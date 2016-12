Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Osita Iheme, Victor Osuagwu & Klint Da Drunk At Rivers PDP End Of Year Party (14995 Views)

See photos below



Nigerian comedian Klint Da Drunk and Nollywood actors Osita Iheme and Victor Osuagwu yesterday attended Rivers state PDP Christmas/end of year party at Polo Club. Klint Da Drunk made the event cheerful with his performance.

Who be these bear bear men dem. Dem be like civilized dibia 33 Likes

Another avenue that was used to embezzle money 3 Likes







Amechi will deal with them So paw paw and osuagwu are PDP men?Amechi will deal with them

beard gang last pix 12 Likes

Ok, end of year party? Did they bring barney and uncle clown?

Seems like it is only Rivers state that has some money for PDP....

Rivers people, I hope you are vigilant?



What's tha business? 8 Likes

Ibo connection 1 Like

Burn survivor no 1. Grateful to see the end of this year. Glorious God, beautiful king... 1 Like

Why is Paw-Paw not growing? 1 Like

Love those beards 3 Likes







all i see is an overfed beard gang













who is Papawall i see is an overfed beard gang 2 Likes

DSS fuelling their truck 1 Like

RadicallyBlunt:

Who be these bear bear men dem. Dem be like civilized dibia 3 Likes

Rivers dudes and beards. 2 Likes

Best to be apolitical as an entertainer in a fickle society like Nigeria. Just do your thing and bounce 1 Like

introduction into political money looting 1 Like

Even Jesus Christ wore beard!!!

#beardgang 1 Like

.

Love osita's life....after work na to ball hard remain 2 Likes

guywitzerogal:

Ibo connection [color=#006600][/color] what is ibo,please? [color=#006600][/color]what is ibo,please?

Pdp is dead and gone 1 Like

Captain6:

Why is Paw-Paw not growing?

The question is ' why is pawpaw richer than u?' The question is ' why is pawpaw richer than u?' 5 Likes

what id your



PDP for 2017?





Personal Development Plan? 1 Like



We Steal The Thread Anytime Any Day...

Guys with BeardsWe Steal The Thread Anytime Any Day... 1 Like

KingAfo:

Love those beards

14 years. 14 years. 1 Like

deeway200:



The question is ' why is pawpaw richer than u?' What? Do you know who i was? who i am? And who i will be? What? Do you know who i was? who i am? And who i will be? 1 Like

All these men with bushy beard. Don't they know the way to barber's shop or is it part of their christmas gift? 1 Like

sparog:

Even Jesus Christ wore beard!!! #beardgang sorry HV u seen him b4? sorry HV u seen him b4? 1 Like