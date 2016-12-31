₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Ajibel(m): 6:58pm On Dec 30
The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) on Friday distributed offer letters to some of the beneficiaries of the pilot scheme of the N25 billion Employment Trust Fund (ETF), with a pledge to create at least 300, 000 direct and 600, 000 indirect jobs by 2019 through the initiative.
Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Executive Secretary of LSETF, Mr. Akin Oyebode said the award of the offer letters was in fulfillment of one of the cardinal promises of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to set up a fund to drive the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in recognition of their critical role as the engine of growth and leading creator of jobs in any economy.
Oyebode, who said the award of the offer letters was also an eloquent testimony of the readiness of the State Government to support the thriving youths and residents of the State, said a total of 1,000 MSMEs have been earmarked to benefit from the pilot scheme, out of which 281 micro enterprises have so far been approved.
He said out of those approved, 150 beneficiaries have collected their offer letters, while the process for approval for others in the pilot scheme is ongoing.
To ensure transparency and unbiased process, Oyebode said the LSETF engaged partners to help with the selection, verification and disbursement of the loans to beneficiaries.
“These partners include Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) who verified all the applications and audit the processes. Others include organizations such as the Fate Foundation, LEAP Africa, Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) and Cooperative Societies, who provided applicants for the pilot scheme through their membership,” Oyebode said.
He added that application process is still ongoing and that once completed, a full list of beneficiaries would be made available to the public.
While disclosing details of the loan, Oyebode said the beneficiaries of the micro enterprise pilot scheme were given loan approval ranging from N300, 000 to N500, 000, with an annual five percent interest rate, which is the lowest anywhere in the country.
He said the LSETF was in the process of rolling out the N5million SME loan programme which will provide fund for the sector for up to two years, adding that the N6.25billion to be disbursed annually through the ETF has already been approved.
Besides, Oyebode expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support so far, and expressed readiness for greater cooperation in the coming months and years.
Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Chike Charles Obi expressed appreciation to the State Government, especially Governor Ambode for fulfilling his promise, saying that most of them did not initially believe that the offer was real, but just applied.
He said the development was a confirmation that Governor Ambode has brought real change to governance, and thanked the LSETF for being transparent and unbiased especially in choosing the beneficiaries.
Another beneficiary, Mrs. Modupe Shukurat Alausa urged her co-beneficiaries to encourage government by using the fund for the purpose meant. She also thanked Governor Ambode for running an all inclusive government.
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Kollyman: 8:23pm On Dec 30
This is a great development.
Promised made during campaign, promise on the way to fulfilment.
Ask your governor, when would he fulfill his campaign promises?
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by tollyboy5(m): 10:16pm On Dec 30
Later buhari would say his administration created 900 000 jobs for youth
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Ajibel(m): 1:16am
tollyboy5:
Lol. You've got a beef with Pa Buhari?
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Caseless: 1:31am
Cool!
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by veekid(m): 8:24am
Even a dunce will perform in this lagos
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by olasmith10(m): 8:25am
This Ambode guy is drunk with work, development and productivity..
From kolework!!! to omawork!!! to otiwork!!
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by LordGuru1: 8:25am
Eko o ni baje o!
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by mackmanuel: 8:25am
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by alsudaes1(m): 8:26am
Keep it going AMBO
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Oyetboy(m): 8:26am
Good one
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by koikoi2(m): 8:28am
How many of the beneficiaries are from poor families or are not APC card carrying members? All this are politically motivated. As long as you are a member of the opposition party or you don't belong to any party, you will never see the application form or even aware that such a scheme is going on in the state. You will only hear of it when the beneficiaries receive their offer letter on the newspaper or television.
Nigeria we hail thee.
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by kayceshow(m): 8:28am
correct. move
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by free2ryhme: 8:30am
Employment loan, the people in that picture are in their 40s and 50s. No single youth there
Good one lagos govt
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Edubestconsult: 8:30am
Governor Ambode, please don't stop.
I smell the title "President" in the future.
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by MReloaded: 8:32am
Edo state has all it takes to be the next biggest and most economically viable state in Nigeria.
The land and natural resources is there (including crude oil, iron ore and lime stone)
The state is the most peaceful and ethnoreligiously tolerant in Nigeria.
Security is top notch here thanks to the effort of the last administration. Since 2013, there has been no bank robbery in the state.
Investors need to grab this opportunity.
Produce in a peaceful area and supply to other areas
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by Pavore9: 8:32am
Lagos is always ahead!
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by jeftalene(m): 8:34am
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by engrkaz(m): 8:40am
mackmanuel:Ur brain too went the other way....on a thread like ds?
|Re: N25bn ETF: Lagos State Government Distributes Offer Letters To 150 Beneficiaries by four4: 8:48am
koikoi2:u don try to apply den no give u, seating down in one corner of ur house complaining abt very single tin govt de do, come out to register or apply una no go gree but if den started calling those dat apply or register una go tag it na there broda or na there political party or na there ethnic broda or na the same religion. Y una no apply first den come out to complain if den no choice u
