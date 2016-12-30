₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,618 members, 3,386,595 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 01:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl (3660 Views)
Lagos Big Boy Shares Naughty Bedroom Photos With His Girls / Photos Of Lagos Big Boy Showing Off Bedroom Full Of Unclad Girls & Cash / Lagos Big Girl, Roman And Her Boobs Step Out For An Event (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 9:16pm On Dec 30, 2016
Lagos big girls- the hottest and creme de la creme of babes in this metropolis of ours.
source: http://pulse.ng/gist/pulse-list-how-to-be-a-real-lagos-big-girl-id5974317.html
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by RONAN(m): 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
What about the girls that use their hands to eat rice in public?
Or
The ones that rent clothes to wear for outings? Like the ones that steal even pynt and bra??
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Nobody: 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by dollyjoy(f): 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
Most seemingly "big girls' live very depressed lives. They just manage to keep up their fake lifestyles to avoid mockery from folks like "ME"
I'd rather cut my cloth according to my size!!
20 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Floxyluv(f): 9:20pm On Dec 30, 2016
Ok, i have heard, next!!!!
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by OBTSubtle: 9:20pm On Dec 30, 2016
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Bluezy13(m): 9:21pm On Dec 30, 2016
ashewoboy:
4 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by makydee(f): 9:22pm On Dec 30, 2016
Oh well....
2 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by chumaZ: 9:23pm On Dec 30, 2016
another stupid thread
3 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by sweettease(f): 9:24pm On Dec 30, 2016
Most of them actually have a big girl spin lifespan of 2-5 years max after which they look worn out and tokunbo-ish... Why would I want that?
6 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 9:27pm On Dec 30, 2016
y'all don't give a fvck buh you were quick to comment. lalasticlala, can you see the height of hypocrisy of nairalanders?
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by cliquevibes(m): 10:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
I dint knw Ho's had a manual...WOW
2 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 12:10pm On Jan 04
lalasticlala, oya now.
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Prognose: 12:18pm On Jan 04
I thought being a lagos big girl had ro do witb breast.
Where is the breast
Cossy and romangodess have big breast and they are big lagos girls.
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 7:41pm On Feb 25
lalasticlala, mynd44, dominique.
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Emekaflatt: 7:52pm On Feb 25
mumu pikin
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Kinmarch: 12:13am
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by EKITI001: 12:13am
LOL
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by mykelmeezy(m): 12:14am
30th December 2016
shioor
NEVER give up on your dreams
even if it takes 58 days to reach fp
4 Likes
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Haute: 12:14am
sweettease:
You're talking to educated people here. Why do they look worn out? And how did you arrive at a timespan of 2-5 years?
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by auntysimbiat(f): 12:14am
HAHAHA
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:15am
I see them and I laff jare. Even a girl living in a one room owns an iphone
1 Like
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by DozieInc(m): 12:15am
Substandard "big girls".
REAL RECOGNIZE REAL.
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by dancok(m): 12:15am
dollyjoy:dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me?
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by mazizitonene(m): 12:15am
haba! mod!! dec 2016.....haba old things have passed away now. such irrelevant thread this midnight
see mod....midnight FP are for emergency topics only
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by adaksbullet(m): 12:15am
Mumu talks
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by lawal28c: 12:16am
LAGOS...d state which every fucking Aboki,stupid afonja nd hopeless ipob wants to visit
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by George22016(m): 12:21am
dancok:
how far its d dude who bought infinix from u d other day.u got a phone up?
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Damilare5882(m): 12:22am
Modified : HOW TO BE A REAL LAGOS RUNZ GIRL.
chai ...this one weak me ool
1 Like
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Rexnegro(m): 12:22am
nonsense, just be Your real self all time then You re a big girl or guy #simple
1 Like
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by 1freshdude: 12:24am
Them no get work?
|Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by TheSlyone2(m): 12:25am
Finally, something productive from Ashawoboy/Ashawogirl
1 Like 1 Share
Interesting Memes In My Phone Gallery.. Happy Viewing! / Help, My Boyfriend Is Dating Someone Else / Guys, Can You Marry A Taller Woman?
Viewing this topic: oluwaseun8(m), Daddyzee, semac00(m), Mote2(m), rustu, AjiereTuwo, muyiwa22(m), bajugbajug(m), Ibime(m), ddestiny20(m), Dbrainiac1(m), MissEfe(f), AdisaOwala, bada007(m), danchuzzy(m), Jodha(f), Diiverexii(f), untillionltd and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3