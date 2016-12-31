Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] (13686 Views)

Wizkid Wins MOBO Best African Act At MOBO Awards [PICS] / Michael Ikeji Wins Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards (Pics) / Justine Skye Rocks Nigerian Masquerade Design To MTV Awards [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Yemi Alade showed off her special invitation card on social media hours ago. She will be attending as a vip guest at the 59th edition of the prestigious award show which will be holding on the 12th of February at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in the United States.



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/pop-star-yemi-alade-gets-special.html Efizzy Records singer, Yemi Alade has gotten a special invite to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards as a guest.Yemi Alade showed off her special invitation card on social media hours ago. She will be attending as a vip guest at the 59th edition of the prestigious award show which will be holding on the 12th of February at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in the United States. 4 Likes

pretty lady 1 Like

All d way up! 2 Likes

So make i begin jump? 40 Likes 2 Shares

As if na invitation to Heaven #mtscheeeeeeeeeeee 4 Likes

Those who gave a Bleep went which way? 5 Likes





If the invite gives her joy, what's my own in the matter I even thought she was nominatedIf the invite gives her joy, what's my own in the matter

If it were Headies invitation, Nigerian artiste will give excuses that they have a show, but them go upload the ticket even carry flight go another country go firm VIP for where nobody know them.

I just hope they all talk to themselves, because the way it is going, Headies has been around before most of them came out, and Headies may outlive many of them........... 11years no be joke o, MAMA award sef never reach am. 18 Likes

Ok

Oh No! 6 Likes

Ride on girl

Who give am invite

zarakay:

pretty lady Just like you! Nah, you re even prettier.

You remember this moniker? Just like you! Nah, you re even prettier.You remember this moniker?

Bottom power









Trey Songz...I smell you . 13 Likes

Na so crazy dey take start be this.

Who Grammy epp 1 Like

where is d building those who give a f**k 2 Likes

Why do other people happiness bring sadness to some people why, #2017bigquestion 1 Like

ayam not understandinq!!! 3 Likes

haywire07:

Those who gave a Bleep went which way? 11 Likes 1 Share





How I want take iron my shirt now eh fashola? So make all of us follow her go?How I want take iron my shirt now eh fashola?

Deserved!!! girl's been on fire!!! 1 Like

Good for her 1 Like

Heavance:

If it were Headies invitation, Nigerian artiste will give excuses that they have a show, but them go upload the ticket even carry flight go another country go firm VIP for where nobody know them.

I just hope they all talk to themselves, because the way it is going, Headies has been around before most of them came out, and Headies may outlive many of them........... 11years no be joke o, MAMA award sef never reach am.

Lol ..just invite 3 Likes

Biafran blood in looks speak



afonjas say something

So will this help us kill bubu

Heavance:

If it were Headies invitation, Nigerian artiste will give excuses that they have a show, but them go upload the ticket even carry flight go another country go firm VIP for where nobody know them.

I just hope they all talk to themselves, because the way it is going, Headies has been around before most of them came out, and Headies may outlive many of them........... 11years no be joke o, MAMA award sef never reach am. E nor concern you which award them choose say e important pass the other



Grammys is wayyyy bigger than headies so is MAMA. Headies they learn work where MAMA, remember MAMA is an all African award



Enough of hyping headies! E nor concern you which award them choose say e important pass the otherGrammys is wayyyy bigger than headies so is MAMA. Headies they learn work where MAMA, remember MAMA is an all African awardEnough of hyping headies!

I love this lady die, if I may giving an opportunity to ask for one thing from the almighty God, i'll not hesitate before asking Him to give me Yemi Alade for wife... 2 Likes