Lau....both of them too fine
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:01pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by mikezuruki(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Duru009(m): 7:02pm
I thought thy said the man is married with kids...
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by wiloy2k8(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by SuperSuave(m): 7:02pm
One of my crushes
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 7:02pm
when u marry because of money........after 2 weeks......we start hearing.....
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Shortyy(f): 7:03pm
Is that TeeBillz the suicidal?
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by waltec(m): 7:03pm
T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no so well Ooo
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by Mrmakedata: 7:03pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by adudu208(m): 7:03pm
Is that not Tee blizz? That dude shouldn't be seen anywhere near a wedding. Those who find it easy to crash their union shouldn't be invited to such events henceforth.
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by waltec(m): 7:03pm
T-Blitz no dey chop ni... Tiwa no do well Ooo
|Re: Stephanie Coker And Olumide Adenirokun's Traditional Wedding Photos by elhafeez(m): 7:03pm
chai!!! This fine girl is off the market. congratulations to her. Is that not T bleez looking like someone who took fermented kunu.
