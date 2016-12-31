Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly (5073 Views)

Hello NLers...

I got a call from a friend who had an interview at Awe Poly, Oyo state and I was quite skeptical about the nature of the mail she said she received from them. Is this process right or could someone be trying to scam her and a host of others who sis the same interview? Check screenshot below:

Just ask to deduct the 5k from your first salary 33 Likes 1 Share

scam.

Perhaps someone somewhere that had access to you details during the interview carried out this act.

Don't pay to collect your offer letter, na scam.

Good luck in your job search and to all of us. 12 Likes 2 Shares

let me guess they email ....awepoly@gnail.com









as in you're sooo correct. My other concern is for other people who got this same mail. Any official mail ought to have been an official email account and should carry the school's logo or sth

This scam of a thing seem to run in the average Nigeria blood. That's why we Nigerians can quickly identify scammers when we see one. 6 Likes

SCAM.... RUN NOW WHILE YOU STILL CAN 2 Likes

Corrupt practises vs stealing

Guys wan recover their lost MMM investment before 2017 fa. Lol 5 Likes

u nailed it u ve got d perfect response

Did she really go for the interview ?

yes she did. That was what made her more concerned

Can't she simply call their HR?



Anyway tell them to deduct the 5k from her first salary or fvck off.

let em remuv dia 5k in ur salary

Under no condition should anyone have to pay to be employed into any organisation, no matter how little the money is. Like why the _fuck would I even pay you to employ me?





Anyway tell them to deduct the 5k from her first salary or fvck off.



Stop fucking using cuss words, it is bad manners. The year is just about to end and a new one is around the corner, change your ways. 2 Likes

scaaaaammmmmmm





What is the employers' email?

Scam

Huge stupid scam!

SCAM.

Conspicuous Scam... Many will fall victim though, after all mugu no dey finish

Pure scam! Please be wise.

Everybody sha dey scam anyhow... Na waa oo





Drabeey was Here

If the payment is going to be made to the management then I see no scam in it. It's the management and not some personal account. Ask your friend to be patient as advised and when the time comes should proceed to the management to authenticate the info and make payments. Dazol



LastMumu, you need deliverance

Does she need to be told that is a white scam from a hungry fellow out there.capital NO.