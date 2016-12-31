₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by solaugo1: 11:21am
EFCC has reacted a news publication from online media and GUARDIAN Newspaper that the acting chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu has been asked to hand over to Director of Operations..
In a tweet posted on the official twitter handle of the anti corruption organisation, EFFC says the story is not true...Read tweet below:
Guardian Newspaper Lied. Magu Not Sacked!
The presidency through the office of the Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu tweeted to confirm EFCC statement on the status of the Acting Chairman of EFCC - Read Tweets:
http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/breaking-magu-not-sacked-efcc-read-tweets/
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by ojun50: 11:25am
Efcc don't worry it will January 1st breaking news
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:30am
Guardian be like
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by mymadam: 11:31am
True, Magu wasn't sacked... was he only... FIRED? Thanks to EFCC for the heads up.
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by darknetcom: 12:12pm
this western medias are something else....
its good that out goverment has learnt counter-propaganda...
..
am sure the guardian has white people in their command chain...
..
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by three: 12:16pm
PMB's 'war on corruption' is INCONCLUSIVE
APC (as associated founder parties and individuals) spent fifteen years to come up with this misfit government that is no better than the PDP?
It's No Wonder when people like Mr Ogunlesi have different standards for misappropriation of funds and a whole SGF can still be a signatory to a company that transacts business (phantom grass cutting) with the same government.
Where is the outrage?
The same Ogunlesi and Omojuwa are attending conference on the North East funded by the same company linked to the SGF
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDH8uDQ1BkY
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:59pm
Meanwhile that BeeBee guy is busy masturbating on the other thread
Shame on the already celebrating wailers and other agents of corruption. Magu most continue to give una heroes sleepless night.
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by veekid(m): 1:02pm
Who come dey lie now?
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by davss02(m): 1:03pm
Warrisdis now...
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Agulimah: 1:03pm
He should do and go
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by WHOcarex: 1:04pm
Yimu
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by humilitypays(m): 1:04pm
Lolz, maybe Magu is about to EXPOSE their secrets, so they swiftly turned back to make peace with him so he won't expose them; Buhari and APC, no hope of redemption
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by abdulgold07(m): 1:05pm
we shall know soon enough whos is leing.Naija and lie be like.......
someone complete the rest for me with that pishure
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Trapnews: 1:05pm
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Poorboy: 1:05pm
Ok
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Martins301(m): 1:05pm
I don't trust Magu but I'm okay with him as long as he gives all those who have looted from our treasury sleepless nights.
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Yorubaangel(m): 1:06pm
magu not sacked but transferred....
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by signature2012(m): 1:06pm
Who cares.....
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by eleojo23: 1:07pm
Magu's sack has been declared inconclusive.
Give it up for A P C!
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by jmoore(m): 1:07pm
Nigeria is a fantastically corrupt country. They appoint corrupt people to catch corrupt people. Who is fooling who?
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Korilani: 1:08pm
YoungRichRuler:lol
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by fasho01(m): 1:08pm
so where did the information of his sack emanate from? moreover there is no smoke without fire
now this info will make those that were singing the 'anti-corruption' praises in the earlier thread bite their tongues
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by smartag: 1:08pm
Chai
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Promismike(m): 1:08pm
HOW DIS NEWS TAKE BE GOOD OR BAD NEWS? Abeg we wan hear say recession don go. Who magu abi na magun or magot help!
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Atiku2019: 1:08pm
Reading................
Truly as Aisha said "PMB is scared of certain Individuals "
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Anticorruption: 1:09pm
confused Govt
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by Martins301(m): 1:09pm
three:
If your hero had done 1/4 of what PMB is doing now, Nigeria would have been a better place. Alas, the fedora hat wearing thief was an ineffectual Buffon whose PhD couldn't cure his cluelessness about the looting going on under his nose
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by mccoy47(m): 1:10pm
nextprince:
Must it always be tribe related? U dumbass!
So FFk, Dopkesi, dasuki & Kanu are all from "the cursed tribe?
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by nextprince: 1:10pm
The cursed tribe will soon come and start shouting denial again and if u asked them how they got the news that he was sacked, they will start making some funny noise like monkeys.
|Re: BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) by ajepako(f): 1:10pm
Lobatan.....
What to believe?
Confusiin everywhere...
