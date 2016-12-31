₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by ajbf: 3:39am
A magistrate’s court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and bring him to court on January 6, 2017.
The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, gave the fresh order on Friday when the case involving the monarch came up for hearing again.
He said he was surprised that the police commissioner had not arrested Oluwo since he first issued the bench warrant of arrest against the first class monarch. Aluko expressed dismay that the police commissioner had not effected the bench warrant of arrest he had issued against the monarch, which he said he had signed and handed over to an officer of the state police command.
He said, “I am baffled that the commissioner of police has not done his duty. I am also surprised by his claim that he was unaware of the bench warrant. That must be a joke of the century. I, therefore, order him to immediately arrest the respondent.
“I am not joking with my order. He (Akanbi) should be arrested and brought to this court on Friday, January 6, 2017. The sanctity of the judiciary must be protected.”
Aluko stated that the case instituted by the Oluwo Oke of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, against Akanbi before his court was not a chieftaincy case but a criminal one.
He said, “I will like to say that the matter before me was filed based on sections 35, 37 and 38 of the criminal procedures of Osun State.
“In a criminal case such as this, a defendant must appear in court. This court is not trying a chieftaincy matter. It is the law that once an order is made, to prevent anarchy, such an order must be obeyed.
“It is to be noted that an order was first made by my brother, Magistrate Omisade of Iwo jurisdiction before the case was transferred here by fiat and I had asked him (Akanbi) three times to appear before this court.”
It will be recalled that the magistrate had on December 2 threatened to issue a bench warrant against the Oluwo if he failed to appear before him on December 20, but the monarch failed to appear before the court.
The magistrate then issued a bench warrant against the monarch on December 20 but the monarch allegedly said he would not appear before the magistrate.
Aluko had also issued a fresh bench warrant against the monarch on Wednesday for contempt of court but the monarch still did not appear on Friday.
The Oluwo had earlier told our correspondent in an interview that he would not appear before the magistrate, but subsequent efforts to get his reaction to the fresh order of arrest were not successful as calls put across to his telephone did not connect.
The police commissioner, when contacted on the telephone by our correspondent after the fresh court order, said he was not aware of it.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by ajbf: 3:41am
Oluwo may be remanded in "Ilesha prison" when he is finally arrested.
This Oba will definitely sleep in prison with his so called crown.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by saxwizard(m): 5:00am
one word even the rich also cry
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by chriskosherbal(m): 5:05am
I don't understand why court orders are not taking seriously in this part of the world.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by shinarambo1: 5:27am
ajbf:Most likely. The Oba thinks we are in the 18th century.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by yomi007k(m): 5:59am
Although I am an Akanbi, I am beginning to feel embarrassed.
U berra appear in court Asap.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by veekid(m): 7:28am
Yahoo yahoo king
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by unclezuma: 7:28am
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by LastSurvivor11: 7:29am
Yahoo yahoo oba..
Can't stop laughing..
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by MVLOX(m): 7:30am
G-worldwide
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Deapexboy(m): 7:30am
This is Nigeria my Country a wonderful one for that matter
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by obembet(m): 7:31am
Aregbesola VS Oluwo of Iwo
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by olaolulazio(m): 7:31am
Oluwo of yahoooooooooooo
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by 5starmilitant: 7:31am
Your highness, your fowl don lay cooked egg wey get bone inside.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by agbangam: 7:32am
Na dat Yahoo Yahoo Oba bah
Dem no born even Supreme Court well to summon HRH Oba of Benin, d Supreme court wan die We go just go RingRoad do our thing n u guys know d rest Story
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by otijah(m): 7:32am
MVLOX:why typing this this morning, just don't comment if u hv hat nothing upstairs
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by bobchigar(m): 7:33am
........this is serious ooo
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by ademoladeji(m): 7:33am
Oluwo of Yahooland....
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by snadguy007(m): 7:34am
Why the Oracle sef go choose a yahoo guy as a king?
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by jose45eve(m): 7:34am
yes
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Jwonder(m): 7:35am
hahaha!! They should just take him to Ilesha prison
ONE NIGERIA
GOD BLESS BIAFRA
GOD BLESS OLUWO OF IILESHA PRISON!
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by mostyg(m): 7:35am
Ok
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by akoredebadru(m): 7:35am
Dnt dare it, or else u will use ur head to walk back...bt oluwo also suppose to do with sense NW, since it z law..m
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Agulimah: 7:36am
I think I like this movie
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by MVLOX(m): 7:36am
otijah:
Wat is dis one saying.....
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Carrottop(m): 7:37am
j
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by pricipal2003(m): 7:37am
These two slowpoke judges sld be thrown out of the judiciary system right away. In my few years on this planet earth, I ve never seen where a criminal case is initiated from the courts. I thought the procedure is for the police to investigate the matter and then charge the culprit to a court of competen jurisdiction.
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Bamsdia: 7:37am
Yahoo Yahoo Oba
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by mrphysics(m): 7:37am
End of the year drama
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by mekuse76: 7:38am
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Stareff: 7:38am
saxwizard:
|Re: Court Orders Osun CP To Arrest Oluwo by Atiku2019: 7:38am
