The Nigerian Army has handed over the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from “camp zero” in Sambisa forest to President Muhammadu Buhari.



Major General Lucky Irabor, Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole handed over the flag to Buhari at exactly 10:30 pm on Friday, December 30th, at this year’s regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigade of guards.



Speaking at Friday’s dinner, Irabor said troops arrested 1,240 suspected Boko Haram members during a mop-up operation inside Sambisa.



In his response, Buhari, who recounted how he was nearly killed even before he collected his first salary in the army stated that keeping Nigeria united was paramount.



“I believe you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country,” he said.



“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So even for a personal reason, you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”



On his part, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai assured Nigerians that they will continue their onslaught in the north-east.

Ok. Hope tomorrow will won't start hearing another thing? Because in this country we do wonders. But if i may ask why are they handing over the flag to Buhari, any special thing? #ftc happy new year in advance 7 Likes

This is stupidity of the highest order! Why didn't they just burn that satanic flag immediately they got hold of it? Is it because it had islamic inscriptions on it? How many biafran flags have they taken back to Aso Rock for circus shows? Buhari and Bigotry! 48 Likes 2 Shares







Buhari Kindly handover a better Economy to Nigerians Thank You Gallant Soldiers for handing over Shekau's personal flag to the President.....Buhari Kindly handover a better Economy to Nigerians 26 Likes 2 Shares

propaganda loading .....into nu yr 2 Likes 1 Share

They just handed a property back to its original owner 76 Likes 1 Share

I no understand this country again ooh, Ordinary flag! Flag ooh!!



it just like saying US army will capture ISIS/ISIL base and return flag to White house. 4 Likes 1 Share

The weather is perfectly OK



The mother board should be cool



Please let it flow naturally 13 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God for NA. More strength in Jesus name.



We pray for more wisdom for PMB concerning the economy of this country

People are suffering, this hardship and suffering is too much. Anti-people policies should be discarded. Nigeria; a land flowing with milk and honey shouldn't be this unbearable to her citizens if right measures are taken by those at the helm of affairs. 7 Likes 1 Share

Buhari Kindly handover a better Economy to Nigerians

Baba is doing is best



He's father to all Baba is doing is bestHe's father to all 3 Likes 1 Share

I only need the head of Abubakar Shekau. 7 Likes 1 Share

God bless our gallant soldiers 2 Likes

I will only accept defeat to boko haram when dem bring shikau head 1 Like

Hand over Shekau not flag. 1 Like

Camouflage.... Mhewww 2 Likes

Make una dey deceive unself.Bokoharam don enter abuja already.You didnt kill dem.you only drove them out of sambisa forest.You think i didnt watch the youtube video when they were all relocating after their camp was shell with bomb. 2 Likes

This flag must be one hell of thing!! I will suggest we keep and hoist it as one of our flags!



Those Arabic thingy just look like the ones on our currency! Shekau is a very creative person, how did he come about such masterpiece of art as a flag? Taiwo Akinkunmi must be jealous now but who cares!



All kudos should go to Shekau for this! I am really proud of him

Go Shekau!!

3 Likes

Lol. They are giving him what belongs to him, which Boko Haram pass the one Buhari and his goons are showing Nigerians now. 2 Likes 1 Share

Show us that fucker Shekau's head...that's all I want to see.

Next year, make we no hear story about these guys ooo 3 Likes

I am sorry for Nigeria, we can believe anything. A flag that can be duplicated in anywhere in the country that's what you are giving to your C in C, what if by tomorrow you see Shakou with the same flag, how will you feel?. Yeye dey smell. 4 Likes

God bless The Nigerian Armed Forces





God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)

God help Nigeria in Jesus name 2 Likes

So? 2 Likes

I wish our boys success over the terrorists.



But anybody can pick up their flag from anywhere. This doesn't show final victory. 1 Like

Wetin sai Bubu wan take the flag do? 2 Likes

The relationship between Biafrans and Victim mentality is synonymous with that of Bread and Butter. The relationship between Biafrans and Victim mentality is synonymous with that of Bread and Butter. 5 Likes 1 Share

edi287:

Show us that fucker Shekau's head...that's all I want to see.

Next year, make we no hear story about these guys ooo

lol, shekau na hydra...cut one head two grow back...

how many shekaus have been killed over the past two years? lol, shekau na hydra...cut one head two grow back...how many shekaus have been killed over the past two years? 1 Like

? Ayamnotundastandin. Meaning 1 Like