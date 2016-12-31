Antonio Conte was dismissive of Arsène Wenger’s suggestion that the title is already Chelsea’s to lose, but will face Stoke seeking a 13th successive league win and conscious that his team are favourites. “I’m pleased if people are changing their opinions (of us),” he said. “But that means you must pay even more attention.” Standards must not slip here. Stoke drew at Stamford Bridge and twice triumphed at home against the Londoners last term. They represent distinctly awkward opposition. Dominic Fifield Kick-off New Year’s Eve 3pm Venue Stamford Bridge Last season Chelsea 1 Stoke City 1 Referee Robert Madley This season G15, Y64, R1, 4.40 cards per game Odds H 2-7 A 12-1 D 5-1 Chelsea Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Ivanovic, Zouma, Aina, Mikel, Fàbregas, Solanke, Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi Doubtful Hazard (knee) Injured Terry (gluteal strain, Jan) Suspended Pedro (one match) Form WWWWWW Discipline Y39 R0 Leading scorer Costa 13 Stoke City Subs from Given, Haugaard, Adam, Sobhi, Afellay, Crouch, Bony, Verlinden, Ngoy, Teixeira, Krkic, Bardsley Doubtful Bardsley (knee) Injured Muniesa (knee, 7 Jan), Cameron (knee, 14 Jan), Ireland (leg, Feb), Butland (ankle, Feb) Suspended Arnautovic (last of three) Form WWLDDL Discipline Y33 R1 Leading scorer Allen 5

This is going to be an interesting but tricky tie for Chelsea. Stoke are known for their heavy defending and frustrating style of play under Tony Pulis. But under Mark Hughes, they are playing more flowing footie football.



I think we will win this and Hazard will score. But not easily sha because teams are beginning to match up to Chelsea in the past five matches despite the results.



Looking forward to January to see the strength Conte will add to the side.



Well, paarde dey always change once game don start sha. So make we wait see.



For those that will be needing a link to follow the match by, you have more than an hour and half to search for one because you must not miss this match.