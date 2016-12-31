₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,750 members, 3,283,957 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 03:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm (1502 Views)
Arsenal Vs Stoke City (3 - 1) On 10th December 2016 / Manchester United Vs Stoke City (1 - 1) On 2nd October 2016 / Stoke City Vs Chelsea: Capital One Cup (5 - 4) pens ON 27th October 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by donjazet(m): 8:43am
Antonio Conte was dismissive of Arsène Wenger’s suggestion that the title is already Chelsea’s to lose, but will face Stoke seeking a 13th successive league win and conscious that his team are favourites. “I’m pleased if people are changing their opinions (of us),” he said. “But that means you must pay even more attention.” Standards must not slip here. Stoke drew at Stamford Bridge and twice triumphed at home against the Londoners last term. They represent distinctly awkward opposition. Dominic Fifield
Kick-off New Year’s Eve 3pm
Venue Stamford Bridge
Last season Chelsea 1 Stoke City 1
Referee Robert Madley
This season G15, Y64, R1, 4.40 cards per game
Odds H 2-7 A 12-1 D 5-1
Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Ivanovic, Zouma, Aina, Mikel, Fàbregas, Solanke, Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi
Doubtful Hazard (knee)
Injured Terry (gluteal strain, Jan)
Suspended Pedro (one match)
Form WWWWWW
Discipline Y39 R0
Leading scorer Costa 13
Stoke City
Subs from Given, Haugaard, Adam, Sobhi, Afellay, Crouch, Bony, Verlinden, Ngoy, Teixeira, Krkic, Bardsley
Doubtful Bardsley (knee)
Injured Muniesa (knee, 7 Jan), Cameron (knee, 14 Jan), Ireland (leg, Feb), Butland (ankle, Feb)
Suspended Arnautovic (last of three)
Form WWLDDL
Discipline Y33 R1
Leading scorer Allen 5
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Chikelue2000(m): 1:19pm
WWWWWWWWWWWWW, Another 3 points is assured. Go Chelsea, d true pride of England
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by yedidiah(m): 2:24pm
This is going to be an interesting but tricky tie for Chelsea. Stoke are known for their heavy defending and frustrating style of play under Tony Pulis. But under Mark Hughes, they are playing more flowing footie football.
I think we will win this and Hazard will score. But not easily sha because teams are beginning to match up to Chelsea in the past five matches despite the results.
Looking forward to January to see the strength Conte will add to the side.
Well, paarde dey always change once game don start sha. So make we wait see.
For those that will be needing a link to follow the match by, you have more than an hour and half to search for one because you must not miss this match.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by niggi4life(m): 2:44pm
Since morning this thread should be the most important and expected thread today
Another expecting 3 points from my Darling team Chelsea....
Predictions Chelsea 2 Stokecity 0
2-0
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by paschal47(m): 2:44pm
Chelsea 3-0 Stoke city
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Janetessy(f): 2:45pm
I don't like football
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by paschal47(m): 2:45pm
Janetessy:Who cares
6 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by BLACKbullet: 2:46pm
Who cares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by niggi4life(m): 2:47pm
Janetessy:u shouldn't have commented
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Janetessy(f): 2:47pm
paschal47:
Are u talking to me ?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by slimany: 2:48pm
What am i SAW !!!!!!!! MIKEL in the SUBSTITUTE line up. what is Antonio KoTE driving at ?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Kingtim(m): 2:48pm
Chelsea 5 stoke 0 after the match, come back and like this post
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by 2019ATIKU(m): 2:48pm
God do something to our general enemy called Buhari
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Unlimited22: 2:49pm
Optional1 where are you?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by blaqorbit(m): 2:50pm
Let's make it 13th in a row boys. Perfect way to end the year! COYB!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by paschal47(m): 2:50pm
Janetessy:Aren't you janetessy?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Lanceslot(m): 2:50pm
We are gona smash stoke ass in few minutes time..#Kfbffh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Nma27(f): 2:50pm
Draw
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Agimor(m): 2:51pm
Blue armies you can do it again.... Team3point...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by DirtyGold: 2:52pm
Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Culin(f): 2:52pm
Win win win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by signature2012(m): 2:53pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by akoredebadru(m): 2:53pm
Still expecting 13 winning in a row and the 11th clean sheets today
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by chimdi101: 2:53pm
Janetessy:Why?....it's interesting
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by ameezy(m): 2:54pm
Janetessy:Kindly leave the page then
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Evathyst(f): 2:55pm
I'm here to support the blues!
Chelsea 4 - Stoke 0.
Quote me after the match.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Alimi1(m): 2:59pm
Anyone with link to stream should please share. Many thanks
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by petbam: 3:01pm
I believe my club will make it 13 straight win. Up blue
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by Kaybaba5(m): 3:02pm
Blues all the way......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by beinstein(m): 3:02pm
Janetessy:Eh!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by dacovajnr: 3:03pm
1&O.V 2.5...Moses to score..quote m after the match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Stoke City Today At 4pm by nogasimplicity: 3:05pm
Chelsea all the way. Other teams mind the gap after this match. Diego one goal for you.
Barcelona And Chelsea. Who Would Win This Time? / Fabregas Signs For Barcelona / Carling Cup: Man United Vs Tottenham [2 - 0] On Tues, 1st Dec
Viewing this topic: MercyLady3, DVMtuppence(m), alsudaes1(m), carmag(m), paschal47(m), 1stCitizen, Julietogbo(f), Edenoscar(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13