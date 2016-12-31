₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:55am
Senate President Bukola Saraki says after the recapture of the Sambisa Forest, other issues before the country are corruption, economic recession, unemployment and the Niger Delta crisis. The Senate president was yesterday addressing State House correspondents shortly after observing the juma’at prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House mosque.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/corruption-recession-remain-our-challenges--saraki/178445.html
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by saxwizard(m): 4:57am
I will occupy this place till it gets to its destination
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by malc619(m): 4:59am
saxwizard:
One step at a time..
Baba will surely take us there..
Sai Baba till 2023.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Donexy16(m): 5:03am
hike in dollar rate, unemployment, confused gov't etc. Not only recession and corruption mr Saraki
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Aufbauh(m): 5:35am
Yesteryears Boko haram was taking over some of our territories but today we've taken all their territories including their camp zero. This shall be someone's testimony in the coming new year!
He that can summon one has the capacity to summon all, so i believe in the efficacy of the Buhari led government to deliver the goods with time.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Khd95(m): 5:39am
Bubu is baba for every body,how many likes for that badt guy
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Atiku2019: 6:30am
Thank You My Brother Saraki
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by mysteriousman(m): 6:55am
I just don't like this snake of man. I wish the FG success in its endeavour to make nigeria great again
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:59am
Well, na siddon dey look we dey. God keep us all to see what good this administration will add to our lives come 2017
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by WizBLANCE(m): 7:17am
malc619:Nope, 2019 is okay for me.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Caseless: 7:21am
Of course, our biggest problem has been solved and expect other passive ones like recession to be solved to by God's grace.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by passyhansome(m): 7:48am
Am glad you know.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Jwonder(m): 7:49am
Abeg leave corruption and Fight dollar, i use God beg you Just fight dollar.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by veekid(m): 7:49am
Buhari is working
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Stareff: 7:50am
veekid:ehn
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Shortyy(f): 7:50am
Bihari should just resign in 2017. That's all
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by 5starmilitant: 7:51am
Is it bukola saraki that is talking about fighting corruption?
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by DozieInc(m): 7:55am
Okay.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:57am
Exactly my Senate President
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Day169: 7:58am
I think that if the Senate President takes a good look at the "MAN IN THE MIRROR", he'll see a clear picture on where the fight against corruption should begin, and hence the slogan "CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME"!
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by eleojo23: 7:58am
...And the chamber he presides over is the seat of that corruption...
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Tolumiide: 8:00am
Corruption? Lenu e Saraki
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by mackmanuel: 8:00am
D
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by BlindAngel(f): 8:00am
Lol, Saraki the corrupt man
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by back2sender: 8:01am
Jwonder:Let us patronize made in Nigeria goods. This will reduce the demands for dollars to import all kinds of foreign goods including plastic rice by our Biafra people.
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by quadree: 8:03am
Corruption Wan Tackle Corruption? Corrupt Man Himself
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Ten12: 8:07am
Saraki teaching buhari politics every now nd den
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by Fourwinds: 8:07am
Jwonder:what is corruption? what is dollar.? so u feel they don't go hand in hand.... if we are to produce in Nigeria and d necessary infrastucture are in place y will d naira depreciate....
|Re: After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Out Challenges - Saraki by pointstores(m): 8:08am
nawa
