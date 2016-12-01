₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:37pm
Outrage has been sparked following the alleged killing of a Nigerian man by security men in South Africa. Mr. Tochukwu Nnadi popularly known as King -was allegedly squeezed on the throat to dead by SA Interpol early hours of yesterday for selling drugs after being handcuffed...According to reports. the brother who was called to the scene trying to find out why his brother was brutally killed in such a manner was also shot and taken to custody without explanation.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/nigerian-man-allegedly-killed-for.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:38pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by NwaNimo1(m): 8:38pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by JohnnyNY(m): 8:39pm
This is bad, those big head SA police gotta be retrained.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Deathslater: 8:40pm
Black Southafricans are savages, third world animals.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:41pm
him no even enter New year.. sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 8:44pm
tragic
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Cletus77(m): 8:48pm
Buhari has deprived us of our respect!! South Africa ?
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by krattoss(m): 8:48pm
see south Africa of yesterday ooo..
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:51pm
Again I swear ds is not working.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 8:51pm
SPEECHLESS
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by RONAN(m): 8:52pm
Too bad.. Rip to him tho
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 9:00pm
Igbo kwenu!!!
If there was a drug dealing course in the university, trust the biafrans to top the class. First class all the way.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by hakanai(m): 9:01pm
Where is MASSOB and IPOB when there brothers need them?
Abi no Biafran Establishment there to ask for justice or threaten the south African gov. With there superior might.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Horus(m): 9:13pm
He was killed while handcuffed.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Kagarko(m): 9:22pm
Name checking.
Igbo and drugs.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by badmus036(m): 9:32pm
I know him too well a good friend and brother before leaving for South Africa what a pity Tochukwu aka 2barca smooth sail to Valhalla
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by badmus036(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by badmus036(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by EdoNation(f): 10:04pm
SOUTH AFRICANS ARE ANIMALS
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by shizzy7(f): 10:05pm
huuumm......
Inasmuch as I don't support the killing, a drug trafficker is indirectly a murderer.
If the addicts crave for it, don't supply it to them.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by mirahyunus9: 10:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Oyetboy(m): 10:05pm
Na dem dem!
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 10:05pm
Okay
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by folay66(m): 10:05pm
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by bettercreature(m): 10:06pm
This is extra judicial killing if Nairalanders ask me
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by adenine02: 10:06pm
ipod
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Trapnews: 10:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by mccoy47(m): 10:06pm
Mtchewww... after doin drugs next is to come back home n intimidate honest hard working naija guys!
Good riddance to bad rubbish!
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Opakan2: 10:06pm
Na dem.. very stubborn and greedy
imagine the lives they ruin with the drugs just cos of money. Terrible lots
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos by Thisis2raw(m): 10:06pm
South Africaians never liked Nigerians.
This is what we fail to understand
