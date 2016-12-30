₦airaland Forum

How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 9:16pm On Dec 30, 2016
Lagos big girls- the hottest and creme de la creme of babes in this metropolis of ours.



These are the babes that 'tension' guys and chicks on social media with their high rolling, rock and rolling ways. Yeah, the Rihanna-worshipping , Twitter goddesses that fill our timelines with their weekend adventures and tales of their savagery.
If you are outside the exclusive club and want to be a part of the happening babes in 'Gidi, you can check out how to be like them in the list below;


1) Brazilian Hair
Hey sis, forget about that team natural. Go and break the bank, open your kolo, borrow, steal, loan, beg. Do what you must to get the best and most expensive Brazilian hair. All Lagos big babes are team Brazilian hair. Jump on the train. It is a way to identify the big girls from the shawarma babes.



2) Iphone 7
If your phone is panlasa or team Android, please drop it. The big girls in Lagos use iPhones, the latest one. The newest iPhone is the iPhone 7. If you can't afford it get you a maga that will buy it for you. Lagos big girls don't deal with guys using iPhone 5 and iPhone 6.



3) Uber
Baby girl, stop entering danfo and yellow cabs. To be a big girl you have to use Uber to get to your destination even if it's the aboki shop down the street. Your car can't come now until you hustle properly but till then hail an Uber.



4) SnapChat filters
To be a Lagos big babe, your social media game has to be on point. Don't post random selfies or pictures. Every photo of you has to be calculated and well planned. Big babes don't post random photos, they embellish their pictures with Snapchat filters to give it that extra spark. Use SnapChat filter always. No one wants to see your real face.



5) Be at all social events
Have you noticed you see the same babes at OLIC, Rhythm Unplugged, Social Liga etc. This is because Lagos big babes make it their duty to be at all the happening events where they can be seen and noticed. What is the use of being a fine babe and staying indoors all the time? To be a big babe you have to waka around so that they can see you.



source: http://pulse.ng/gist/pulse-list-how-to-be-a-real-lagos-big-girl-id5974317.html

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by RONAN(m): 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
What about the girls that use their hands to eat rice in public?

Or

The ones that rent clothes to wear for outings? Like the ones that steal even pynt and bra??

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Nobody: 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by dollyjoy(f): 9:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
Most seemingly "big girls' live very depressed lives. They just manage to keep up their fake lifestyles to avoid mockery from folks like "ME"


I'd rather cut my cloth according to my size!!

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Floxyluv(f): 9:20pm On Dec 30, 2016
Ok, i have heard, next!!!!
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by OBTSubtle: 9:20pm On Dec 30, 2016
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Bluezy13(m): 9:21pm On Dec 30, 2016
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by makydee(f): 9:22pm On Dec 30, 2016
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by chumaZ: 9:23pm On Dec 30, 2016
another stupid thread
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by sweettease(f): 9:24pm On Dec 30, 2016
Most of them actually have a big girl spin lifespan of 2-5 years max after which they look worn out and tokunbo-ish... Why would I want that? undecided

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 9:27pm On Dec 30, 2016
y'all don't give a fvck buh you were quick to comment. lalasticlala, can you see the height of hypocrisy of nairalanders?
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by cliquevibes(m): 10:19pm On Dec 30, 2016
I dint knw Ho's had a manual...WOW

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 12:10pm On Jan 04
lalasticlala, oya now.
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Prognose: 12:18pm On Jan 04
I thought being a lagos big girl had ro do witb breast.
Where is the breast
Cossy and romangodess have big breast and they are big lagos girls.
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by ashewoboy(m): 7:41pm On Feb 25
lalasticlala, mynd44, dominique.
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Emekaflatt: 7:52pm On Feb 25
mumu pikin
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Kinmarch: 12:13am
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by EKITI001: 12:13am
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by mykelmeezy(m): 12:14am
30th December 2016


NEVER give up on your dreams
even if it takes 58 days to reach fp

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Haute: 12:14am
sweettease:
Most of them actually have a big girl spin lifespan of 2-5 years max after which they look worn out and tokunbo-ish... Why would I want that? undecided

You're talking to educated people here. Why do they look worn out? And how did you arrive at a timespan of 2-5 years?
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by auntysimbiat(f): 12:14am
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:15am
I see them and I laff jare. Even a girl living in a one room owns an iphone shocked

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by DozieInc(m): 12:15am
Substandard "big girls".

REAL RECOGNIZE REAL.
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by dancok(m): 12:15am
dollyjoy:
Most seemingly "big girls' live very depressed lives. They just manage to keep up their fake lifestyles to avoid mockery from folks like "ME"


I'd rather cut my cloth according to my size!!
dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me?
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by mazizitonene(m): 12:15am
haba! mod!! dec 2016.....haba old things have passed away now. such irrelevant thread this midnight angry angry
see mod....midnight FP are for emergency topics only angry
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by adaksbullet(m): 12:15am
Mumu talks undecided
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by lawal28c: 12:16am
LAGOS...d state which every fucking Aboki,stupid afonja nd hopeless ipob wants to visit
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by George22016(m): 12:21am
dancok:
dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me?

how far its d dude who bought infinix from u d other day.u got a phone up?
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Damilare5882(m): 12:22am
Modified : HOW TO BE A REAL LAGOS RUNZ GIRL.

chai ...this one weak me ool

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by Rexnegro(m): 12:22am
nonsense, just be Your real self all time then You re a big girl or guy #simple

Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by 1freshdude: 12:24am
Them no get work?
Re: How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl by TheSlyone2(m): 12:25am
Finally, something productive from Ashawoboy/Ashawogirl

