DHQ Says Shekau's End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by meglith(m): 7:58am
The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has said that the days of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, are numbered, calling on his remaining members to surrender to the troops.
This is just as no fewer than 15 Boko Haram insurgents were killed by troops on Friday in a battle at Rann in Borno State.
Sources said five soldiers were also critically injured.
The Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Rabe Abubakar, in an interview with our correspondent, said arrested Boko Haram members were already supplying the military with vital information.
Abubakar added that Boko Haram members should not allow Shekau to deceive them any longer, as his days were numbered.
He said, “The Boko Haram insurgents are applying medicine after death. After all, we are aware that such video was done before we took over Sambisa Forest. Therefore, the release of the video is not surprising to us.
“The insurgents are defeated and those arrested are giving us the vital information that will aid our mop-up operations in the area.
“We are going to convert the forest to a training camp soon. Shekau is a coward and we will trail him to anywhere he is hiding. He is definitely not in the Sambisa Forest of Borno State. We are calling on the remnants of the Boko Haram sect to surrender for their safety before it is late. They should not allow Shekau to deceive them as his days are numbered. The public should disregard all the antics of the terrorists.”
In the battle at Rann, which reportedly started as a gun fight between troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole and the insurgents at about 6am, it was learnt that no fewer than 15 of the Boko Haram members were killed.
A military source said troops also recovered weapons from the dead insurgents.
He said, “The gun battle lasted for about three hours. The terrorists actually planned to launch a surprise attack on the soldiers. Fortunately, the insurgents were the more hit.
“Troops from the 3 and 112 task force battalions in Rann were the soldiers who repelled the attack. Weapons ranging from AK 47 rifles, magazines, FN rifles to Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from the insurgents.”
www.punchng.com
http://punchng.com/dhq-says-shekaus-end-near-15-terrorists-killed-borno/
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by intruder15(m): 7:59am
ok
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by prince9851(m): 8:17am
make we dey see na
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by RichYoungNigger(m): 8:17am
Shekau is already dead
I was there when the Army killed Shekau and 300 Boko boys and rescued the 5000 kidnapped Chibok girls
Thanks to Buhari
I wish Buhari will rule Nigeria for 100 years
3 Likes
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by emmasege: 8:18am
DHQ, please tell us something new.
Every sane mind knew this all along since the commander-in-chief of Boko boys relocated his office from Kaduna and Daura to Aso Rock. Shekau and his boys no longer get moral and financial support from their erstwhile deranged sponsors who now call the shots in Nigeria, so it's only logical that their activities are brought to the nearest minimum.
We also knew all along that no sponsors of these demons will be unmasked or why has it been impossible to mention such enemies of Nigeria, in spite of several arrests made by our military? They have arrested hundreds and thousands and yet there's no clue as to who their sponsors are. Doesn't that suggest something? "Adie o nje ifun ara won" i.e. chickens don't eat each other's gut.
And I doubt if the Islamic caliphate in our military will ever apprehend Shekau (alive), if they get near him. I suspect 'Muhammed Yusuf treatment' awaits him i.e. get rid of him, lest he reveals our identities and motives.
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by Bisjosh(f): 8:18am
Great!!
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by reallest(f): 8:19am
Rest in piece to shekau in advance
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by gunuvi(m): 8:19am
So una never kill shekau and you said you have conquered BH.
Kwantinue
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by BeClever: 8:19am
Even Shakau knows that himself... Another talk..
Kill the terrorist!
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by Nofuase: 8:19am
We believe you, our gallant soldiers
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by 1stCitizen: 8:19am
Buhari delivered on that one promise though.
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by cutexSOLJA: 8:19am
Sface vooked
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by telad(m): 8:19am
God will help you
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by obembet(m): 8:21am
You guys tried.. Forget any rumor from hater
2 Likes
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by mackmanuel: 8:21am
.
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by Ovaiegbe(m): 8:21am
ok. Well-done
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by tdayof(m): 8:21am
***
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by fuckpro: 8:22am
... How many Shekau are there,the army posted photos of his bullet riddled body only to now say his days are numbered which Shekau are we talking about?
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by Emeks008(m): 8:23am
I thought the same DHQ said shekau has been killed? Maybe na Shekau ghost den dey refer to. Lies and Deceit everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by pricipal2003(m): 8:24am
Shekau has been captured! Shekau has disappeared! Shekau will soon be captured! Shekau is DEAD! Shekau has been replace by another terririst! And now Shekau's end is near. Nigerian military, una no dey tire?
1 Like
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by LordGuru1: 8:24am
I thought they killed this shekau guy long ago?
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by ajepako(f): 8:26am
Shekau is like the proverbial dog destined to be offered as sacrifice to Ogun..god of lron..
But how many time dem wan kill am sef?
Kini jatijati bi obe oloka yen...
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by Joettti: 8:26am
We av EAR!!!!!!!!?
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by pesinfada(m): 8:27am
noise makers
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:28am
...
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by AbuSaad39(m): 8:28am
Show me some love with likes, I'm +1 today.
2 Likes
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by free2ryhme: 8:28am
Which one is this battle gist after a full and final defeat that left BH scattered all over the country?
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by valdes00(m): 8:29am
RichYoungNigger:If this is ur bliv, then its nt only shekau's end that is near... Ur end is also Near
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by ajepako(f): 8:29am
KingEbukasBlog:
Bros l rebuke the spirit of space booking..
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by SurePresident: 8:29am
Is this guy a cat?!
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:31am
ajepako:
That first page spot has to be booked oo
|Re: DHQ Says Shekau’s End Near, 15 Terrorists Killed In Borno by ejilife: 8:33am
But this press statement seem that the niGERia Army is begging
What the Bleep!
