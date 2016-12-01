₦airaland Forum

Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Nnamdd1(m): 7:28am
The Nigerian Army has handed over the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from “camp zero” in Sambisa forest to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Major General Lucky Irabor, Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole handed over the flag to Buhari at exactly 10:30 pm on Friday, December 30th, at this year’s regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigade of guards.

Speaking at Friday’s dinner, Irabor said troops arrested 1,240 suspected Boko Haram members during a mop-up operation inside Sambisa.

In his response, Buhari, who recounted how he was nearly killed even before he collected his first salary in the army stated that keeping Nigeria united was paramount.

“I believe you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country,” he said.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So even for a personal reason, you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”

On his part, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai assured Nigerians that they will continue their onslaught in the north-east.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/army-hands-over-boko-haram-flag-to-president-buhari.html

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Deapexboy(m): 7:33am
Ok. Hope tomorrow will won't start hearing another thing? Because in this country we do wonders. But if i may ask why are they handing over the flag to Buhari, any special thing? #ftc happy new year in advance

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by nonsobaba: 7:42am
This is stupidity of the highest order! Why didn't they just burn that satanic flag immediately they got hold of it? Is it because it had islamic inscriptions on it? How many biafran flags have they taken back to Aso Rock for circus shows? Buhari and Bigotry!

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Atiku2019: 7:45am
Thank You Gallant Soldiers for handing over Shekau's personal flag to the President.....


Buhari Kindly handover a better Economy to Nigerians wink

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by segebase(m): 7:46am
propaganda loading .....into nu yr

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by talktimi(m): 7:46am
They just handed a property back to its original owner cool

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Jwonder(m): 7:47am
I no understand this country again ooh, Ordinary flag! Flag ooh!!

it just like saying US army will capture ISIS/ISIL base and return flag to White house.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by sarrki(m): 7:48am
nonsobaba:
This is stupidity of the highest order! Why didn't they just burn that satanic flag immediately they got hold of it? Is it because it had islamic inscriptions on it? How many biafran flags have they taken back to Aso Rock for circus shows? Buhari and Bigotry!

The weather is perfectly OK

The mother board should be cool

Please let it flow naturally

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by greatgod2012(f): 7:52am
Thank God for NA. More strength in Jesus name.

We pray for more wisdom for PMB concerning the economy of this country
People are suffering, this hardship and suffering is too much. Anti-people policies should be discarded. Nigeria; a land flowing with milk and honey shouldn't be this unbearable to her citizens if right measures are taken by those at the helm of affairs.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by sarrki(m): 7:55am
Atiku2019:
Thank You Gallant Soldiers for handing over Shekau's personal flag to the President.....


Buhari Kindly handover a better Economy to Nigerians wink

Baba is doing is best

He's father to all

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:56am
I only need the head of Abubakar Shekau.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by unclezuma: 9:42am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Silentscreamer(f): 9:43am
God bless our gallant soldiers

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by akandry(m): 9:44am
I will only accept defeat to boko haram when dem bring shikau head tongue tongue tongue

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by eleojo23: 9:44am
Hand over Shekau not flag.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by drinkgarri: 9:44am
Camouflage.... Mhewww

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by comshots(m): 9:44am
Make una dey deceive unself.Bokoharam don enter abuja already.You didnt kill dem.you only drove them out of sambisa forest.You think i didnt watch the youtube video when they were all relocating after their camp was shell with bomb.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Oildichotomy(m): 9:44am
This flag must be one hell of thing!! I will suggest we keep and hoist it as one of our flags!

Those Arabic thingy just look like the ones on our currency! Shekau is a very creative person, how did he come about such masterpiece of art as a flag? Taiwo Akinkunmi must be jealous now but who cares!

All kudos should go to Shekau for this! I am really proud of him
Go Shekau!!

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by MARKone(m): 9:45am
Lol. They are giving him what belongs to him, which Boko Haram pass the one Buhari and his goons are showing Nigerians now.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by edi287: 9:45am
Show us that fucker Shekau's head...that's all I want to see.
Next year, make we no hear story about these guys ooo

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by JideAmuGiaka: 9:45am
I am sorry for Nigeria, we can believe anything. A flag that can be duplicated in anywhere in the country that's what you are giving to your C in C, what if by tomorrow you see Shakou with the same flag, how will you feel?. Yeye dey smell.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by shamecurls(m): 9:45am
God bless The Nigerian Armed Forces


God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by stellytwinkle(f): 9:45am
God help Nigeria in Jesus name

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by CyrilGreat3: 9:46am

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Culin(f): 9:46am
So?

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Sunnycliff(m): 9:47am
I wish our boys success over the terrorists.

But anybody can pick up their flag from anywhere. This doesn't show final victory.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Lexusgs430: 9:47am
Wetin sai Bubu wan take the flag do?

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by shegxyy(m): 9:47am
nonsobaba:
This is stupidity of the highest order! Why didn't they just burn that satanic flag immediately they got hold of it? Is it because it had islamic inscriptions on it? How many biafran flags have they taken back to Aso Rock for circus shows? Buhari and Bigotry!

The relationship between Biafrans and Victim mentality is synonymous with that of Bread and Butter.

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 9:47am
edi287:
Show us that fucker Shekau's head...that's all I want to see.
Next year, make we no hear story about these guys ooo

lol, shekau na hydra...cut one head two grow back...
how many shekaus have been killed over the past two years?

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by SuperSuave(m): 9:48am
grin

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by abuayman(m): 9:48am
Ayamnotundastandin. Meaning?

Re: Boko Haram Flag Given To Buhari By Army by kaluchuks(m): 9:48am
They have given it back to the main general of bokoharam.....Buhari will now arrange it back in his box.

6 Likes

