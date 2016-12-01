



Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of South-West council Obas said this during the unveiling ceremony of Obalufon Ogbogbodirin Statue and grand-finale celebration of Obalufon Festival, 2016, on Thursday at the Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife.

He stated that Obalufon Ogbogbodirin as a hero gave birth to another hero Obalufon Alayemore who had founded several of today's Yoruba towns including Ido-Osun.



"Yes they are both heroes worthy of this celebration. My progenitor, Ooni Obalufon Alayemore succeeded his father Ooni Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, he founded my kingdom Ido-Osun having been driven out by Oranmiyan who had just returned from his sojourns where had earlier gone to establish many Kingdoms, he forcefully succeed him as Ooni. Apart from Ido-Osun, my father Alayemore also founded other towns like Ifon Osun, Ilara, Erin Efon-Alaaye and other towns in Ekiti before he came back here(Ile-Ife) to succeed Oranmiyan making him the only Ooni who was crowned twice". Oba Alayemore said.



He commended Ooni Ogunwusi for preaching peaceful co-existence among the Yoruba traditional rulers, acknowledging him to have visited Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi twice within a year of his reign not minding his status as the father of all Oduduwa children all over the world.



Oba Aderemi stated further that within a year, Ooni Ogunwusi has transformed Ile-Ife beyond any imagination, adding that the Ooni's giant strides in infrastructural development, agricultural revolution, cultural tourism, empowerment for the youths, aged and the widows among others are enough indications of Oduduwa reincarnation and will remain appreciated by the entire Yoruba race.



"This is unprecedented, Am not surprised that Ooni is reforming these dieties' statues because the previous Oonis from Oduduwa were also known for unprecedented giant strides, let me remind you all here that his great grandfather the Ojaja 1st was responsible for the first documentation of the history of kingship system in Yoruba around 1883.



"I must also commend the humility of his leadership. Despite the fact he is the spiritual leader of Yoruba race, he has been travelling to meet other Yoruba monarchs in their various palaces without claiming any supremacy" he ascertained.



The traditional ruler lauded Ooni Ogunwusi for his development and unity of Yorubaland and human race, to the extent of taking his peace and unity campaign to foreign countries such as UK, Ghana, Australia, USA, Germany, Canada and the Caribbeans for impactful partnership.



He assured that Ooni Ogunwusi is Oduduwa and has come to complete the unfinished work of his ancestors as current the father of all Yoruba traditional rulers maintaining that the new Ooni was selected by trinity so as to civilise his community and to bring into remembrance the past glory of Yoruba land.



According to him, no fewer than 401 dieties existed globally, but Ife took 201 in which Ooni is the only existing living diety among them all for which he deserves to be duly honoured and respected





