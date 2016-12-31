Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BREAKING: Magu Not Sacked - EFCC; Presidency (Read Tweets) (10185 Views)

In a tweet posted on the official twitter handle of the anti corruption organisation, EFFC says the story is not true...Read tweet below:



Guardian Newspaper Lied. Magu Not Sacked!



The presidency through the office of the Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu tweeted to confirm EFCC statement on the status of the Acting Chairman of EFCC - Read Tweets:





PMB's 'war on corruption' is INCONCLUSIVE



APC (as associated founder parties and individuals) spent fifteen years to come up with this misfit government that is no better than the PDP?



It's No Wonder when people like Mr Ogunlesi have different standards for misappropriation of funds and a whole SGF can still be a signatory to a company that transacts business (phantom grass cutting) with the same government.



Where is the outrage?



The same Ogunlesi and Omojuwa are attending conference on the North East funded by the same company linked to the SGF







Shame on the already celebrating wailers and other agents of corruption. Magu most continue to give una heroes sleepless night.

Lolz, maybe Magu is about to EXPOSE their secrets, so they swiftly turned back to make peace with him so he won't expose them; Buhari and APC, no hope of redemption













I don't trust Magu but I'm okay with him as long as he gives all those who have looted from our treasury sleepless nights. 1 Like

magu not sacked but transferred....

Give it up for A P C! Magu's sack has been declared inconclusive.





Nigeria is a fantastically corrupt country. They appoint corrupt people to catch corrupt people. Who is fooling who? 5 Likes

so where did the information of his sack emanate from? moreover there is no smoke without fire



now this info will make those that were singing the 'anti-corruption' praises in the earlier thread bite their tongues 1 Like

HOW DIS NEWS TAKE BE GOOD OR BAD NEWS? Abeg we wan hear say recession don go. Who magu abi na magun or magot help!







Truly as Aisha said "PMB is scared of certain Individuals"

confused Govt

PMB's 'war on corruption' is INCONCLUSIVE



It took APC (as associated founder parties and individuals) 15 years to come up with this misfit government that is no better than the PDP

If your hero had done 1/4 of what PMB is doing now, Nigeria would have been a better place. Alas, the fedora hat wearing thief was an ineffectual Buffon whose PhD couldn't cure his cluelessness about the looting going on under his nose 5 Likes

