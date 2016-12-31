₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,550 members, 3,283,462 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 08:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly (5073 Views)
She Sent This Message To Her Recruiter Barely A Week After Interview / How My Friend Got A Job That Gave Him N5m In Just Four Months / Check Out The Mail I Received From Exxonmobil Corporation! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by blackestboy: 6:32pm On Dec 30
Hello NLers...
I got a call from a friend who had an interview at Awe Poly, Oyo state and I was quite skeptical about the nature of the mail she said she received from them. Is this process right or could someone be trying to scam her and a host of others who sis the same interview? Check screenshot below:
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by babseg(m): 6:39pm On Dec 30
Just ask to deduct the 5k from your first salary
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by tafrica(f): 6:46pm On Dec 30
scam.
Perhaps someone somewhere that had access to you details during the interview carried out this act.
Don't pay to collect your offer letter, na scam.
Good luck in your job search and to all of us.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by saxwizard(m): 6:48pm On Dec 30
let me guess they email ....awepoly@gnail.com
if I say something now my oga at the top will say another thing l
ll
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by blackestboy: 7:02pm On Dec 30
saxwizard:
as in you're sooo correct. My other concern is for other people who got this same mail. Any official mail ought to have been an official email account and should carry the school's logo or sth
1 Like
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Agimor(m): 7:29pm On Dec 30
This scam of a thing seem to run in the average Nigeria blood. That's why we Nigerians can quickly identify scammers when we see one.
6 Likes
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by TheOtherRoom: 8:58pm On Dec 30
SCAM.... RUN NOW WHILE YOU STILL CAN
2 Likes
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by seunlayi(m): 10:16pm On Dec 30
Corrupt practises vs stealing
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Olarajee(m): 10:18pm On Dec 30
Guys wan recover their lost MMM investment before 2017 fa. Lol
5 Likes
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by oluwayimika123: 10:34pm On Dec 30
babseg:u nailed it u ve got d perfect response
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by chacoonder(m): 4:14am
blackestboy:Did she really go for the interview ?
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by blackestboy: 4:57am
chacoonder:
yes she did. That was what made her more concerned
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Ishilove: 5:54am
Can't she simply call their HR?
Anyway tell them to deduct the 5k from her first salary or fvck off.
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by OlayinkaFawaz(m): 6:34am
let em remuv dia 5k in ur salary
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by LastMumu: 7:02am
Under no condition should anyone have to pay to be employed into any organisation, no matter how little the money is. Like why the _fuck would I even pay you to employ me?
Ishilove:
Stop fucking using cuss words, it is bad manners. The year is just about to end and a new one is around the corner, change your ways.
2 Likes
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by veekid(m): 8:34am
scaaaaammmmmmm
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by unclezuma: 8:34am
What is the employers' email?
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by holluwai(m): 8:34am
Scam
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by SurePresident: 8:36am
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by nairaman66(m): 8:36am
Huge stupid scam!
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Pavore9: 8:36am
SCAM.
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by mackmanuel: 8:37am
.
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Nma27(f): 8:37am
Conspicuous Scam... Many will fall victim though, after all mugu no dey finish
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Iceeydee: 8:38am
Pure scam! Please be wise.
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Drabeey(m): 8:39am
Everybody sha dey scam anyhow... Na waa oo
Anyways
Drabeey was Here
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Ochek: 8:40am
If the payment is going to be made to the management then I see no scam in it. It's the management and not some personal account. Ask your friend to be patient as advised and when the time comes should proceed to the management to authenticate the info and make payments. Dazol
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by Ishilove: 8:42am
Stop fucking using cuss words, it is bad manners. The year is just about to end and a new one is around the corner, change your ways.LastMumu, you need deliverance
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by purem(m): 8:43am
Abeg mooo ear word
Shey na 5k u no fit pay
4 wetin u 1 get
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by ahamonyeka(m): 8:43am
Does she need to be told that is a white scam from a hungry fellow out there.capital NO.
|Re: See The Mail That Was Sent To My Friend After Her Interview At Awe Poly by 4tune490(m): 8:44am
We are wished now.
Agimor:
Etb & Access Bank Careers / Osun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo Is Hiring / 9ja Hot Jobs
Viewing this topic: kaja(m), nippysky(m), Chibenze(m), 4tune490(m), ruke84(m), ecdcyber, maestro29(m), Hardheolar(m), warren435(m), chops33(m), kdfemi(m), NnamdiN, nonjebose(m), koms4mic(m), cydophobia(m), kwaso2(m), olajyde3, Becky007(f), otokx(m), Rednaxelot, Lilac91, EmmyChizkid(m), WUMIFAN(m), tgmservice, Femmyfamous4u(m), Joettti, lynx34, opal4real(m), balogundayo(m), Jerrydox, KingEbukasBlog(m), favouriteYSF(m), Omoobatogud(m), marexddon(m), genuineone, Harbim(m), Ibunkun1(m), waledeji(m), Touchey, Arrow24, Zidjay(f), obitee69(m), JimTiger4(m), bamosagie(m), gentyolu(m), Ayoolla, Emmyvans, akinmusi(m), djaybaba, Bennycollins, olasmith10(m), stevolinkon40, Akalia(m), pwettyesther(f), ramatintin(m), Sheikwonder(m), arinze4u(m), esoboy875(m), duchessxino(f), Joshey(m), ajani27(m), boa(m), ossybluez(m), Cindino20(m), k10, Amuga(f), loomer, kanicorp9(m), femiolorun(m), gistme1759, JamesReacher(m), praisecity(m), hmohammed(m), ope2711(m), dedons, joesmarty(m), bobothem(m), Akinyoade02, unclesopu(m), INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), DengXioping(m), Ten12, jayM, proudlyND(m), Lastdon02(m), nams77, shittusn, sanyaboy, gameboyo, henrydadon(m), dreamchazer, geek(m), maylisa(f), knuckbuck(m), bizking24(m), mymadam, mastercee(m), sulaimon111(m), balo2rule, 4lorunsho(m), fphilip(m), Kexcellency, sammycarz(m), eddie7(m), jnr123(m), momove4real25(f), hackdee, dljbd1(m), yomilala(m), Wasky101, sdqtima(m), Lexzycane(m), wemmieslim(f), Ebuka2016(m), bolarinwa205(m), gynax(m), Stalwert and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15