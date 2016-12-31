Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki (2478 Views)

Senate President Bukola Saraki says after the recapture of the Sambisa Forest, other issues before the country are corruption, economic recession, unemployment and the Niger Delta crisis. The Senate president was yesterday addressing State House correspondents shortly after observing the juma’at prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House mosque.



Saraki described the capture of Sambisa Forest as great progress, saying: “If you look at where we were a-year-and-half ago; the challenges we had in that area, for us to recapture the place is a great feat. It shows what we can do as a country when we’ve the commitment, purpose and the leadership required to do that. As we’ve done that in the northeast.”



The Senate President said he believed the other issues before us are the fight against corruption, the economy, providing jobs, peace in the Niger Delta.



Saraki said the attention of the National Assembly would be on the economy in 2017 because “that is really a major issue for us as a country. We want to see some of the economic bills put forward passed to see that there is greater improvement in the process of the budget process in 2017 and to see that the government implements the budget early.”



He said: “Also, one of our pet projects is made-in-Nigeria products. We want to see that government continues to support Nigerians in this area so that we can begin to see the cushioning of the difficult times Nigerians are going through. So, next year is very important to us.”



The Senate president also assured that the legislature would continue to support the executive to ensure that the right things are done.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/corruption-recession-remain-our-challenges--saraki/178445.html



I will occupy this place till it gets to its destination

One step at a time..



Baba will surely take us there..



Sai Baba till 2023.



hike in dollar rate, unemployment, confused gov't etc. Not only recession and corruption mr Saraki 1 Like 1 Share

Yesteryears Boko haram was taking over some of our territories but today we've taken all their territories including their camp zero. This shall be someone's testimony in the coming new year!



He that can summon one has the capacity to summon all, so i believe in the efficacy of the Buhari led government to deliver the goods with time. 4 Likes

Bubu is baba for every body,how many likes for that badt guy 3 Likes 1 Share

Thank You My Brother Saraki 2 Likes

I just don't like this snake of man. I wish the FG success in its endeavour to make nigeria great again 2 Likes

Well, na siddon dey look we dey. God keep us all to see what good this administration will add to our lives come 2017 1 Like 1 Share

One step at a time..

Baba will surely take us there..

Sai Baba till 2023.

Nope, 2019 is okay for me. Nope, 2019 is okay for me. 1 Like

Of course, our biggest problem has been solved and expect other passive ones like recession to be solved to by God's grace. 3 Likes

Am glad you know.

Abeg leave corruption and Fight dollar, i use God beg you Just fight dollar.

Buhari is working

Buhari is working ehn ehn

Bihari should just resign in 2017. That's all

Is it bukola saraki that is talking about fighting corruption? 1 Like

Okay.

Exactly my Senate President

I think that if the Senate President takes a good look at the "MAN IN THE MIRROR", he'll see a clear picture on where the fight against corruption should begin, and hence the slogan "CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME"! 2 Likes

...And the chamber he presides over is the seat of that corruption... 1 Like

Corruption? Lenu e Saraki 1 Like

Lol, Saraki the corrupt man 2 Likes

Abeg leave corruption and Fight dollar, i use God beg you Just fight dollar. Let us patronize made in Nigeria goods. This will reduce the demands for dollars to import all kinds of foreign goods including plastic rice by our Biafra people. Let us patronize made in Nigeria goods. This will reduce the demands for dollars to import all kinds of foreign goods including plastic rice by our Biafra people. 3 Likes

Corruption Wan Tackle Corruption? Corrupt Man Himself

Saraki teaching buhari politics every now nd den

Abeg leave corruption and Fight dollar, i use God beg you Just fight dollar. what is corruption? what is dollar.? so u feel they don't go hand in hand.... if we are to produce in Nigeria and d necessary infrastucture are in place y will d naira depreciate.... what is corruption? what is dollar.? so u feel they don't go hand in hand.... if we are to produce in Nigeria and d necessary infrastucture are in place y will d naira depreciate.... 2 Likes