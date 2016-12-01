₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,890 members, 3,286,794 topics. Date: Monday, 02 January 2017 at 05:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) (18381 Views)
Man Proposes 2 His Girlfriend At The Very Spot He Met Her In Osun 11yrs Ago(Pics / Man Proposes To Girlfriend In SFC Jos (see Photos) / Man Proposes To Girlfriend On KLM Flight With The Help Of The Pilot (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:08pm On Dec 31, 2016
Good morning Facebookers
This pictures have so many stories behind it, firstly I was sure of the color of clothes she wore to work,Kingsley Asika, Grandeur Chef Wisdom Noble, Woka Richy and my blood Brown Victor to wear same clothes including me and partake in the action movie episode 1$2 while I'll be acting episode 1 with her, they'll join in episode 2.
Cast:
Police man 1
Police man 2
Police man 3
Brown Affah - the proposer
Effiwatt Yemi - the proposee
Extras:
People passing by
People who came to ask what happened
People stopped while driving to see if they really caught a criminal.
Camera man 1
Camera man 2.
Action;
I went to her office and picked her up by 5:43pm, drove her to GRA phase 2 that I wanna buy her shawama which I know she'll fall for. Meanwhile I've given signal to my good police officers that we are on our way without her knowledge. On approaching they flagged us to stop, I cleared they said finally we have caught you, the notorious criminal Brown, i said sorry officer that must be a mistake somewhere... Shut up they shouted, are u not brown? Yes I am I answered, u were involved in a robbery and now we have caught u..... #guns cocked..... My girl was scared but calm, all she said was baby its Ok, lets follow them but I know you are not a criminal.
Cuff them, and they did. Pushed us towards their vans with my girl panting but calm....then I told them I wanna say something, shut up they shouted but the leader asked ; what do u wanna say? So i looked into my lady's eyes and told her babe; u don't actually know me well.....so u know them? She asked, yes I know them i replied.... And u know I've never said the word; I love you to you because I wanted to be sure I did and tell u on this day i said....
Yes I do love you, and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you I continued , with one knee on the floor....whaaaat she screemed, covered her face and said a big YES with the police men clapping, and passers by clapping and watching....we hugged and the cuffs was removed.... And finally that's a wrap.
End of episode 1, episode 2 coming up soon.
Credits to the camera men
The Nigeria police force,
They are your friends
Not all police are bad, this crew was super and nice.
source : http://www.panumo.com/2016/12/this-guy-proposed-marriage-to-his.html
8 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:11pm On Dec 31, 2016
more pics
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:13pm On Dec 31, 2016
more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by zarakay(f): 1:18pm On Dec 31, 2016
warris all dis?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 1:18pm On Dec 31, 2016
Seriously With money naija police can be easily bought... but when it comes to their duty, they'll complain of 'no fuel'...
congrats to the lovers thou...
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by chenor(f): 1:19pm On Dec 31, 2016
Lol which kind proposal be this. Be giving someone bp
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:20pm On Dec 31, 2016
chenor:@lalasticlala, come give this woman anti BP something oh, make person no carry BP enter new year oh
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by xendra(f): 1:22pm On Dec 31, 2016
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Mrsprof(f): 1:23pm On Dec 31, 2016
Can't Naija men do these things in a private and very romantic environment. Tufiakwa. I no gbedu this at all.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Damibiz(m): 1:32pm On Dec 31, 2016
During my time,i will go to Sambisa, nd organise with Shakau boys so that our own go dey more horrorful...lol....congrate to her nd her booooo
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:40pm On Dec 31, 2016
Mrsprof:the guy dey look for internet fame
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by chenor(f): 1:45pm On Dec 31, 2016
miqos02:
Lol I won't o. Why can't he propose in a simple way
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by carmag(m): 2:16pm On Dec 31, 2016
.Ignorant and lawless country !!
..tax payers money being used for private purposes
is the car govt or private property ? who maintains and fuel police vehicles
did he get approval from the court to us police vehicle for personal interest ...shmm
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Richie0974: 3:07pm
I'll like to see that of a Soldier.
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:07pm
It certainly can't be free of charge!
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by walcut(m): 3:07pm
hmm.... But who was taking the photo shoot?
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by fpeter(f): 3:08pm
One of a kind proposal.
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Seuncoded(f): 3:08pm
Good
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by yjgm(m): 3:08pm
Na Nollywood?
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 3:08pm
For those
4 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by demolinka(m): 3:09pm
I be wan talk say 'who e epp', but unto new year things, i no go talk am
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 3:10pm
Police is your friend
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:10pm
Damibiz:
What if shekau boys "mistakenly' blow you up?
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 3:10pm
Misusing the Police force.... Its like dey av run awt of things to do... Rubbish!!! Disrespecting the uniform!!! Trash!! Am vexed and pained... Someone pour me chilled water cos am damn sure Police is not our friend
2 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by FANE4Naija: 3:11pm
I don't know what to say
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by CACAWA(m): 3:11pm
You are trying this kind of joke with naija police that are known for stray bullet.
Kontinu
No problem.
God will see us
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by yjgm(m): 3:11pm
Money does wonders
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by Sohot1(m): 3:11pm
ok
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by cocoberry: 3:11pm
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by itzmarvyx(m): 3:12pm
Ok but those that really care went that way.. Where is that picture sef?
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 3:12pm
.yaaaawn
12 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes Marriage With The Help Of Nigeria Police (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 3:12pm
Another dimension, pipu go still woo in bathroom
Seeing An Ex: Do Feeling Come Back? / Never Trust A Nairalander Completely - He'd Be Your Doom! / I Cheated And Lied But I Am Remorseful. How Do I Get Him Back?
Viewing this topic: habolaji02, Mekus68, HENROSHUN(m), ellahzy(f), Heavance(m), cryslar22(m), vickylincon(m), Ridhwan1(m), Sesandennis, hebex12(m), Olekumaster(m), chaberry(m), sorom4, kikilove(f), efismikoko(m), busky101(m), megrimor(m), Wanice, Timzyatcool24(m), DrSuleiman100, NmeriEkele(m), fuckmeharder(m), chikarson(m), doublefab(f), yanuz, lofty900(m), tayo666 and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3