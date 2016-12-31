₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by TunezTV: 8:25am
Efizzy Records singer, Yemi Alade has gotten a special invite to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards as a guest.
Yemi Alade showed off her special invitation card on social media hours ago. She will be attending as a vip guest at the 59th edition of the prestigious award show which will be holding on the 12th of February at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in the United States.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/pop-star-yemi-alade-gets-special.html
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by zarakay(f): 8:30am
pretty lady
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by bisi16(m): 8:30am
All d way up!
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Nnamdd1(m): 8:32am
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Donexy16(m): 8:34am
So make i begin jump?
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by bigtt76(f): 8:39am
As if na invitation to Heaven #mtscheeeeeeeeeeee
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by haywire07(m): 8:47am
Those who gave a Bleep went which way?
5 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by angelTI(f): 8:49am
I even thought she was nominated
If the invite gives her joy, what's my own in the matter
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Heavance(m): 9:01am
If it were Headies invitation, Nigerian artiste will give excuses that they have a show, but them go upload the ticket even carry flight go another country go firm VIP for where nobody know them.
I just hope they all talk to themselves, because the way it is going, Headies has been around before most of them came out, and Headies may outlive many of them........... 11years no be joke o, MAMA award sef never reach am.
18 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Janetessy(f): 6:56pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by gurunlocker: 6:57pm
Oh No!
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by tosyne2much(m): 6:57pm
Ride on girl
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by iamteegee: 6:58pm
Who give am invite
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by royalemperors: 6:58pm
zarakay:Just like you! Nah, you re even prettier.
You remember this moniker?
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by veekid(m): 6:58pm
Bottom power
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by unclezuma: 6:59pm
Trey Songz...I smell you .
13 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Eastactivist: 6:59pm
Na so crazy dey take start be this.
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by osemoses1234(m): 6:59pm
Who Grammy epp
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by ItzHoludex(m): 6:59pm
where is d building those who give a f**k
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by HiliaryAutos(m): 6:59pm
Why do other people happiness bring sadness to some people why, #2017bigquestion
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Lilchilz(m): 6:59pm
ayam not understandinq!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Jh0wsef(m): 7:00pm
haywire07:
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by maberry(m): 7:00pm
So make all of us follow her go?
How I want take iron my shirt now eh fashola?
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by ChuzzyBlog(m): 7:00pm
Deserved!!! girl's been on fire!!!
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by Magodo13: 7:01pm
Good for her
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by emperorchedda(m): 7:01pm
Heavance:
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by emmanwandud(m): 7:01pm
Lol ..just invite
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by IPOB123london: 7:01pm
Biafran blood in looks speak
afonjas say something
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by deflover(m): 7:01pm
So will this help us kill bubu
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by emperorchedda(m): 7:01pm
Heavance:E nor concern you which award them choose say e important pass the other
Grammys is wayyyy bigger than headies so is MAMA. Headies they learn work where MAMA, remember MAMA is an all African award
Enough of hyping headies!
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by miky2002(m): 7:01pm
I love this lady die, if I may giving an opportunity to ask for one thing from the almighty God, i'll not hesitate before asking Him to give me Yemi Alade for wife...
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade's Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards [PICS] by mekuse76: 7:01pm
wow...this is massive..congrats to her
