Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos (7786 Views)

Two Nigerian Students Arrested In India For Selling Drugs / Why Pilgrims Caught With Drugs In S/arabia Were Not Detected In Nigeria – NDLEA / The Nigerian Who Died In Police Custody In South Africa (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Outrage has been sparked following the alleged killing of a Nigerian man by security men in South Africa. Mr. Tochukwu Nnadi popularly known as King -was allegedly squeezed on the throat to dead by SA Interpol early hours of yesterday for selling drugs after being handcuffed...According to reports. the brother who was called to the scene trying to find out why his brother was brutally killed in such a manner was also shot and taken to custody without explanation.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/nigerian-man-allegedly-killed-for.html 3 Shares

ok

This is bad, those big head SA police gotta be retrained. 4 Likes

Black Southafricans are savages, third world animals. 4 Likes

him no even enter New year.. sad 1 Like

tragic

Buhari has deprived us of our respect!! South Africa ?

see south Africa of yesterday ooo.. 5 Likes

I swear ds is not working. AgainI swear ds is not working.

SPEECHLESS

Too bad.. Rip to him tho

Igbo kwenu!!!



If there was a drug dealing course in the university, trust the biafrans to top the class. First class all the way. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Where is MASSOB and IPOB when there brothers need them?



Abi no Biafran Establishment there to ask for justice or threaten the south African gov. With there superior might. 27 Likes 2 Shares

He was killed while handcuffed. 4 Likes

Name checking.





Igbo and drugs. 19 Likes

I know him too well a good friend and brother before leaving for South Africa what a pity Tochukwu aka 2barca smooth sail to Valhalla 4 Likes

I know him too well a good friend and brother before leaving for South Africa what a pity Tochukwu aka 2barca smooth sail to Valhalla 2 Likes

I know him too well a good friend and brother before leaving for South Africa what a pity Tochukwu aka 2barca smooth sail to Valhalla











SOUTH AFRICANS ARE ANIMALS











5 Likes

huuumm......





Inasmuch as I don't support the killing, a drug trafficker is indirectly a murderer.



If the addicts crave for it, don't supply it to them. 2 Likes

Na dem dem! 5 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Lol

This is extra judicial killing if Nairalanders ask me This is extra judicial killing if Nairalanders ask me

ipod 2 Likes







Good riddance to bad rubbish! Mtchewww... after doin drugs next is to come back home n intimidate honest hard working naija guys!Good riddance to bad rubbish! 8 Likes 1 Share

Na dem.. very stubborn and greedy



imagine the lives they ruin with the drugs just cos of money. Terrible lots 6 Likes