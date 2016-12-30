Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To Be A Real Lagos Big Girl (3660 Views)

Lagos Big Boy Shares Naughty Bedroom Photos With His Girls / Photos Of Lagos Big Boy Showing Off Bedroom Full Of Unclad Girls & Cash / Lagos Big Girl, Roman And Her Boobs Step Out For An Event (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos big girls- the hottest and creme de la creme of babes in this metropolis of ours.







These are the babes that 'tension' guys and chicks on social media with their high rolling, rock and rolling ways. Yeah, the Rihanna-worshipping , Twitter goddesses that fill our timelines with their weekend adventures and tales of their savagery.

If you are outside the exclusive club and want to be a part of the happening babes in 'Gidi, you can check out how to be like them in the list below;





1) Brazilian Hair

Hey sis, forget about that team natural. Go and break the bank, open your kolo, borrow, steal, loan, beg. Do what you must to get the best and most expensive Brazilian hair. All Lagos big babes are team Brazilian hair. Jump on the train. It is a way to identify the big girls from the shawarma babes.







2) Iphone 7

If your phone is panlasa or team Android, please drop it. The big girls in Lagos use iPhones, the latest one. The newest iPhone is the iPhone 7. If you can't afford it get you a maga that will buy it for you. Lagos big girls don't deal with guys using iPhone 5 and iPhone 6.







3) Uber

Baby girl, stop entering danfo and yellow cabs. To be a big girl you have to use Uber to get to your destination even if it's the aboki shop down the street. Your car can't come now until you hustle properly but till then hail an Uber.







4) SnapChat filters

To be a Lagos big babe, your social media game has to be on point. Don't post random selfies or pictures. Every photo of you has to be calculated and well planned. Big babes don't post random photos, they embellish their pictures with Snapchat filters to give it that extra spark. Use SnapChat filter always. No one wants to see your real face.







5) Be at all social events

Have you noticed you see the same babes at OLIC, Rhythm Unplugged, Social Liga etc. This is because Lagos big babes make it their duty to be at all the happening events where they can be seen and noticed. What is the use of being a fine babe and staying indoors all the time? To be a big babe you have to waka around so that they can see you.





source: source: http://pulse.ng/gist/pulse-list-how-to-be-a-real-lagos-big-girl-id5974317.html

What about the girls that use their hands to eat rice in public?



Or



The ones that rent clothes to wear for outings? Like the ones that steal even pynt and bra?? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Most seemingly "big girls' live very depressed lives. They just manage to keep up their fake lifestyles to avoid mockery from folks like "ME"





I'd rather cut my cloth according to my size!! 20 Likes

Ok, i have heard, next!!!!

ashewoboy:

Lagos big girls- the hottest and creme de la creme of babes in this metropolis of ours.







These are the babes that 'tension' guys and chicks on social media with their high rolling, rock and rolling ways. Yeah, the Rihanna-worshipping , Twitter goddesses that fill our timelines with their weekend adventures and tales of their savagery.

If you are outside the exclusive club and want to be a part of the happening babes in 'Gidi, you can check out how to be like them in the list below;





1) Brazilian Hair

Hey sis, forget about that team natural. Go and break the bank, open your kolo, borrow, steal, loan, beg. Do what you must to get the best and most expensive Brazilian hair. All Lagos big babes are team Brazilian hair. Jump on the train. It is a way to identify the big girls from the shawarma babes.







2) Iphone 7

If your phone is panlasa or team Android, please drop it. The big girls in Lagos use iPhones, the latest one. The newest iPhone is the iPhone 7. If you can't afford it get you a maga that will buy it for you. Lagos big girls don't deal with guys using iPhone 5 and iPhone 6.







3) Uber

Baby girl, stop entering danfo and yellow cabs. To be a big girl you have to use Uber to get to your destination even if it's the aboki shop down the street. Your car can't come now until you hustle properly but till then hail an Uber.







4) SnapChat filters

To be a Lagos big babe, your social media game has to be on point. Don't post random selfies or pictures. Every photo of you has to be calculated and well planned. Big babes don't post random photos, they embellish their pictures with Snapchat filters to give it that extra spark. Use SnapChat filter always. No one wants to see your real face.







5) Be at all social events

Have you noticed you see the same babes at OLIC, Rhythm Unplugged, Social Liga etc. This is because Lagos big babes make it their duty to be at all the happening events where they can be seen and noticed. What is the use of being a fine babe and staying indoors all the time? To be a big babe you have to waka around so that they can see you.







source: http://pulse.ng/gist/pulse-list-how-to-be-a-real-lagos-big-girl-id5974317.html 4 Likes

Oh well.... 2 Likes

another stupid thread

3 Likes

Most of them actually have a big girl spin lifespan of 2-5 years max after which they look worn out and tokunbo-ish... Why would I want that? 6 Likes

y'all don't give a fvck buh you were quick to comment. lalasticlala, can you see the height of hypocrisy of nairalanders?

I dint knw Ho's had a manual...WOW 2 Likes

lalasticlala, oya now.



Where is the breast

Cossy and romangodess have big breast and they are big lagos girls. I thought being a lagos big girl had ro do witb breast.Where is the breastCossy and romangodess have big breast and they are big lagos girls.

lalasticlala, mynd44, dominique.

mumu pikin

LOL

30th December 2016





shioor



NEVER give up on your dreams

even if it takes 58 days to reach fp 4 Likes

sweettease:

Most of them actually have a big girl spin lifespan of 2-5 years max after which they look worn out and tokunbo-ish... Why would I want that?

You're talking to educated people here. Why do they look worn out? And how did you arrive at a timespan of 2-5 years? You're talking to educated people here. Why do they look worn out? And how did you arrive at a timespan of 2-5 years?

HAHAHA

I see them and I laff jare. Even a girl living in a one room owns an iphone 1 Like

Substandard "big girls".



REAL RECOGNIZE REAL.

dollyjoy:

Most seemingly "big girls' live very depressed lives. They just manage to keep up their fake lifestyles to avoid mockery from folks like "ME"





I'd rather cut my cloth according to my size!! dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me? dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me?



see mod....midnight FP are for emergency topics only haba! mod!! dec 2016.....haba old things have passed away now. such irrelevant thread this midnightsee mod....midnight FP are for emergency topics only

Mumu talks

LAGOS...d state which every fucking Aboki,stupid afonja nd hopeless ipob wants to visit

dancok:

dolly dolly, anything like ponmo for me?

how far its d dude who bought infinix from u d other day.u got a phone up? how far its d dude who bought infinix from u d other day.u got a phone up?

Modified : HOW TO BE A REAL LAGOS RUNZ GIRL.



chai ...this one weak me ool 1 Like

nonsense, just be Your real self all time then You re a big girl or guy #simple 1 Like

Them no get work?